Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball game: What time is the game, how to watch

Michigan State basketball heads to Michigan tonight in a late-season showdown.

Here's how to watch and what to know:

► Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: FS1/760, 950

► Records: Michigan State 19-9, 10-7 Big Ten; Michigan 15-12, 9-8

► Outlook: Michigan has lost six of the past eight meetings in the series but have won the last two matchups in Ann Arbor. The Spartans won the first matchup this season, 83-67, on Jan. 29 in East Lansing. …The game will be a "Maize Out" and the Wolverines will wear 1989 throwback jerseys. …The game is a makeup from the Jan. 8 contest that was postponed due to Michigan's COVID-19 outbreak.

