Michigan, Michigan State set to rediscover hockey rivalry with 'Duel in the D' on tap

“At the end of the day, it’s still a hockey game,” Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale said.

No. 4 Michigan and No. 14 Michigan State will put their season series to rest with a two-game set this weekend, starting Friday night at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing and concluding with Saturday’s “Duel in the D” at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. For the first time in a long time, the annual meeting in the Motor City is about more than bragging rights.

Just when you thought the Spartan-Wolverine rivalry couldn’t grow more heated, the two schools have rediscovered the on-ice element to their endless battle for state supremacy. They enter this weekend in a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten alongside No. 7 Ohio State and No. 8 Penn State.

And while Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato noted how scheduling differences can alter the rivalry's intensity on a sport-to-sport basis, he's not ignorant to the fact that his team's annual meetings with Michigan State are about to become a bit more intense.

"I think you always want to beat (your rivals), but with that said, it's almost like year-to-year, if something has happened. I think the Michigan State one will pick up more," he said.

"...I think it's situational. Like, it's a four-team tie for second place, so it's just a fun end of the year. The last three weeks, they really matter."

This weekend will mark the third and fourth meetings between Michigan (18-9-1, 10-8-1 Big Ten) and Michigan State (15-13-2, 9-9-2) this season. During a home-and-home series in December, each team won their home game by a score of 2-1.

"Two really good games. They're a really good team, and I thought both games were tight," Nightingale said. "I thought, obviously, our crowd was great. I thought theirs was great. That's how the rivalry should be."

Through the first 20 years of "Duel in the D", the teams were perfectly matched. Each had eight wins, eight losses and four ties. Michigan is 10-3-1 since 2008 and 3-0 since the game moved to Little Caesars Arena in 2019.

In their current forms, the hockey programs of Michigan and Michigan State come from different worlds.

The Wolverines are a perennial juggernaut, sending one future NHL star after another through the admissions office. This year, it appears as though Michigan center Adam Fantilli will be the only possible challenger to Connor Bedard for the No. 1 pick.

Michigan State is trying to climb out of a massive hole after years of being stuck somewhere between neutral and reverse, successfully doing so thus far with a Hodge-Podge bunch of returning players, transfer portal acquisitions and Nightingale's first freshmen.

"I think our guys have been hungry all year. We came into the year trying to earn some respect in college hockey, and (we're) starting to get that, and we still have a ways to go," Nightingale said.

Even with Michigan State's turnaround, Michigan still has the upper hand. The Wolverines are on track to enter the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed and have won six of their last eight games, including five straight.

The Spartans, meanwhile, went 1-7-1 following their win over Michigan on Dec. 9 before bouncing back with a sweep of No. 19 Notre Dame last weekend. They're still fighting for their tournament lives, looking to remain above .500 and inch their way up the Pairwise rankings with just two weekends remaining on the schedule.

But in a big-picture sense, it's hard not to wonder if this weekend will represent a turning point in college hockey's most-played rivalry.

No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 14 Michigan State

GAME 1

▶ Puck drop: 7 p.m. Friday, Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing

▶ TV: ESPNU

GAME 2

▶ Puck drop: 8 p.m. Saturday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

▶ TV: B1G+