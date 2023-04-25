Big Ten reveals 2023-24 conference matchups for Michigan, Michigan State basketball

The Detroit News

The first piece of Michigan and Michigan State men’s basketball’s Big Ten schedule has been unveiled.

The Big Ten announced its conference matchups for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday and for the sixth straight year, the league will have a 20-game slate. Each team will play seven opponents twice and six opponents once.

Michigan will host Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin at Crisler Center and will travel to Maryland, Northwestern and Penn State. Michigan State will have home games against Iowa, Ohio State and Rutgers and single-play road games at Indiana, Nebraska and Purdue.

In addition to Michigan-Michigan State’s protected rivalry series, the Wolverines will have a home-and-away series with Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers, while the Spartans will have double plays against Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Michigan State placed fourth in the league standings last season with an 11-8 mark and was ousted in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals before reaching the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. Michigan finished in a four-way tie for fifth at 11-9, was bounced in its opening game in the conference tournament and fell in the second round of the NIT after failing to make the Big Dance for the first time since 2015.

Matchup dates, game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Michigan’s 2023-24 Big Ten opponents

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State

Home/away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

Michigan State’s 2023-24 Big Ten opponents

Home: Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers

Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue

Home/away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin