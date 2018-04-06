Jase Bowen (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan State will have its spring game on Saturday and there will be some recruits of note attending the annual contest.

Toledo Central Catholic wide receiver Jase Bowen will be returning to campus. He visited last month and was offered a scholarship by the Spartans. The interesting part of his recruitment is that Bowen was a one-time Notre Dame commit in baseball, and the Spartan baseball team was actually his first offer on the diamond.

During his last visit, Bowen was able to speak with the baseball coaches at MSU, as well.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound Bowen has been a hot commodity in the past two months, adding scholarship offers in football from not only the Spartans, but Virginia, Northwestern, Kentucky, Cincinnati, and more. Those offers caused him to pull back on his baseball commitment, but he does plan to pursue both sports in college.

Currently, most recruiting analysts favor the Spartans. All six predictions for Bowen on the 247Sports Crystal Ball have him going to Michigan State. At this time, Bowen has not stated a timetable for his commitment.

Zeeland (Mich.) East defensive end Adam Berghorst is another recruit returning to campus with a Spartan offer. Like Bowen, Berghorst has also been offered by the Spartan baseball team, and he has the dual-sport opportunity at Notre Dame, as well, which is considered the Spartans’ primary competition in this race.

More: Trieu: UM target Kyren Williams compared to Christian McCaffrey

Berghorst (6-7, 245 pounds) was offered by MSU in December, shortly before a big rush that brought him scholarship opportunities from Minnesota, Michigan, Northwestern, Nebraska, and others.

He has not set a decision timeline either, but is not likely to extend the process for too long.

Paw Paw (Mich.) offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart, Royal Center (Ind.) Pioneer linebacker Jack Kiser, and Muskegon offensive lineman Anthony Bradford are among the other expected visitors who have offers from the Spartans.

Four-star Belleville offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs, who has offers from top programs across the country, also will be in East Lansing.

Spartans commit Jordan Huff, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete, will be making the trip up from Georgia for the game.

In addition to these juniors, the Spartans will also host a handful of underclassmen of interest. Bay City (Mich.) Central sophomore wide receiver Devell Washington has been a frequent visitor in East Lansing. A 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect, he recently received his first scholarship offer from Central Michigan.

Holt (Mich.) sophomore Joseph Martinez, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver and defensive back, is also slated to attend.

Four-star wide receiver visiting next week

John Metchie, ranked as the nation’s No. 234 recruit by the 247Sports Composite, will be at Michigan State next Friday, according to Tom Loy.

The Hagerstown (Md.) St. James School wide receiver will be on a visit swing that will also take him to Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan.

The Spartans offered Metchie back in January.

In-state sophomore legacy offered

Michigan State offered East Kentwood (Mich.) sophomore offensive lineman Dallas Fincher during his visit to campus on Wednesday.

Fincher (6-4, 260 pounds) is the son of former Spartan offensive lineman Mark Fincher.

He played guard and center for the Falcons last season and holds offers from Purdue, Indiana and more.

He stated following the offer that Michigan State has been a dream school growing up.

More information

Adam Berghorst profile

Jase Bowen profile

John Metchie profile

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.