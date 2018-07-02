Jordan Huff, a three-star athlete from Georgia, has decommitted from Michigan State's 2019 football recruiting class. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Following a week in which the Michigan State football program received commitments from six recruits, the Spartans lost one from its 2019 class.

Jordan Huff, a three-star athlete from Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga., told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons he has decommitted from Michigan State.

"It was hard — very hard," Huff told Rivals.com. "It was not easy, but I called coach Mark Dantonio and let him know I was decommitting Thursday. To let him know of my decision was very tough. It was not an easy call to make."

Huff is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback/receiver who is ranked No. 53 overall in Georgia, and No. 42 nationally in the "athlete" classification. He committed to the Spartans on Christmas.

Huff told Rivals.com that he is "not going to wait too long" to commit to another school. He recently visited Tennessee and Louisville, and also holds an offer from nearby Georgia Tech, according to Rivals.com.

Huff's decommitment followed a week in which the Spartans added six verbal commitments to their class, including five-star Belleville offensive tackle Devontae Dobbs. The week was punctuated by five commits over a two-day span — three on Friday, including in-state recruits Tre Mosley of West Bloomfield and Michael Fletcher of Flint Carman-Ainsworth.

Huff is the second prospect to leave the class, joining four-star Oak Park quarterback Dwan Mathis, who committed to Ohio State on June 24.

Michigan State's 2019 recruiting class stands at 15 players, including eight from the state of Michigan.