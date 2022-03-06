Big Ten men's basketball tournament schedule

Detroit News staff

Here is the schedule for the Big Ten men's basketball tournament that begins Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. All games Wednesday-Friday will be televised by the Big Ten Network, the semifinals and final will be televised by CBS.

Wednesday

(12) Northwestern vs. (13) Minnesota, 6 p.m.

(11) Penn State vs. (14) Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

(8) Michigan vs. (9) Indiana, 11:30 a.m.

(5) Rutgers vs. Northwestern-Minnesota winner, 2 p.m.

(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

(6) Ohio State vs. Penn State-Nebraska winner, 9 p.m.

Friday

(1) Illinois vs. Michigan-Indiana winner, 11:30 a.m.

(4) Iowa vs. Rutgers-Northwestern-Minnesota, 2 p.m.

(2) Wisconsin vs. Michigan State-Maryland winner, 6:30 p.m.

(3) Purdue vs. Ohio State-Penn State-Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday games on Big Ten Network. Saturday and Sunday games on CBS