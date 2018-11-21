Ranked the No. 2 player in the nation, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Vernon Carey Jr. has cut Miami and Kentucky from his final five. He had taken official visits to each of his final five schools then took a second official visit to Michigan State Nov. 9-10. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State’s pursuit of some of the top recruits in the nation for 2019 continued on Wednesday as 6-foot-10 Vernon Carey Jr. announced his final three schools — Michigan State, Duke and North Carolina.

Ranked the No. 2 player in the nation, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Carey has cut Miami and Kentucky from his final five. He had taken official visits to each of his final five schools then took a second official visit to Michigan State Nov. 9-10.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native hasn’t said when he plans to make his official announcement, but with the early signing period now closed, there will be no rush. The next chance for prospects to sign will be in the spring, beginning April 17 and running through May 17. However, players can announce non-binding verbal commitments.

Michigan State has one player signed to the 2019 class — 6-7 Malik Hall, the No. 53 player in the nation. Michigan State has also been waiting for a signed letter of intent from 6-2 guard Rocket Watts. The No. 32 player in the nation was the first player to commit to MSU’s class but has yet to sign. He could be waiting until the spring, though Michigan State continues its push in the class and that includes a handful of top prospects.

Early this week, 6-5 guard Anthony Edwards of Holy Spirit School in Atlanta announced he was reclassifying from the 2020 class to the 2019 class and that Michigan State is among the teams that have made the shooting guard a priority.

“I don’t have any (official visit) dates yet, but I know for sure I’m going to set up visit for Florida State and Michigan State,” Edwards told 247Sports. “I haven’t decided about the other three.”

Edwards became the top-ranked player in the country, according to 247Sports. Edwards said Florida State, Michigan State, Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina have shown high interest and offered him a scholarship.

Michigan State is in the mix for several other top recruits, including 6-9 Isaiah Stewart, the No. 6 player in the nation. He is playing this season at La Lumiere in La Porte, Indiana — the school that produced Jaren Jackson Jr. — and took an official visit to Michigan State last month. He’s also visited Duke, Syracuse, Kentucky and Washington.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-8 1/2 and ranked No. 16 in the nation, has Michigan State, Indiana and UCLA listed as finalists and visited Michigan State in October.

The final five-star on Michigan State’s radar is 6-7 forward Keion Brooks, a teammate of Stewart’s at La Lumiere. Ranked No. 22 in the nation, Brooks was scheduled to visit Michigan State last weekend, but reports said that trip was canceled with plans to reschedule. Brooks has taken official visits to his other finalists — Indiana, Duke, North Carolina and UCLA.

