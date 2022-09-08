Big Ten hoops schedule: Michigan-Michigan State matchups set for Jan. 7, Feb. 18

The Detroit News

Michigan and Michigan State men’s basketball fans can finally mark their calendars.

The Big Ten released its complete 20-game conference schedule, finalizing the Spartans’ and Wolverines’ slates for the 2022-23 season. The league previously announced its conference matchups in June and on Thursday revealed all the contest dates.

Among them, most notably, are the rivalry games between Michigan and Michigan State. The two teams will square off in East Lansing on Jan. 7 and will meet again in a rematch in Ann Arbor on Feb. 18. The Spartans and Wolverines have split the past six meetings since Juwan Howard took over at Michigan three seasons ago, with the home team prevailing each time.

Before the two foes cross paths, Michigan State will open Big Ten play with a home game against Northwestern on Dec. 4 while Michigan will kick things off at Minnesota on Dec. 8. Both will look to improve upon last year’s 11-9 conference record and seventh-place finish in the league standings.

Among the other highlights, Michigan will travel to Wisconsin on Valentine’s Day, returning to the scene of last season’s postgame incident where Howard struck a Badgers assistant coach, which led to a five-game suspension and $40,000 fine. The Wolverines will also host the Badgers in their home finale on Feb. 26 and close the regular season at Indiana on March 5.

Meanwhile, Michigan State will host Ohio State in its regular-season finale on March 4. The Spartans will also take on Illinois on Jan. 13 (road) and play Indiana on Jan. 22 (road) and Feb. 21 (home). Both the Fighting Illini and Hoosiers are projected to be ranked in the top 25 at the start of the season.

On the women’s side, Michigan and Michigan State will face on Jan. 14 at Crisler Center and on Feb. 5 at Breslin Center. The Wolverines will begin league play on Dec. 4 at home against Northwestern, one day before the Spartans are set to host Purdue in the conference opener.

Game times and TV designations for all games will be announced at a later date.

Michigan's 2022-23 Big Ten schedule

Dec. 8 at Minnesota

Jan. 1 vs. Maryland

Jan. 4 vs. Penn State

Jan. 7 at Michigan State

Jan. 12 at Iowa

Jan. 15 vs. Northwestern

Jan. 19 at Maryland

Jan. 22 vs. Minnesota

Jan. 26 vs. Purdue

Jan. 29 at Penn State

Feb. 2 at Northwestern

Feb. 5 vs. Ohio State

Feb. 8 vs. Nebraska

Feb. 11 vs. Indiana

Feb. 14 at Wisconsin

Feb. 18 vs. Michigan State

Feb. 23 at Rutgers

Feb. 26 vs. Wisconsin

March 2 at Illinois

March 5 at Indiana

Michigan State's 2022-23 Big Ten schedule

Dec. 4 vs. Northwestern

Dec. 7 at Penn State

Jan. 3 vs. Nebraska

Jan. 7 vs. Michigan

Jan. 10 at Wisconsin

Jan. 13 at Illinois

Jan. 16 vs. Purdue

Jan. 19 vs. Rutgers

Jan. 22 at Indiana

Jan. 26 vs. Iowa

Jan. 29 at Purdue

Feb. 4 vs. Rutgers

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland

Feb. 12 at Ohio State

Feb. 15 vs. Minnesota

Feb. 18 at Michigan

Feb. 21 vs. Indiana

Feb. 25 at Iowa

Feb. 28 at Nebraska

March 4 vs. Ohio State