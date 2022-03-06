BIG TEN

Big Ten men's basketball tournament schedule

Detroit News staff
Here is the schedule for the Big Ten men's basketball tournament that begins Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. All games Wednesday-Friday will be televised by the Big Ten Network, the semifinals and final will be televised by CBS.

Illinois is the defending champion and the top seed for the Big Ten tournament.

Wednesday

(12) Northwestern vs. (13) Minnesota, 6 p.m.

(11) Penn State vs. (14) Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

(8) Michigan vs. (9) Indiana, 11:30 a.m.

(5) Rutgers vs. Northwestern-Minnesota winner, 2 p.m.

(7) Michigan State vs. (10) Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

(6) Ohio State vs. Penn State-Nebraska winner, 9 p.m.

Friday

(1) Illinois vs. Michigan-Indiana winner, 11:30 a.m.

(4) Iowa vs. Rutgers-Northwestern-Minnesota, 2 p.m.

(2) Wisconsin vs. Michigan State-Maryland winner, 6:30 p.m.

(3) Purdue vs. Ohio State-Penn State-Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

