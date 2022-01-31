Michigan State basketball game at Michigan rescheduled for March 1
James Hawkins
The Detroit News
A new date has been set.
The rematch between Michigan and Michigan State has been rescheduled for March 1, the programs announced on Monday. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. at Crisler Center and will be televised on FS1.
The game was previously scheduled to be played in Ann Arbor on Jan. 8, but was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Michigan program.
Michigan State won the first meeting between the in-state rivals, 83-67, at Breslin Center on Saturday.
