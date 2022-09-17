Saturday's Big Ten: Nic Baker, Southern Illinois stun Northwestern

By Matt Carlson

Associated Press

Evanston, Ill. — Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass for the second time in the game to break a tie with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter, and Southern Illinois went on to top Northwestern, 31-24, on Saturday.

Garrett caught Baker’s toss to cap a 19-play, 74-yard drive to put the Salukis ahead by a touchdown and SIU (1-2) beat a Big Ten opponent for only the second time. A Missouri Valley Conference member, Southern Illinois’ other win over a Big Ten foe was against Indiana in 2006 when coach Nick Hill was their quarterback.

“I’m just excited to see it from a different lens as a coach,” said Hill, who’s from Du Quoin, Illinois about 20 miles north of Southern Illinois’ campus in Carbondale. “I just kind of stood back and was able to watch them kind of enjoy it.”

SIU made it 31-17 when Baker pushed up the middle for a 1-yard score with 5:09 left after Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski fumbled at the Wildcats 10-yard line.

The Salukis needed the extra score. Hilinski capped a late 16-play, 75-yard drive with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to Malik Washington with 1:19 left.

Baker finished with three touchdowns and 241 yards on 23-of-34 passing. Garrett had 47 receiving yards to go with his two scores.

“We saw some stuff we could take advantage of,” Baker said. “We love our wideouts. They can do it all and we trust them and they trust me. To come out here and get the train rolling was huge, especially against a team like Northwestern.”

Tyce Daniel also scored off a Baker pass as the Salukis’ air game lifted them to the win. SIU finished with 96 total rushing yards.

But the big difference in this one: Southern Illinois played a tighter, tidier game. The Salukis committed one turnover; Northwestern made four and they were costly.

“We settled down and played outstanding defense,” Hill said. “We took care of the ball and we got turnovers and we competed at a super-high level. We had a daunting task today, to come up staring 0-and-3 in the face if we don’t beat a Big Ten school. Man, they battled. It was fun to watch the competitiveness.”

Baker and Garrett stole the show from Hilinksi, who entered averaging 374.5 yards in two previous games, Hilinski threw for more than 300 yards in each of them, but settled for 214 in this one on 27-of-43 passing.

Northwestern (1-2) had 528 total yards in its opener and 511 in its second game. SIU held the Wildcats to 380.

“The defense was just making it tough on them and made it easy on us when they would get turnovers and stuff like that,” Baker said.

“We just seemed to have too much inconsistency offensively with our ball security,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “Our inability to hit explosives like we had been through the first couple of weeks."

Northwestern’s Evan Hull rushed more than 100 yards again, gaining 124 on 25 carries and added eight catches for 33 yards. He entered leading the nation with an average of 235 all-purpose yards per game.

More Big Ten

► No. 6 Oklahoma 49, (at) Nebraska 14: Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Oklahoma hammered Nebraska in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost.

The game was put on the schedule 10 years ago as the back end of a home-and-home series intended to celebrate what once was among college football’s greatest rivalries. Instead, it was further confirmation the Cornhuskers are just a shell of the program that decades ago battled the Sooners for conference titles year-in and year-out.

OU (3-0) posted its most lopsided victory over Nebraska (1-3) since a 45-10 win in 1990. The Sooners have won seven of eight against the Huskers. The next meetings are set for 2029 and ‘30.

The Huskers have lost 19 straight against Top 25 opponents and nine in a row against Bowl Subdivision teams.

Frost’s tenure, which lasted four years plus three games, was marked by close games. The first one under interim head coach Mickey Joseph was never in doubt after the opening quarter, and Memorial Stadium began emptying at halftime.

Oklahoma scored 35 straight points after Nebraska opened the game with a six-play, 77-yard touchdown drive. The Huskers totaled just 71 yards on their next 37 plays in the first half and punted seven times, committed two turnovers and twice turned the ball over on downs before backup quarterback Chubba Purdy ran for a late touchdown.

► (At) Syracuse 32, Purdue 29: Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II for a 25-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left to lift Syracuse past Purdue.

That touchdown throw capped a wild fourth quarter of dramatic lead changes. Syracuse led 10-9 after three quarters and outscored the Boilermakers 22-20 in the final period. The Orange improved to 3-0, its best start since 2018. Purdue fell to 1-2.

Aidan O’Connell’s 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Payne Durham with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter gave the Boilermakers a 29-25 advantage and seemed to seal it for Purdue.

O’Connell, who completed 38 of 54 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns, threw for two fourth-quarter scores to rescue the Boilermakers from a 10-point deficit. Charlie Jones caught 11 passes for 188 yards and one score.

But before those O’Connell heroics, Syracuse scored two touchdowns within nine seconds and led 25-15 midway through the fourth quarter.

A scrambling 46-yard touchdown pass from Shrader to Gadsden on fourth-and-one gave Syracuse an 18-15 advantage after Shrader ran for a 2-point conversion. That touchdown happened with 8:17 left in the game.

On Purdue’s next possession, SU’s Jatius Geer wrapped up O’Connell as the Purdue quarterback attempted a pass. The ball wobbled into the hands of Orange defensive end Caleb Okechukwu, who trotted 17 yards into the end zone.

Syracuse led 25-15 at that point, but O’Connell hooked up with favorite receiver Jones for a 55-yard score that got the Boilermakers within 25-22 with 6:41 left in the game. A missed 41-yard field goal by Mitchell Fineran with 2:54 left could have tied it.

► (At) Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 30 (OT): Connor Bazelak threw a touchdown pass and completed a 2-point conversion pass with 47 seconds left to force overtime and Charles Campbell made a 51-yard field goal to give the Hoosiers the victory.

The unbeaten Hoosiers have rallied in the second half of all three victories this season and have now surpassed last season's win total.

But it took everything Indiana could muster late — a 17-point fourth quarter, a late goal-line stand, Western Kentucky's missed 44-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, and a blocked 39-yard field-goal attempt in overtime before Campbell won it.

Western Kentucky (2-1) has lost all five meetings with Indiana — the last three by a combined total of eight points — and is 0-9 against Big Ten foes since joining the FBS in 2007.

Austin Reed threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to give the Hilltoppers a 24-13 lead after three quarters. They just failed to close it out.