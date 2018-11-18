CLOSE

Matt Charboneau breaks down MSU's loss at Nebraska

Five takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's 9-6 loss to Nebraska on Saturday.

Flag football

Entering Saturday’s game at Nebraska, Michigan State was in the top half of the Big Ten in penalties. It was clear, that even with the frustrations of the current season, the Spartans had remained disciplined and focused. That all went out the window against the Cornhuskers, as Michigan State committed seven penalties, including four personal foul calls and another 15-yarder on kick catcher interference. What made it worse was at least three of the personal fouls proved to be critical.

The first on Naquan Jones came after MSU had recovered a fumble at its 47. It moved the ball back to the Spartans’ 32 and the following drive only got back to near midfield, forcing a punt. In the second quarter, tight end Matt Dotson was flagged after failing to haul in a pass in the end zone, forcing Matt Coghlin to attempt a 41-yard field goal instead of a 26-yarder. The kick hit the left upright. Michigan State got itself out of a jam after Kenny Willekes was called for roughing the passer on the next drive, but in the fourth quarter, an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Skakur Brown on a kickoff moved Nebraska to its 45. Four plays later, the Huskers kicked their first field goal and the rally was on.

Opportunities dropped

If you only listened to quarterback Rocky Lombardi after the game, you’d think the Spartans didn’t have any trouble hanging on to the ball against the Cornhuskers. “I didn’t see any drops,” the redshirt freshman said. While Lombardi was clearly trying to avoid putting the blame of the poor offensive output on his teammates, the fact is the Spartans had several critical drops, including on the final drive when Cody White, Laress Nelson and Matt Sokol couldn’t hang on to the ball. Coach Mark Dantonio certainly noticed and noted the fact the drops were a critical turning point in the game. The conditions were not ideal, as the wind was whipping the entire game and the snow was falling in the fourth quarter, but with an offense that is having trouble finding any rhythm, not making plays that are there to be made only compounds the frustration.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Tony Ding, AP
1. Michigan (10-1, 8-0) – It didn’t go quite as smoothly as some might have hoped, but the Wolverines took care of business against Indiana and now turn all of their attention to next week’s showdown with Ohio State in Columbus. Ending the skid in the rivalry is secondary, of course, as the winner heads to the Big Ten title game as East Division champs, something the Wolverines have never done. Last week: 1.
2. Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) – The Buckeyes hardly head into their clash with Michigan riding a wave of momentum, especially after escaping Maryland this week with an overtime victory while giving up 51 points. But all of that is out the window now as the Buckeyes look to get back to the conference title game, a trip they’ll make only if the defense comes to life. Last week: 2.
3. Northwestern (7-4, 7-1) – The Wildcats have hit cruise control as they played for the first time as West Division champions. A trip to Minnesota wasn’t enough to slow the Cats, as they did enough to come away with a win. Now it’s the regular-season finale against a bad Illinois team before preparation begins for a conference title game in which they’ll be a decided underdog. Last week: 3
4. Penn State (8-3, 5-3) – It’s been a while since the Nittany Lions have played a game with much riding on it, but a ho-hum victory at Rutgers was still their fourth in the last five games. It wasn’t terribly impressive, but the Nittany Lions have a chance to win nine regular-season games and play in a quality bowl game if they can knock off Maryland next week. Last week: 5.
5. Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) – The West title is gone, but the Badgers bounced back from last week’s loss at Penn State by going on the road and outlasting Purdue thanks to 321 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Jonathan Taylor. It’s been an oddly inconsistent season for the Badgers, who close things out next week at home against Minnesota. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (7-4, 4-4) – Nothing like getting Illinois on the schedule to put an end to a three-game skid, but that’s exactly the fortunate spot the Hawkeyes found themselves in this week as they blitzed the Illini, 63-0. Whether it was all about pulling themselves out of a slump or the fact that Illinois is awful matters little as the Hawkeyes get set to host Nebraska in the finale. Last week: 8.
7. Michigan State (6-5, 4-4) – The Spartans’ offense continues to be a complete mess as they failed to score a touchdown for the second straight week in a loss at Nebraska. The defense has been as good as any in the country, but it hasn’t mattered with almost no production from the other side of the ball. Rutgers is all that’s left, meaning all MSU is doing is maybe improving its bowl positioning. Last week: 4.
8. Purdue (5-6, 4-4) – It wasn’t long ago the Boilermakers were thinking about how they could still win the West. But after losing three of four, including an overtime defeat at home this week to Wisconsin, they’re scrambling just to make a bowl game. It won’t be easy, either, as they head to Indiana for the season finale. Last week: 7.
9. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – Nothing about it was pretty, but the fact the Cornhuskers found a way to beat Michigan State for their fourth win in the last five games is a sign that coach Scott Frost has the program headed in the right direction. A win at Iowa next week wouldn’t get the Huskers in a bowl game, but it would be the perfect way to head into the offseason with tons of momentum. Last week: 10.
10. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers kept it interesting at Michigan this week, but they couldn’t make enough plays against the Wolverines’ defense to pull off the upset. They’ve now lost five of the last six games and will need to beat Purdue at home next week in order to become bowl-eligible. Last week: 9.
11. Maryland (5-6, 3-5) – It was a valiant effort and it would have been the upset of the year in the Big Ten, but the Terrapins came up short in overtime this week against Ohio State. Give the Terps and interim coach Matt Canada credit for going for two in overtime to win, but the play was there to be made, showing again how far the Terps are from truly competing for titles. They’ll have to beat Penn State on the road next week to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11.
12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – After winning two of three, the Golden Gophers have been unable to sustain any momentum headed down the stretch and couldn’t take advantage this week against a Northwestern team that wasn’t playing its best. The Gophers will have a shot at a bowl game, but they’ll have to win at Wisconsin next week to make it happen. Last week: 12.
13. Illinois (4-7, 2-6) – The Fighting Illini were flying high a couple of weeks ago after winning at home against Minnesota. Since then, it’s been back to the same old problems, including this week’s blowout at home against Iowa. The Illini were shut out by a team that was on a three-game losing streak and now must close the season next week by traveling to Northwestern. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (1-10, 0-8) – Even when the Scarlet Knights are facing a disinterested team like Penn State, they still can’t manage to be competitive in a conference game. Don’t expect the 10-game skid to come to an end next week at Michigan State when coach Chris Ash could be spending his final game on the Rutgers sidelines. Last week: 14.
    Rocky outing for Lombardi

    Lombardi wasn’t pointing fingers at the receivers, and that’s probably not the worst approach for a quarterback. It was a tough spot for Lombardi, too, who got his second start as Michigan State finally decided Lombardi might be a better option over an injured Brian Lewerke. Unfortunately for the Spartans, Lombardi didn’t provide the spark he did when he started earlier this season against Purdue and led Michigan State to the victory.

    Lombardi was just 4-for-17 passing in the first half and finished 15-for-41 or 146 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass but could have had at least three. He overshot Dotson on the opening drive of the game and later threw a bit high to Dotson just before the tight end picked up his critical personal foul. In the fourth quarter, Lombardi hit Dotson in the end zone, but the tight end dropped the ball.

    So, it was a bit of a mixed bag for Lombardi as he missed some open guys in tough conditions, but certainly didn’t get a lot of help from his receivers. He did run for 53 yards and had several key first-down pickups running the draw. He’ll likely get another shot to start next week against Rutgers, which should provide a chance to regain the touch he had against Purdue.

    Failing to strike a balance

    Play-calling has become the buzzword around the Michigan State offense with co-coordinator Dave Warner drawing much of the heat for implementing a game plan the head coach wants. It’s never been a big surprise that the Spartans want to run the ball first in an effort to find offensive balance. For most of the season, that hasn’t worked. For several reasons, Michigan State has simply not been able to run the ball. On Saturday, however, there were creases and entering the fourth quarter the Spartans had run for 141 yards. By the end of the game, though, MSU had gained just 2 more yards on six carries, instead throwing the ball 17 times, completing it just six times. It was a significant shift for a team that had finally found some success on the ground and came as the snow was falling and making the field slick.

    While many have been hollering for Michigan State to throw the ball more, the conditions and the success on the ground seemed to point toward at least attempting to run the ball late in the game. Michigan State ran 13 plays on its final two drives. One was a punt, one was a run. The Spartans threw nine incomplete passes. That was far from offensive balance and just added fuel to the simmering fire around the offensive play-calling.

    More: Spartans stout defense declines to cast wary eye at anemic offense

    Dominant defense is wasted

    What might be the most frustrating thing for not only Spartan fans but the team itself, is the fact Michigan State is one more loss from a .500 season while possessing one of the best defenses in the nation. That unit was at its best again on Saturday, giving up just nine points and 248 total yards. Both numbers were well off Nebraska’s season average and the defense added in a couple of turnovers for good measure. The offense, though, failed to turn either of those turnovers into points.

    Credit the players on defense. They were busy after the game talking about the plays they could have made, not the ones their teammates on offense did not. It speaks to the chemistry of the team, but the reality is the Spartans are failing to take advantage of having one of the most dominant defense is Dantonio’s tenure.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

     

