Michigan State Pro Day, spring practice
Spartan kicker Brett Scanlon lifts during NFL Pro Day
Spartan kicker Brett Scanlon lifts during NFL Pro Day and Spring football practice at Michigan State University in E. Lansing, Michigan on March 23, 2018.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Javez Alexander readies for a reception.
NFL teams personnel, media and teammates watch as defensive end Demetrius Cooper and four other Spartan players work during the NFL Pro Day at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU kicker Brett Scanlon leaps for height during Pro Day activities.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU defensive end Demetrius Cooper gets good distance on the standing broad jump.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU head football coach Mark Dantonio. Michigan State
MSU head football coach Mark Dantonio. Michigan State football NFL Pro Day and Spring football practice at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU running back Gerald Holmes runs during the 40 as NFL team personnel get the time.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Offensive linemen Brian Allen works with teammate Chris Frey during his individual training session on MSU NFL Pro Day.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio at the NFL Pro Day
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio at the NFL Pro Day before a Spring football practice in E. Lansing.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State football NFL Pro Day and Spring football practice at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartan running back Gerald Holmes leaps for height during NFL Pro Day activities.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU running back Gerald Holmes reaches back for a reception during individual training session.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU running back Gerald Holmes participates in shuttle sprints.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartan football players warm-up before NFL Pro Day at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU running back Gerald Holmes works on his reps during NFL Pro Day activities.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU running back Gerald Holmes gets good distance on the standing broad jump.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU football players lay on the turf watching their teammates during their NFL Pro Day.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Chris Frey leaps for height during NFL Pro Day at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio talks with media before
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio talks with media before a Spring football practice in E. Lansing.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Offensive linemen Brian Allen works during his individual training session on MSU NFL Pro Day.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartan kicker Brett Scanlon gets good distance on the standing broad jump.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU defensive end Demetrius Cooper works through his individual session for NFL team personnel.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio talks with linebacker
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio talks with linebacker Chris Frey after his NFL Pro Day at E. Lansing.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Demetrius Cooper sprints during his individual drill session.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Chris Frey on the weight bench during NFL Pro Day activities.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Offensive linemen Brian Allen works during his individual
Offensive linemen Brian Allen works during his individual training session with teammate Demetrius Cooper, with Detroit Lions Joe Kelleher looking on during individual training session.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU linebacker Chris Frey works during his individual session for NFL team representatives.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartan running back Gerald Holmes rests his head on football coach Mark Dantonio shoulder after finishing up his individual session for NFL team representatives at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU football players stretch out in the sun during a Spring practice in E. Lansing.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Brian Lewerke works during spring football practice at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Laress Nelson reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Corner back Shakur Brown readies for a reception during defensive secondary drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Laress Nelson readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cornerback Jiah Norman readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver C.J. Hayes stretches out with a one-handed reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Brian Lewerke works during spring football practice at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Davis Lewandowski pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver C.J. Hayes corrals a low pass for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Javez Alexander readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Running back Noah Sargent heads down field after a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Javez Alexander readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Quarterback Brian Lewerke works during spring football practice at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    East Lansing — Brian Allen knows all about the streak.

    Most Michigan State football players looking to make it to the NFL are well aware that in the modern era of the draft — since 1967 when the NFL and AFL merged — there has been a Spartan taken every season.

    Michigan State is one of only five schools that can make that claim and, in fact, at least one player from Michigan State has been taken in the NFL draft every season since 1941, the third-longest streak behind Southern Cal and Michigan.

    “Oh yeah,” Allen said Friday after Michigan State’s pro day, which was attended by nearly two dozen NFL scouts. “But at the end of the day it’s not up to me. If it was I’d be going in the first round. That’s someone else’s decision, not mine. So I’ve worked hard as I could and feel I’ve had a good enough career to have that happen. But if it doesn’t, I’ll be ready to play football wherever I end up.”

    Allen (6-foot-2, 302 pounds) is Michigan State’s best bet to be taken this season and was the only Spartan who was invited to the NFL Combine. That’s why he didn’t take part in most of Friday’s tests. Instead, linebacker Chris Frey, running back Gerald Holmes, defensive end Demetrius Cooper and kicker Brett Scanlon went through measurements and drills for the scouts.

    It was especially stressful, Frey said.

    CLOSE

    Mark Dantonio talks about MSU's roster, pro day. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

    “It’s a lot different (than a big game),” Frey said. “I’ve said it 100 times, this is the biggest interview of my entire career. I don’t really get nervous for games. That’s not a thing for me. I’ve been doing this my entire life. This is different. I was nervous for today to be honest. To come out here and put up a specific number for everyone watching, that’s different than playing a game.”

    It was the same thing for Holmes, who is looking for a shot to get in camp with a team regardless of whether he gets drafted.

    “I’ve been facing obstacles and fighting those all my life,” said Holmes, the Flint native who said he has a meeting set up with the Lions in a couple weeks. “Hopefully it’s not a dry month for me, but a lot of it’s out of my control.”

    That’s the reality for all of the Spartans who worked out Friday. Allen has the best shot at hearing his name called and has made strides since the end of the season, performing well at the Shrine Game and at the Combine.

    In January, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said Allen had a shot to move up in the draft.

    CLOSE

    Former Michigan State players Brian Allen, Gerald Holmes and Chris Frey talk about getting ready for the NFL. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

    “With Brian Allen, just a hard-working overachiever type, my ninth-highest rated center,” Kiper said. “Probably puts him in the late-round category, a late-rounder (or) priority free agent for Brian Allen.

    “But there’s a chance he could go in the sixth-, seventh-round area.”

    Allen has been down this path. He sat and agonized with his brother, Jack, two years ago. Jack Allen was an All-American and projected to go in Day 2 of the draft. Instead, he went undrafted before signing with the New Orleans Saints.

    It’s a process Brian Allen thinks has prepared him for whatever might come in late April.

    “I probably had more anxiety watching (Jack) than going through it myself,” he said. “At the end of the day it was probably good I got to watch him with expecting to get drafted on the second day to not getting called until after the seventh round on the third day

    “So, expect the worst and hope for best. I’ll just hang out here or at home. No party. Just sitting on my couch being a loser. We’ll see.”

    Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio knows Allen is kidding. He believes Allen has a place in the NFL, and that’s the feedback he’s been getting.

    “I just continually hear he’s a football player and he’s going to play,” Dantonio said. “He’s going to play a long time in that league. He’s just so athletic. He’s powerfully built. You know he’s a wrestler. He played the position, he could play guard and center, so he’s a multiple use guy and he understands football.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE