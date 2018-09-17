Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 4 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 4 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
1. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0) – Just three weeks into the season, the Buckeyes might have proven themselves to the be the conference’s lone legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff. A victory over TCU was further evidence as the Buckeyes exploded for three touchdowns in a four-minute span in the third quarter. A tune-up with Tulane is next before a trip to Penn State, a game that could go a long way in deciding the Big Ten East. Last week: 2.
2. Penn State (3-0) – The first-week scare against Appalachian State is well in the rearview mirror after the Nittany Lions crushed Kent State behind five touchdowns from quarterback Trace McSorley, including three rushing. It’s time for conference play next as the Nittany Lions take on Illinois before the showdown at home with Ohio State. Last week: 3.
3. Iowa (3-0) – The Hawkeyes are unbeaten heading into conference play for the second straight season and are playing some impressive defense in the process. They allowed only 6 rushing yards against Northern Iowa while quarterback Nate Stanley threw for better than 300 yards. Next week comes the first big test as Wisconsin comes to Kinnick Stadium. Last week: 4.
4. Wisconsin (2-1) – After going unbeaten in the regular season last year, the expectation for the Badgers was to do the same. Instead, their 41-game non-conference winning streak at home – the longest active streak in the nation – came to an end with a loss to BYU. They’ll need to rebound quickly with a trip next week to Iowa, a game that is now vital in the Big Ten West. Last week: 1.
5. Michigan (2-1) – The Wolverines continued to do what they must, which is clean up on lesser competition and build some cohesion on the offensive side of the ball. However, trying to gauge exactly where the Wolverines stand is tough after starting slowly against SMU and committing 13 penalties. Nebraska comes to town next to open Big Ten play. Last week: 5.
6. Michigan State (1-1) – It was an off-week for the Spartans, which at least offered them the chance to avoid some of the losses the rest of the conference took. Getting past last week’s loss at Arizona State and mending a few injuries will be vital as the Spartans open Big Ten play this week at Indiana. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (3-0) – The Hoosiers rolled over Ball State to enter Big Ten play unbeaten, only the second time they’ve been 3-0 in the last decade. Stevie Scott was effective again, running for 114 yards and two touchdowns as Indiana begins the difficult task of competing in the East. Last week: 8.
8. Minnesota (3-0) – The Golden Gophers are in a familiar spot – unbeaten in non-conference play as they get set to jump into the Big Ten. Building off that momentum, unlike last season, will be the key, something that will be difficult to do considering the Gophers’ youth. They start with a trip to Maryland then crank it up with Iowa and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks. Last week: 9.
9. Northwestern (1-2, 1-0) – Well, somebody had to be ranked here and we’re going with the Wildcats, considering they at least showed they could move the ball and put points on the board. However, turnovers were critical in a home loss to Akron and now the Wildcats get a week off to try and fix what ails them. It won’t be easy when they come back, however, as they get Michigan and Michigan State in back-to-back weeks. Last week: 11.
10. Maryland (2-1) – Things were rolling for the Terrapins after two weeks, but that momentum came to an abrupt end with an ugly home loss to previously winless Temple. The Terps couldn’t move the ball through the air as they threw a pair of interceptions and two QBs combined to go 8-for-21 for 63 yards. The Terps host Minnesota this week before heading to Michigan. Last week: 7.
11. Purdue (0-3, 0-1) – The shine of the impressive debut of coach Jeff Brohm last season has dulled dramatically. A last-second loss at home to Missouri was the latest setback as the Boilermakers defense struggled. They rallied from 17 points down in the second half but couldn’t get a big stop. The Boilermakers now get set to host a surprising Boston College team before finally hitting the road against Nebraska. Last week: 12.
12. Nebraska (0-2) – The Scott Frost era couldn’t have started much worse. After the opener was cancelled because of weather, the Cornhuskers have lost two straight at home, the latest to Troy. They’re 0-2 for the first time since 1957 and with the status of QB Adrian Martinez up in the air, next week’s trip to Michigan will be difficult for the Huskers. Last week: 10.
13. Illinois (2-1) – The Fighting Illini played before a sparse crowd at Soldier Field in Chicago and were unable to hold a fourth-quarter lead. Coach Lovie Smith insisted his team showed signs of progress, but headed into next week’s home game with Penn State, there’s not a lot of optimism that things will be turned around anytime soon in Champaign. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (1-2) – The Scarlet Knights have been outscored 107-17 in the last two weeks, the latest blowout coming at the hands of Kansas. Rutgers was completely overmatched by a team that won back-to-back games against FBS opponents for the first time since 2009, allowing 400 yards rushing and having two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Last week: 14.
    Coming off an impressive sophomore season, Brian Lewerke wanted to work on one thing primarily in the off-season: accuracy.

    In his first season as Michigan State’s starting quarterback, Lewerke proved he could be a playmaker, amassing nearly 3,400 yards in total offense by mixing in more than 500 yards of rushing with five touchdowns. However, after completing only 59 percent of his passes (246-for-417) in 2017, it was clear he needed to take a step forward in that department.

    Through two games, the extra work appears to be paying off as Lewerke has completed 69.4 percent of his passes (50-for-72) for 601 yards and three touchdowns. That sort of jump has drawn the attention of Indiana, this week’s opponent in the Big Ten opener.

    Add in the weapons Lewerke has at his disposal and the Hoosiers (3-0) know where their defensive focus must be when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

    “I tell you what, that's what makes it hard. He's an accurate passer,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “They got big receivers that can be matchup problems. He's athletic enough to beat you with his legs. He's tough enough to run over you. That's kind of always a big challenge with a big quarterback like that because the rules are such to protect him. He comes barreling at you, runs you over, instead of sliding sometimes.

    “I think he's a tough old guy that loves to play the game. He's kind of my kind of guy playing quarterback, to be honest with you. I have a lot of respect for him, how hard and tough he plays.”

    That toughness was on display when the teams met last season at Spartan Stadium.

    With Indiana leading, 9-3, in the fourth quarter, Lewerke orchestrated back-to-back touchdown drives to give the Spartans the 17-9 victory. The go-ahead score came on a 10-yard pass from Lewerke to Felton Davis while on the final scoring drive, Lewerke hit Cody White for 34 yards on third-and-10 to set up LJ Scott’s 18-yard touchdown run.

    The win moved Michigan State to 6-1 on the season and had the Spartans in the thick of the Big Ten East race. As far as Allen is concerned, that was because of Lewerke’s play.

    “When he really started figuring things out, playing really well last year, that's when they took off,” Allen said. “That's how it is at that position. That position really is about leadership and production. He's really good at doing both. You can just tell they believe in him. I think that's kind of the difference. The year that we were able to — my first year here when we beat them in overtime — I don't think they had the kind of quarterback play they probably were looking for. It was early in the season, just like it is now, but they didn't have that established guy there. They were trying to figure that out.”

    It’s certainly figured out now for No. 24 Michigan State (1-1) as it comes off its bye week following the loss to Arizona State. Lewerke will be counted on once again and he’ll need to do a better job of taking care of the ball after critical interceptions in each of the first two games.

    And with Indiana unbeaten and riding a wave of confidence, the trip will be no walk in the park for the Spartans.

    The Hoosiers understand it won’t be for them, either.

    “We got to play great defense,” Allen said. “We're still developing and growing. They have big old backs, big receivers, really good quarterback, big old offensive line. They're a bonafide, legit Big Ten football team that's contending for the Big Ten championship.

    “We are going to have to play our best game of the season, have our best week of preparation, execute at the highest level in all three phases.”

