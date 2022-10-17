Jacoby Windmon sets MSU record with third Big Ten defensive player of the week award

Jacoby Windmon shifted from defensive end back to linebacker in Michigan State’s victory Saturday over Wisconsin, and it proved to be a beneficial move for the Spartans and Windmon.

The fifth-year senior transfer on Monday was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the third time he’s received the honor this season and the first Spartan defensive player to be named player of the week three times in one season.

Windmon, who started the first six games at defensive end, started at linebacker against Wisconsin and finished with a team-high 11 tackles, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. His interception in the first quarter led to Michigan State’s first touchdown and the forced fumble came in double overtime, leading to the Spartans’ winning score.

Windmon was named conference player of the week in each of the first two games of the season and last week was added to the Bednarik Award Watch List. He leads the Big Ten with 10½ tackles for loss and ranks second in the conference with 5½ sacks with his 10½ tackles for loss ranking eighth in the nation.

Windmon ranks first in the FBS with six forced fumbles — three more than any other player in the nation through the first seven games of the season. The six forced fumbles currently rank second-most in a season in Michigan State history.

