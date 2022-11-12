BIG TEN

Saturday's Big Ten: No. 2 Ohio State rolls past Indiana to stay undefeated

Allen Jordan
The Detroit News
Columbus, Ohio — Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday.

Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams’ 48-yard scoring run.

Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb, center, celebrates his touchdown against Indiana with teammates quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, and running back Dallan Hayden during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-14.

Buckeyes freshman Dallen Hayden rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Xavier Johnson lined up as a back and ran for a 71-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) had piled up 377 yards by the time Williams left the game and finished with 662. Stroud was 17 for 28 for 297 yards against the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6).

More Big Ten

Purdue 31, (at) No. 21 Illinois 24: Aidan O’Connell passed for 237 yards and three scores, two to Payne Durham, and Purdue beat Illinois to turn the Big Ten West race into a muddled mess.

The win gives the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who were firmly in control until losing their last two games.

The Boilermakers finish the season with favorable matchups against Northwestern and at Indiana.

Purdue scored on three-straight drives to take a 28-21 lead on Durham’s 13-yard touchdown reception with 13:13 left, finishing a drive that was aided by three Illinois penalties.

Tommy DeVito struggled against pressure and threw his first interception since a Sept. 10 win over Virginia. Purdue became the first team to hold Illinois star Chase Brown to fewer than 100 rushing yards this season.

