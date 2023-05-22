Report: Michigan draws St. John's, Michigan State gets Butler again in 2023 Gavitt Games

The Detroit News

Another piece of Michigan and Michigan State basketball's schedule has been revealed.

The Wolverines will take on St. John’s and the Spartans will host Butler in the 2023 Gavitt Games, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Michigan reportedly will face St. John’s at Madison Square Garden in New York City in what’s expected to be one of the first marquee nonconference games for new Red Storm coach Rick Pitino.

Michigan State will square off against the Bulldogs in the annual Big Ten-Big East series for the second time in three seasons. The Spartans won at Hinkle Fieldhouse, 73-52, on Nov. 17, 2021. This matchup, though, will feature a familiar face returning to East Lansing. Pierre Brooks II, a former Michigan State guard, transferred to Butler earlier this offseason.

Other Gavitt Games matchups include Xavier at Purdue, Maryland at Villanova, Iowa at Creighton, Marquette at Illinois, Georgetown at Rutgers and Wisconsin at Providence.

The Spartans are 3-0 in the annual eight-game event and the Wolverines are 2-2. Official game dates and times will be announced at a later date.