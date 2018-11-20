Anthony Edwards, a guard from Holy Spirit Prep in Atlanta, has reclassified for 2019, and is considered in the No. 1 prospect in the class. He has Michigan State among his finalists. (Photo: Brian Rothmuller, Associated Press)

While Michigan State awaits word on a handful of five-star recruits for the 2019 class, it suddenly finds itself in the mix for another blue-chipper, one that ranks as the top player in the nation.

Six-foot-5 guard Anthony Edwards of Holy Spirit School in Atlanta told 247Sports.com he is reclassifying from the 2020 class to the 2019 class and that Michigan State is among the teams that have made the shooting guard a priority.

“I thought it was better for me and my family,” Edwards told 247Sports.

The reclassification led to Edwards taking over the top spot on the 247Sports rankings for next year.

Edwards said Florida State, Michigan State, Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina have all shown high interest and all have offered him a scholarship.

“I don’t have any (official visit) dates yet, but I know for sure I’m going to set up visit for Florida State and Michigan State,” Edwards told 247Sports. “I haven’t decided about the other three.”

Of Michigan State, Edwards said, “Tom Izzo is a great coach. Some people I know have went there and a Hall of Famer that I know has gone there and he tells me about Tom Izzo all the time and says he’s a great person and that it’s a good school.”

The Spartans have signed 6-7 Malik Hall, the No. 53 player in the nation. That official announcement came on Tuesday.

“In Malik Hall, we have one of those guys that’s an OKG in our reference point here,” Izzo said. “He’s ‘Our Kinda Guy.’ He’s a guy that has versatility, he can play different positions and he comes from Sunrise, where one of our famous alums in Tum Tum (Nairn) played at, which means he’s played against good competition, and he’s played for MOKAN Elite, a very successful and well-run AAU program.

“We think, because of all the different things he can do, Malik is going to be a dynamite part of our future.”

Michigan State is also awaiting a signed letter of intent from 6-2 guard Rocket Watts, the No. 32 player in the nation who was the first player to commit to MSU’s class but has yet to sign. He could now be waiting until the spring, though Michigan State continues its push in the class and that includes a handful of top prospects.

“The recruiting world is an ever-changing landscape,” Izzo said. “It’s a 12-month, 24/7 operation. We’re excited to add Malik to the program and we think he’s a guy who can help us in a variety of ways. We’ve got a few spots left and we’re going to work diligently to fill those.”

Among those the Spartans are after includes 6-10 forward Vernon Carey Jr., who took his second official visit to East Lansing last weekend and lists Michigan State as a finalist along with Duke, North Carolina, Miami and Kentucky.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is ranked the No. 2 player in the nation and many believe his choice will come down to Duke or Michigan State. He’s been to MSU three times and it is the only school where he took two official visits.

Center Isaiah Stewart, the No. 6 player in the nation, is also considering Michigan State. The 6-9 big man who is playing this season at La Lumiere in La Porte, Ind., — the same school that produced Jaren Jackson Jr. — took an official visit to Michigan State last month. He’s also visited Duke, Syracuse, Kentucky and Washington.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-8.5 and ranked No. 16 in the nation, has Michigan State, Indiana and UCLA listed as finalists and visited Michigan State in October.

The final five-star on Michigan State’s radar is 6-7 forward Keion Brooks, a teammate of Stewart’s at La Lumiere. Ranked No. 22 in the nation, Brooks was scheduled to visit Michigan State last weekend, but reports said the trip was canceled with plans to reschedule. Brooks already has taken official visits to his other finalists — Indiana, Duke, North Carolina and UCLA.

