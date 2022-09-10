Saturday's Big Ten: Jordan Waters rushes for two TDs as Duke downs Northwestern

Associated Press

Evanston, Ill. — Jordan Waters had a pair of touchdowns on the ground, Riley Leonard threw for a score and Duke beat Northwestern, 31-23, on Saturday.

Leonard, who was 13 of 24 passing for 240 yards and an interception, found Jordan Moore with a short scoring pass early in the fourth quarter to give Duke a 28-16 lead and Brandon Johnson had a late interception in Wildcat territory to set up a field goal with 1:18 remaining.

Johnson finished the game by pouncing on Evan Hull’s fumble with 12 seconds left.

“So many times you see that play turn into a touchdown because your guys don’t finish the play,” Duke coach Mike Elko said of the recovery in the end zone. “It’s just a credit to the effort our kids are playing with now.”

Waters rushed for a career-best 91 yards, including a 42-yard scoring run for the Blue Devils (2-0). Jaylen Coleman added 83 yards and a short touchdown run.

Hull caught 14 passes for a career-best 213 yards and a touchdown, and added 65 yards and a score on the ground for the Wildcats (1-1), who trailed 21-0 in the opening 16 minutes. Ryan Hilinski was 36 of 60 for a personal-high 435 yards with two scores and an interception.

“He probably doesn’t throw the ball 60 times if the game didn’t start out the way it did,” Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “Our guys had great resolve and kept battling, but to sum it up there was a lot of self-inflicted wounds.”

Northwestern got within 21-10 by halftime and twice cut the lead to five points in the second half.

Elko won his first road game with Duke despite being penalized seven times for 85 yards. Jalon Calhoun had six catches for 108 yards and Eli Pancol added two for 102.

“We were up and we were down,” Duke safety Darius Joiner said. “We just kept saying not to look at the scoreboard and keep playing.”

More Big Ten

► (At) No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12: C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores and Ohio State raced past Arkansas State.

Harrison had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards. Coupled with his three-touchdown performance as a first-year player in the Rose Bowl last season, Harrison became only the second Ohio State receiver to have a pair of three-touchdown games in his career. Joey Galloway had multiple touchdown games in 1993 and ‘94.

Stroud, a Heisman Trophy favorite, had 207 passing yards and a pair of 42-yard touchdowns to Harrison in the first half. He finished 16 for 24 for 351 yards and four touchdowns as the Buckeyes (2-0) rolled up 538 yards.

Henderson busted through for an 8-yard scoring run in the first quarter and a 23-yard romp to open the second half. He finished with 10 carries for 87 yards.

Kicker Dominic Zvada was responsible for all of Arkansas State’s scoring, but Ohio State miscues set up the first two field goals.

► (At) Minnesota 62, Western Illinois 10: Tanner Morgan passed for 287 yards and a score over 2½ quarters and had one of Minnesota’s seven rushing touchdowns.

Mohamed Ibrahim (23 carries for 130 yards) and Trey Potts (10 carries for 79 yards) kept their comeback from injuries going strong with two scores apiece on the ground for the Gophers (2-0), whose 679 total yards were the third most in program history.

Morgan went 14 for 18 passing without a turnover before yielding to backups Athan Kaliakmanis and Cole Kramer for the bulk of the second half. The Gophers posted their highest score in head coach P.J. Fleck’s six seasons and their most since a 63-26 victory over Indiana in 2006.

Quarterback Nick Davenport’s 33-yard pass to Naseim Brantley for Western Illinois (0-2) with 4:26 left marked the first touchdown given up by the Gophers this year.

► (At) Penn State 46, Ohio 10: Nick Singleton rushed 10 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns and Penn State’s defense dominated.

Penn State (2-0) hadn’t had a 100-yard rusher since November 2020, but got big run after big run from Singleton, a freshman who torched the Bobcats for touchdown sprints of 70 and 44 yards in the first and fourth quarters.

In between, quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Drew Allar played clean enough and the Nittany Lion defense bore down to force eight punts, a safety and a turnover on downs.

Clifford completed 19-of-27 passes for 213 yards, ran for a score and threw for another as Penn State scored on three of its first five possessions.

Ohio (0-2) crossed midfield just three times and broke the shutout just before halftime.