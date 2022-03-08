Hunter Dickinson named second-team All-Big Ten; Gabe Brown a third-team pick by coaches

Despite finishing in the middle of the Big Ten standings, several Wolverines and Spartans picked up conference accolades.

The Big Ten announced its all-conference teams and individual award winners Tuesday, one day before the start of the men’s basketball conference tournament in Indianapolis.

Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson led the local recognition by being named a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media. Dickinson ranks in the top five in the Big Ten in scoring (18.4 points; fifth), rebounding (8.5; fourth), field-goal percentage (56.3%; fourth) and blocked shots (1.5; fifth).

Dickinson was joined on the postseason honor roll by Michigan State senior forward Gabe Brown, who earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and was an honorable mention by the media. Brown is the lone Spartan to finish the regular season averaging double figures in scoring (11.5 points).

Michigan fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks (media) and Michigan State junior forward Malik Hall (coaches) received honorable mention nods.

Purdue's Trevion Williams, who played at Detroit Henry Ford Academy, was a third-team pick, and named the conference's top sixth man.

Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Michigan State’s Max Christie were among the five players named to the all-freshman team, in voting by the coaches. Diabate averages 9.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 24.5 minutes, while Christie ranks third on his team in scoring at 9.3 points.

Brooks and Christie also earned sportsmanship awards.

The Spartans (20-11) and the Wolverines (17-13) each finished 11-9 in conference play. Michigan opens the Big Ten tournament against Indiana at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and Michigan State will take on Maryland at 6:30 p.m. the same day.

All-Big Ten honors

► First team: Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, Iowa’s Keegan Murray

► Second team: Illinois’ Trent Frazier, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Purdue’s Zach Edey, Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., Wisconsin’s Brad Davison (coaches)

► Third team: Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens, Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, Purdue’s Trevion Williams, Michigan State’s Gabe Brown (coaches), Rutgers’ Geo Baker (coaches), Wisconsin’s Brad Davison (media)

► All-freshman team: Michigan’s Moussa Diabate, Michigan State’s Max Christie, Ohio State’s Malaki Branham, Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens, Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn

► All-defensive team: Illinois’ Trent Frazier, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell, Purdue’s Eric Hunter Jr.

► Player of the year: Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis

► Coach of the year: Wisconsin’s Greg Gard

► Freshman of the year: Ohio State’s Malaki Branham

► Defensive player of the year: Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell

► Sixth man of the year: Purdue’s Trevion Williams

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins