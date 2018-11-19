Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Tony Ding, AP
1. Michigan (10-1, 8-0) – It didn’t go quite as smoothly as some might have hoped, but the Wolverines took care of business against Indiana and now turn all of their attention to next week’s showdown with Ohio State in Columbus. Ending the skid in the rivalry is secondary, of course, as the winner heads to the Big Ten title game as East Division champs, something the Wolverines have never done. Last week: 1. Tony Ding, AP
2. Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) – The Buckeyes hardly head into their clash with Michigan riding a wave of momentum, especially after escaping Maryland this week with an overtime victory while giving up 51 points. But all of that is out the window now as the Buckeyes look to get back to the conference title game, a trip they’ll make only if the defense comes to life. Last week: 2. Nick Wass, AP
3. Northwestern (7-4, 7-1) – The Wildcats have hit cruise control as they played for the first time as West Division champions. A trip to Minnesota wasn’t enough to slow the Cats, as they did enough to come away with a win. Now it’s the regular-season finale against a bad Illinois team before preparation begins for a conference title game in which they’ll be a decided underdog. Last week: 3 Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
4. Penn State (8-3, 5-3) – It’s been a while since the Nittany Lions have played a game with much riding on it, but a ho-hum victory at Rutgers was still their fourth in the last five games. It wasn’t terribly impressive, but the Nittany Lions have a chance to win nine regular-season games and play in a quality bowl game if they can knock off Maryland next week. Last week: 5. Julio Cortez, AP
5. Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) – The West title is gone, but the Badgers bounced back from last week’s loss at Penn State by going on the road and outlasting Purdue thanks to 321 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Jonathan Taylor. It’s been an oddly inconsistent season for the Badgers, who close things out next week at home against Minnesota. Last week: 6. Michael Conroy, AP
6. Iowa (7-4, 4-4) – Nothing like getting Illinois on the schedule to put an end to a three-game skid, but that’s exactly the fortunate spot the Hawkeyes found themselves in this week as they blitzed the Illini, 63-0. Whether it was all about pulling themselves out of a slump or the fact that Illinois is awful matters little as the Hawkeyes get set to host Nebraska in the finale. Last week: 8. Holly Hart, AP
7. Michigan State (6-5, 4-4) – The Spartans’ offense continues to be a complete mess as they failed to score a touchdown for the second straight week in a loss at Nebraska. The defense has been as good as any in the country, but it hasn’t mattered with almost no production from the other side of the ball. Rutgers is all that’s left, meaning all MSU is doing is maybe improving its bowl positioning. Last week: 4. Nati Harnik, AP
8. Purdue (5-6, 4-4) – It wasn’t long ago the Boilermakers were thinking about how they could still win the West. But after losing three of four, including an overtime defeat at home this week to Wisconsin, they’re scrambling just to make a bowl game. It won’t be easy, either, as they head to Indiana for the season finale. Last week: 7. Michael Conroy, AP
9. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – Nothing about it was pretty, but the fact the Cornhuskers found a way to beat Michigan State for their fourth win in the last five games is a sign that coach Scott Frost has the program headed in the right direction. A win at Iowa next week wouldn’t get the Huskers in a bowl game, but it would be the perfect way to head into the offseason with tons of momentum. Last week: 10. Nati Harnik, AP
10. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers kept it interesting at Michigan this week, but they couldn’t make enough plays against the Wolverines’ defense to pull off the upset. They’ve now lost five of the last six games and will need to beat Purdue at home next week in order to become bowl-eligible. Last week: 9. Paul Sancya, AP
11. Maryland (5-6, 3-5) – It was a valiant effort and it would have been the upset of the year in the Big Ten, but the Terrapins came up short in overtime this week against Ohio State. Give the Terps and interim coach Matt Canada credit for going for two in overtime to win, but the play was there to be made, showing again how far the Terps are from truly competing for titles. They’ll have to beat Penn State on the road next week to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11. Nick Wass, AP
12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – After winning two of three, the Golden Gophers have been unable to sustain any momentum headed down the stretch and couldn’t take advantage this week against a Northwestern team that wasn’t playing its best. The Gophers will have a shot at a bowl game, but they’ll have to win at Wisconsin next week to make it happen. Last week: 12. Stacy Bengs, AP
13. Illinois (4-7, 2-6) – The Fighting Illini were flying high a couple of weeks ago after winning at home against Minnesota. Since then, it’s been back to the same old problems, including this week’s blowout at home against Iowa. The Illini were shut out by a team that was on a three-game losing streak and now must close the season next week by traveling to Northwestern. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, AP
14. Rutgers (1-10, 0-8) – Even when the Scarlet Knights are facing a disinterested team like Penn State, they still can’t manage to be competitive in a conference game. Don’t expect the 10-game skid to come to an end next week at Michigan State when coach Chris Ash could be spending his final game on the Rutgers sidelines. Last week: 14. Julio Cortez, AP
    While Michigan State heads into the final week of the regular season frustrated with where it stands, it’s nothing like what its opponent is dealing with.

    The Spartans expected to be competing for the Big Ten East title. Instead, they’re looking to get a seventh victory and improve their bowl standing. For Rutgers, it might be the final week for coach Chris Ash, who has just seven victories total in almost three seasons.

    After winning the season opener, the Scarlet Knights have lost 10 straight and the uncertainty about Ash’s future has become the big story line. However, Ash was in no mood for talking about his status during his weekly press conference Monday.

    “I respect the question, but we're going to talk about Michigan State today,” Ash said when the first question of his presser addressed his job status.

    A few minutes later, Ash was asked about potential staff changes at the end of the season.

    “Guys, let's talk about Michigan State,” Ash said. “I mean, that's where we're at. That's my focus. We'll discuss the end of the season when the end of the season is here. Our focus is Michigan State.”

    Things have not gone well at Rutgers for Ash, who was hired before the 2016 season after serving as defensive coordinator at Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights were 2-10 his first season and improved to 4-8 last year, but things have gone south in 2018.

    However, Ash insisted he’s seen progress in the program, one that had played in a bowl game in four of the previous five season before Ash arrived.

    “Again, I'm not going to worry about and talk about the future a whole lot here. I'm worried about Michigan State,” Ash said. “But there are so many improvements on the inside that people don't see day-to-day. I am very excited about our future, the culture that we've established. The character of the individuals that we have in this program, the chemistry that we have in this program, the true brotherhood that we have here. Those are all things internally that you have to have before the external results come.

    “And I get it, everyone wants wins. I want wins too, I get it. But I came here to try to build from the inside out. I think that's what we're doing and that's where we're at. Do we need to make a big jump up? Absolutely we do.”

    The numbers make it clear that results haven’t followed with what Ash believes is an improvement in culture. The Scarlet Knights are last in the Big Ten in scoring offense at 13.8 points a game and 13th in scoring defense, allowing 33 points a game.

    There have been some relative bright spots, including ranking fourth in the conference in pass defense while keeping it close last week against Penn State before eventually losing, 20-7.

    “Every loss hurts, whether it's by 50 or it's by 5, every loss hurts,” Ash said. “I am proud of the way that our players continue to work and fight and they continue to improve. That's where we're at. That's the circumstances that we are in.”

    While a win in the season finale is the goal, Ash is still putting the focus on how his team plays and not worrying about how much longer he’ll be around.

    “We've got to play cleaner football. We've got to take care of the football. We've got to try to score some points. We're focused on those things,” Ash said. “If we do those things, then wins will come, whether it be this Saturday or next year. Those are the things we have to focus on. We're not focused on, ‘Hey, we have to win against Michigan State.’ Do we want to? Absolutely. But we're focused on the things that allow us to try to get that done.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

     

