Michigan picked 3rd, Michigan State 4th in Big Ten men's basketball preseason media poll

The Spartans and Wolverines finished smack dab in the middle of the Big Ten men’s basketball regular-season standings last season.

This season, both teams are projected to bounce back and place near the top of the league standings, according to predictions from conference media.

Michigan was picked to finish third and Michigan State fourth in the unofficial Big Ten preseason media poll, which was released Monday.

The Wolverines entered last season as a top-10 team in the nation and the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten. What unfolded was an up-and-down ride that saw them go from No. 4 in the nation to unranked and tie for seventh place in the conference during a 19-15 campaign that ended in the Sweet 16. Fourth-year coach Juwan Howard will have to replace four starters, but he returns leading scorer Hunter Dickinson and brought in grad transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn to help lead a young roster.

The Spartans, on the other hand, must replace their top three scorers from last year’s squad that finished 23-13 and posted an 11-9 mark in league play. But longtime coach Tom Izzo brings back a solid core group that includes Malik Hall, Tyson Walker, Joey Hauser, AJ Hoggard and Jaden Akins.

Indiana received 19 of 28 first-place votes and was picked to finish atop the league standings ahead of Illinois. Michigan was picked to finish as high as first and as low as seventh, while Michigan State’s predicted finish ranged anywhere from No. 2 to No. 8. The top five was rounded out by Purdue.

Dickinson was a unanimous selection for the preseason All-Big Ten first team and edged Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis in voting for Big Ten player of the year.

The poll includes voting from 28 media members throughout the conference — two beat writers for each team — and is conducted by The Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic since the Big Ten does not release an official one of its own.

Big Ten predicted finish

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Indiana (19), 43 points

2. Illinois (6), 81 points

3. Michigan (1), 92 points

4. Michigan State, 139 points

5. Purdue (1), 141 points

6. Ohio State, 167 points

7. Iowa (1), 185 points

8. Rutgers, 218 points

9. Wisconsin, 229 points

10. Maryland, 267 points

11. Penn State, 304 points

12. Minnesota, 334 points

13. Northwestern, 362 points

14. Nebraska, 378 points

Player of the year

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (14)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (13)

Kris Murray, Iowa (1)

Freshman of the year

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana (16)

Skyy Clark, Illinois (7)

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue (1)

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State (1)

Ty Rodgers, Illinois (1)

Jett Howard, Michigan (1)

Tre Holloman, Michigan State (1)

Transfer of the year

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois (16)

Matthew Mayer, Illinois (4)

Jahmir Young, Maryland (3)

Jaelin Llewellyn, Michigan (3)

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (2)

First Team All-Big Ten

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (56, unanimous)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (56, unanimous)

Zach Edey, Purdue (52)

Kris Murray, Iowa (49)

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers (30)

Second Team All-Big Ten

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois (29)

Jamison Battle, Minnesota (24)

Xavier Johnson, Indiana (20)

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin (15)

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin (14)

Also receiving votes: Malik Hall, Michigan State (13); Jalen Pickett, Penn State (11); Matthew Mayer, Illinois (9); Justice Sueing, Ohio State (9); Donta Scott, Maryland (8); Caleb McConnell, Rutgers (5); Patrick McCaffery, Iowa (3); AJ Hoggard, Michigan State (2); Zed Key, Ohio State (2); Jaelin Llewellyn, Michigan (2); Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers (2); Race Thompson, Indiana (2); Jahmir Young, Maryland (2); Boo Buie, Northwestern (1); Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (1); Coleman Hawkins, Illinois (1); RJ Melendez, Illinois (1); Tyson Walker, Michigan State (1)