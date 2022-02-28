Detroit News predictions: Michigan State basketball at Michigan

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Tuesday’s Michigan State-Michigan game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor (8:30 p.m., FS1/760/950).

► Matt Charboneau: There's no doubt there's more at stake for the Wolverines in this one as the Spartans appear to have locked up their spot in the NCAA Tournament. But there's more to this one for Michigan State, which wants to regain some momentum heading into the postseason and would love nothing more than to fire a dagger into their rival's resume. Matchup-wise, things haven't changed much. Don't expect many double-teams on Hunter Dickinson, as MSU won't allow Michigan to win it from beyond the 3-point line. And if the Spartans are getting after it in transition, they'll be in good position to sweep the season series and hand Tom Izzo win No. 663 to surpass Bobby Knight. Michigan State, 77-70