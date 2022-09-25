Saturday's Big Ten: Bryant’s big first half lifts Cincinnati over Indiana

Jeff Wallner

Associated Press

Cincinnati – Ben Bryant passed for 314 of his 354 yards in the first half with a career-high four touchdowns, and Tyler Scott had career-highs with 185 receiving yards and three TDs, as Cincinnati defeated Indiana 45-24 on Saturday.

“It didn’t feel as good afterward as the score might indicate,” said Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. “This is a team that still needs to do a good job of finishing. But it’s another opportunity to learn and grow. This is a good football team.”

The Bearcats (3-1) won in Bloomington last season, a victory they believe helped jumpstart a 13-1 season and College Football Playoff berth. IU had won the previous five meetings.

Byron Threats’ first career interception and a 28-yard return gave Cincinnati first-and-goal at the six. The Bearcats settled for a 24-yard field goal by Ryan Coe to go ahead 3-0.

On the Bearcats’ first play from scrimmage after the Hoosiers tied the score with a field goal, Bryant found Scott wide open for a 75-yard touchdown making the score 10-3. It was the longest pass play for the Bearcats since Scott’s 81-yard TD against Miami (OH) last season.

Bryant’s 5-yard TD pass to Tre Tucker made the score 17-3 early in the second quarter.

“He did a good job spreading things around,” Fickell said. “He’s going to take what’s given to him. We continue to focus on Ben’s strengths.”

The Hoosiers (3-1) answered back on Connor Bazelak’s 19-yard TD pass to senior running back Josh Henderson, but Bryant’s second TD pass to Scott put Cincinnati ahead 24-10 with 4:33 left in the first half.

Bazelak completed 31 of a school-record 66 pass attempts for 280 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. Shaun Shivers rushed for 79 yards and a TD.

Bryant was 17 of 21 passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. It was the most passing yards for a Bearcats QB in the first half since Gunner Kiel had 302 against Houston in 2015.

“I’m really nit-picky on myself and the offense,” Bryant said. “We preach starting strong, but we have to get better.”

Scott had three touchdown receptions in the first half giving him 10 for his career, all for more than 20 yards. It’s the first time in program history that a Bearcats player had three TD catches in a half.

“The coaching staff has really trusted in me,” said Scott, who played running back in high school. “The trust between Ben (Bryant) and I gets better every week. We talk after every play. It’s been great.”

Just before halftime, redshirt sophomore nose tackle Dominique Perry who scooped up a Bazelak fumble forced by Eric Phillips and returned it 14 yards for a touchdown to give the Bearcats a 38-10 lead at halftime. It was Perry’s first game after missing the previous three due to injury.

Shivers’ career-long 47-yard TD run cut Cincinnati’s lead to 38-24 with 14:01 remaining. But the Hoosiers wouldn’t get any closer.

“Our defense let us down in the first half,” said IU head coach Tom Allen. “We stopped the run today. We have to stop the pass. We weren’t consistent in our execution. It snowballed on us. We’re still struggling to get off to a fast start.”

More Saturday games

▶Iowa 27, (at) Rutgers 10: Cooper DeJean scored on a 45-yard interception return and Keavon Merriweather returned a fumble 30 yards for another first-half touchdown. Leshon Williams scored on a 2-yard run and Drew Stevens kicked two field goals as the Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0) handed Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) its 20th straight Big Ten Conference loss at home.

Evan Simon, the only healthy scholarship quarterback with Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt hurt, threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Aron Cruickshank early in the fourth quarter with Rutgers down 24-3. Jude McAtamney kicked a 28-yard field goal on the opening series for the Scarlet Knights, who were looking for their first 4-0 start since 2012.

Rutgers appeared ready to challenge Iowa on the opening series, but turning the ball over three times against a defense that allowed 13 points in its first three games was not the way to win.

DeJean, who now has interceptions in three straight games, made an over-time shoulder catch on the right hashmark on a deep, hurried pass by Simon with about six minutes left in the opening quarter. He turned, cut across the field, eluded a couple of tacklers and scored for a 7-3 lead.

Merriweather, who also had an interception, got the defense’s second touchdown and stretched the lead to 14-3 with 8:28 left in the half. Safety Sebastian Castro forced a fumble by Joshua Youngblood after an 18-yard reception and Merriweather picked up the ball and had a clear path to the end zone.

Stevens stretched the lead to 17-3 with a 25-yard field goal just before halftime and Williams tallied on the opening possession of the third quarter. Stevens added a 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter with a goalpost assist.

▶(At) No. 3 Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21: Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka each caught two of C.J. Stroud’s five touchdown passes, Miyan Williams rushed for two more scores and No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) scored touchdowns on their first four drives and led 31-7 at the half. Wisconsin could only slow them down after that but didn’t get closer than 21 points.

Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Williams both had 100-yard games; Henderson had 121 yards, and Williams averaged more than 9 yards per carry in rumbling for 101.

Stroud completed 17 of 27 attempts for 281 yards and also threw an interception for the first time this season. He has 16 touchdown passes in four games.

The TD catches were the first for Stover, a tight end in his fourth year who has also played defensive end and linebacker for the Buckeyes. His first was on a 13-yard toss, two plays after after Ohio State safety Tanner McCalister picked off Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.

Later the 6-foot-4, 255-pound tight end caught a 2-yard scoring pass to put the Buckeyes up 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Egbuka caught scoring passes of 32 and 8 yards. Julian Fleming also caught a touchdown pass for the Buckeyes.

Mertz was 11 for 20 for 94 yards, rushed for a touchdown and threw for another. Braelon Allen rushed for 165 yards, including a 75-yard TD romp in the fourth quarter.

▶(At) Purdue 28, Florida Atlantic 26: Austin Burton threw two touchdown passes in the first half and finished with three. Burton made his first career start with the Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) after the Big Ten’s leading passer, Aidan O’Connell, was ruled out with an undisclosed injury.

Florida Atlantic (2-3, 1-0 Conference USA) has lost 27 straight to Power Five teams since beating Minnesota in September 2007, largely because of Burton and Purdue receiver Charlie Jones.

The two hooked up for touchdowns on their first and final possessions of the first half, the second a 12-yarder to give Purdue a 14-13 lead with 18 seconds left. Purdue never trailed again.

But the Owls sure didn’t make it easy. After Dylan Downing scored on a 2-yard run to extend the Boilermakers lead to 21-13, Florida Atlantic turned Burton’s only interception into a 16-yard TD pass from N’Kosi Perry to Lajohntay Wester to make it 21-20.

Burton answered with his third scoring pass, a 4-yarder to TJ Sheffield and Perry made it 28-26 with a 5-yard TD pass to Wester. But a trick play on the 2-point conversion – a pass from Perry to Wester to the end zone was picked off by Cam Allen to preserve the lead.

Purdue closed out the victory by recovering a fumble on fourth-and-1 in the final minute.

Burton was 21 of 29 with 166 yards. Jones caught nine passes for 59 yards.

Perry went 18 of 30 with 230 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also had 13 carries for 93 yards. Wester finished with nine receptions, 90 yards and three TDs.

▶Miami (Ohio) 17, (at) Northwestern 14: Graham Nicholson kicked a tiebreaking 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in regulation. It was the first win for the RedHawks (2-2) against against a Big Ten team since it beat Northwestern 44-14 in 2003. Miami went 13-1 that year and was ranked No. 10 in the final AP poll with Ben Roethlisberger leading the way.

Nicholson had hit the upright on a previous field goal attempt and had another blocked. His game-winner capped a 13-play, 58-yard drive.

It was Northwestern’s (1-3) third straight loss and second shocking one at home, following a 31-24 loss to Southern Illinois last week.

Miami tied it at 14 with 7:23 left the fourth when quarterback Aveon Smith scored on a keeper. Keyon Mozee set up the touchdown after he broke free for a 66-yard run and reached the Northwestern 1 before being forced out of bounds.

Mozee led all rushers with 171 yards.

Cam Porter had barreled into the end zone from 2-yard line just 1 minute and 11 seconds earlier to put Northwestern ahead 14-7. Porter, who finished with 42 yards on seven carried, twisted in to the end zone up the middle to cap a 12-play, 58-yard drive.

Northwestern’s Ryan Hilinski passed for 232 yards and ran in the Wildcats first touchdown in the first quarter. The junior quarterback entered averaging 320 yards per game.

Smith hit Mac Hippenhammer with a 12-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds left in the first half. Smith was limited to just 57 yard on 7-of-19 passing and the RedHawks gained 216 of their 273 total yards on the ground.

While Northwestern’s offense sputtered at times. Malik Washington led with seven catches, good for 60 yards.

Northwestern running back Evan Hull, who went into the game averaging 217 all-purpose yards per game, was held to 62 rushing yards and 10 on receptions.

The team were tied 7 at the half.

Northwestern had 188 total yards in the before halftime and had a chance to take charge. But the Wildcats, hurt by turnovers in its their first three games were burned again in the second quarter of this one.

Hilinski punched into the end zone on a keeper from inside the 1 with 3:36 left in the first to put Northwestern up 6-0. It capped a 58-yard 10-play drive keyed by Hilinski’s 23-yard pass to Marshall Lang.

The Wildcats were marching to a second score, but Malik Washington fumbled at the Miami 24 1:05 into the second. Smith and Miami cobbled a 14-play 55-yard drive that ate up 7 minutes and 19 seconds – and was hindered by two offensive penalties.

Then Nicholson’s 38-yard field goal attempt bounced off the right upright and Miami stayed off the scoreboard.

The Wildcats weren’t so lucky after Miami’s Caiden Woullard blocked Luke Akers’ punt attempt from the Northwestern 35 with 1:20 left in the half.

Chris Cavalaris recovered and took the ball down to the 8. Two plays later, Smith hit Hippenhammer with a pass and Miami tied it.

Northwestern seemed on the march at the opening of the third quarter, but Jacob Gill couldn’t handle Hilinski’s pass at the 50.