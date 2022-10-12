Michigan's Naz Hillmon's next venture: Big Ten Network analyst

Minneapolis — When the Big Ten Network unveiled its on-air basketball talent for the upcoming season, there was a familiar name among the cast: Naz Hillmon.

The former Michigan All-America and Big Ten player of the year, who just finished her rookie season with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, will serve as one of the network’s featured women’s basketball analysts this fall and winter.

Hillmon will work alongside fellow analysts Christy Winters-Scott, Autumn Johnson, Meghan McKeown and Stephanie White. She will be working both in studio and at games, providing color commentary on broadcasts.

Hillmon noted the analyst gig wasn’t something that she has always wanted to do; rather, her agent brought it up to her a couple of months ago and she was initially hesitant about the idea.

“I was like, ‘No, not really,’” Hillmon said. “But I was thinking about it, and I essentially want to be a coach. I felt like being able to see the game from a sideline perspective will definitely help me down the road, and I think this would benefit me later. And I still know the Big Ten; I know the girls, so I thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be on this side of things.”

Several of Hillmon’s former Michigan teammates have enjoyed watching the transition, which started with the Big Ten basketball media days on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Target Center.

“I think it's been fun to see her around,” fifth-year guard Leigha Brown said. “It's crazy to see her with the people that have been doing our games for four years, so that's pretty cool. I like seeing it.”

Added fifth-year forward Emily Kiser: “It fits Naz's personality, so it's been fun to see. I’ve been enjoying it.”

Much like she did on the court during her career in Ann Arbor, Michigan women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico believes Hillmon will shine in her analyst role.

“I think Naz is pretty incredible. I've thought it for a really long time, but now the rest of the world gets to see it in so many facets,” Barnes Arico said. “She just is incredible using her voice and using her platform. I think she will be really special in a lot of different areas, this being one of them.”

Hillmon said she has reached out to several female broadcasters for advice, including CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, who is a Michigan alumna, and Michigan native Lisa Byington, who handles play-by-play responsibilities for college football and basketball games at Fox Sports and BTN.

She also praised the Big Ten Network for being “receptive” and being able to work around her schedule and the responsibilities that come with being a professional athlete.

“They’ve been really helpful,” Hillmon said. “I really want to do this and I'm really excited to, so any chance I get I'll definitely be there.”

