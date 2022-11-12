Saturday's Big Ten: No. 2 Ohio State rolls past Indiana to stay undefeated

Columbus, Ohio — Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday.

Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams’ 48-yard scoring run.

Buckeyes freshman Dallen Hayden rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Xavier Johnson lined up as a back and ran for a 71-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) had piled up 377 yards by the time Williams left the game and finished with 662. Stroud was 17 for 28 for 297 yards against the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6).

More Big Ten

▶ Purdue 31, (at) No. 21 Illinois 24: Aidan O’Connell passed for 237 yards and three scores, two to Payne Durham, and Purdue beat Illinois to turn the Big Ten West race into a muddled mess.

The win gives the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who were firmly in control until losing their last two games.

The Boilermakers finish the season with favorable matchups against Northwestern and at Indiana.

Purdue scored on three-straight drives to take a 28-21 lead on Durham’s 13-yard touchdown reception with 13:13 left, finishing a drive that was aided by three Illinois penalties.

Tommy DeVito struggled against pressure and threw his first interception since a Sept. 10 win over Virginia. Purdue became the first team to hold Illinois star Chase Brown to fewer than 100 rushing yards this season.