2022 college football: Your guide to Michigan, Michigan State season preview coverage

The Detroit News

Michigan and Michigan State both finished ranked in the Associated Press top 10, and share similar expectations this season, each ranked among the top 15 teams in the country entering the season.

Here's our look at both teams, along with stories and teams to watch in the Big Ten.

Big Ten

Niyo: After humbling season, Ohio State eyes another Big Ten title, return to elite status

Five story lines to watch in the Big Ten

The biggest Big Ten football games to watch this season

Michigan

Wojo: Jim Harbaugh's two-QB gambit is worth the risk, for now

'Not a fluke': Michigan looks to repeat last year's stellar finish

Season preview: Five story lines to watch from Michigan football

Game-by-game predictions for Michigan football's season

Michigan State

Spartans embrace Mel Tucker's construction of new culture at Michigan State

Game-by-game predictions for Michigan State's football season

Season preview: Five story lines to watch from Michigan State football

Around the country

Wojo: Amid college football chaos, can Wolverines and Spartans keep up?

Detroit News college football picks: Week 1