Big Ten unveils 2022-23 conference matchups for Michigan, Michigan State basketball

The Detroit News

The Big Ten paths for the Michigan and Michigan State men’s basketball teams have been laid out.

The Big Ten announced its conference matchups for the 2022-23 season on Thursday and for the fifth straight year, the league will have a 20-game schedule. Every team will play seven opponents twice and six opponents once.

Michigan will host Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue at Crisler Center and will have single-play road games at Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers. Michigan State will have home games against Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern and will travel to Illinois, Penn State and Wisconsin.

In addition to Michigan-Michigan State’s protected rivalry series, the Wolverines will have a home-and-away series with Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State and Wisconsin, while the Spartans will have double plays against Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers, Indiana, Nebraska and Purdue.

The Big Ten is once again expected to play two early conference games — one home and one away — in early December.

Michigan and Michigan State both finished 11-9 in conference play last season — tied for seventh in the league standings. The Spartans reached the Big Ten tournament semifinals and the second round of the NCAA Tournament, while the Wolverines were bounced in the second round of the conference tournament before advancing to the Sweet 16.

Matchup dates, game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

MICHIGAN'S 2022-23 BIG TEN OPPONENTS

Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue

Away: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers

Home/away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

MICHIGAN STATE’S 2022-23 BIG TEN OPPONENTS

Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern

Away: Illinois, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home/away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers