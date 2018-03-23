CLOSE

Mark Dantonio talks about MSU's roster, pro day. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

East Lansing — LJ Scott isn’t quite being treated like an NFL veteran, but the Michigan State running back is hardly going to be pushed to the limit this spring.

That’s because, as the Spartans continue spring practice this week, Scott is the only running back on the roster with any significant experience. Connor Heyward, who had three carries last season in limited action as a true freshman, is the only returning back that has touched the ball in a game.

So, keeping Scott healthy is clearly one of the goals this spring and likely one that will carry into next fall.

“I wouldn’t say I’m an NFL veteran,” Scott said with a big laugh on Friday. “But they’re playing it smart. At the end of the day football is football and injuries are gonna come, but it’s about being smart and staying healthy.”

That is especially true for Scott, who announced moments after Michigan State beat Washington State in the Holiday Bowl that he was putting off the NFL Draft and returning for his senior season. He ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns in that game, but his durability became even more important when Madre London, who would have been a fifth-year senior, announced he was transferring.

With London now at Tennessee and an emphasis on getting Heyward plenty of work this spring, Scott saw limited action in Thursday’s scrimmage. The Spartans went only 60 plays, but not many of them were with Scott.

He was hoping for more, but he understands.

“I would definitely have liked to get more reps,” Scott said. “But the fact is it was the first scrimmage and all our guys are not back yet, so from coach’s standpoint it’s play it smart and keep me healthy.”

A healthy Scott could be vital to the Spartans’ success in the fall.

He has led Michigan State in rushing in each of his three seasons and if he eclipses the 1,000-yard mark in 2018, he’ll rank among the top five in career rushing yards.

He hasn’t hit 1,000 yards yet in a season, coming closes in 2016 when he gained 994 yards in 12 games. However, it’s on his mind now.

“It’s definitely something I’m shooting for,” Scott said. “It’s something I’ve been thinking about and I’ll definitely be trying.”

Michigan State Pro Day, spring practice
Spartan kicker Brett Scanlon lifts during NFL Pro Day
Spartan kicker Brett Scanlon lifts during NFL Pro Day and Spring football practice at Michigan State University in E. Lansing, Michigan on March 23, 2018.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Javez Alexander readies for a reception.
Wide receiver Javez Alexander readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
NFL teams personnel, media and teammates watch as defensive
NFL teams personnel, media and teammates watch as defensive end Demetrius Cooper and four other Spartan players work during the NFL Pro Day at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU kicker Brett Scanlon leaps for height during Pro
MSU kicker Brett Scanlon leaps for height during Pro Day activities.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU defensive end Demetrius Cooper gets good distance
MSU defensive end Demetrius Cooper gets good distance on the standing broad jump.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU head football coach Mark Dantonio. Michigan State
MSU head football coach Mark Dantonio. Michigan State football NFL Pro Day and Spring football practice at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU running back Gerald Holmes runs during the 40 as
MSU running back Gerald Holmes runs during the 40 as NFL team personnel get the time.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Offensive linemen Brian Allen works with teammate Chris
Offensive linemen Brian Allen works with teammate Chris Frey during his individual training session on MSU NFL Pro Day.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio at the NFL Pro Day
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio at the NFL Pro Day before a Spring football practice in E. Lansing.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan State football NFL Pro Day and Spring football
Michigan State football NFL Pro Day and Spring football practice at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartan running back Gerald Holmes leaps for height
Spartan running back Gerald Holmes leaps for height during NFL Pro Day activities.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU running back Gerald Holmes reaches back for a reception
MSU running back Gerald Holmes reaches back for a reception during individual training session.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU running back Gerald Holmes participates in shuttle
MSU running back Gerald Holmes participates in shuttle sprints.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartan football players warm-up before NFL Pro Day
Spartan football players warm-up before NFL Pro Day at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU running back Gerald Holmes works on his reps during
MSU running back Gerald Holmes works on his reps during NFL Pro Day activities.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU running back Gerald Holmes gets good distance on
MSU running back Gerald Holmes gets good distance on the standing broad jump.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU football players lay on the turf watching their
MSU football players lay on the turf watching their teammates during their NFL Pro Day.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Chris Frey leaps for height during NFL Pro
Linebacker Chris Frey leaps for height during NFL Pro Day at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio talks with media before
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio talks with media before a Spring football practice in E. Lansing.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Offensive linemen Brian Allen works during his individual
Offensive linemen Brian Allen works during his individual training session on MSU NFL Pro Day.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartan kicker Brett Scanlon gets good distance on
Spartan kicker Brett Scanlon gets good distance on the standing broad jump.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU defensive end Demetrius Cooper works through his
MSU defensive end Demetrius Cooper works through his individual session for NFL team personnel.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio talks with linebacker
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio talks with linebacker Chris Frey after his NFL Pro Day at E. Lansing.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Defensive end Demetrius Cooper sprints during his individual
Defensive end Demetrius Cooper sprints during his individual drill session.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Linebacker Chris Frey on the weight bench during NFL
Linebacker Chris Frey on the weight bench during NFL Pro Day activities.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Offensive linemen Brian Allen works during his individual
Offensive linemen Brian Allen works during his individual training session with teammate Demetrius Cooper, with Detroit Lions Joe Kelleher looking on during individual training session.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU linebacker Chris Frey works during his individual
MSU linebacker Chris Frey works during his individual session for NFL team representatives.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Spartan running back Gerald Holmes rests his head on
Spartan running back Gerald Holmes rests his head on football coach Mark Dantonio shoulder after finishing up his individual session for NFL team representatives at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU football players stretch out in the sun during
MSU football players stretch out in the sun during a Spring practice in E. Lansing.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Brian Lewerke works during spring football
Quarterback Brian Lewerke works during spring football practice at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. pulls in a reception
Wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Laress Nelson reaches back for a reception
Wide receiver Laress Nelson reaches back for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Corner back Shakur Brown readies for a reception during
Corner back Shakur Brown readies for a reception during defensive secondary drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. pulls in a reception
Wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Laress Nelson readies for a reception
Wide receiver Laress Nelson readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cornerback Jiah Norman readies for a reception during
Cornerback Jiah Norman readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver C.J. Hayes stretches out with a one-handed
Wide receiver C.J. Hayes stretches out with a one-handed reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Brian Lewerke works during spring football
Quarterback Brian Lewerke works during spring football practice at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Davis Lewandowski pulls in an over-the-shoulder
Wide receiver Davis Lewandowski pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver C.J. Hayes corrals a low pass for a reception
Wide receiver C.J. Hayes corrals a low pass for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Javez Alexander readies for a reception.
Wide receiver Javez Alexander readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Running back Noah Sargent heads down field after a
Running back Noah Sargent heads down field after a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Javez Alexander readies for a reception.
Wide receiver Javez Alexander readies for a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Quarterback Brian Lewerke works during spring football
Quarterback Brian Lewerke works during spring football practice at MSU.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    To do so, Scott will need to be on the field, which is why extra work won’t be necessary this spring. What will be is determining who could step in and provide more production.

    Heyward is the most likely choice after he got his feet wet last season. Coach Mark Dantonio said on Friday that safety Austin Andrews has gotten some work as has walk-on Alante Thomas, the brother of former Spartan Lawrence Thomas.

    And incoming freshmen Elijah Collins and La’Darius Jefferson will also get a shot in the fall when they arrive on campus.

    “We’re a little bit thin there,” Dantonio said. “Connor played (in the scrimmage) and obviously LJ, but we’re thin there in terms of depth. Elijah Collins and La’Darius are coming in there to fill it out and Alante Thomas, LT’s brother, has been impressive. We moved Austin Andrews over there as well.”

    While there is plenty of attention on the running back spot, spring has offered a chance for some other players to start emerging.

    Many of those players redshirted in 2017 and are now getting a shot to move up the depth chart, including cornerback Shakur Brown and linebacker Noah Harvey.

    However, it’s also a time for others that have been in the program for a few years to start contributing and spring is the first indication that could be happening.

    “Shakur Brown had a pick yesterday, looking good,” Dantonio said. “I think Noah Harvey is looking good for a guy that redshirted last year. I think those are names that probably nobody has really talked about much.

    “Xavier Henderson is impressive for what I would call a rookie — a guy that’s early enrolled — that’s been a big positive for us. We’ve got some linebackers that are dinged up a bit, but Brandon Randle continues to improve as well as Tyriq Thompson is a much-improved football player from what he’s been. He’s older, he knows what to do, he’s reacting instinctively. Byron Bullough has had a good spring thus far.”

    Extra points

    The Spartans must replace center Brian Allen, who is Michigan State’s most likely draft pick next month. It’s a four-person battle at this point with Allen’s brother, Matt, getting the most reps with the first team.

    Also seeing some time at center are Tyler Higby, Jordan Reid and Blake Bueter while senior David Beedle can work into the mix, as well.

    “Those guys are all sort of working things in there and one day they get the reps and one day they get slid to another position, so it’s been a positive,” Dantonio said.

    … Dantonio said defensive back Emmanuel Flowers has moved to wide receiver this spring. He redshirted last season.

    … Defensive lineman Mufi Hill-Hunt is over 300 pounds, but will miss spring practice as he recovers from the knee injury he suffered late last season.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

