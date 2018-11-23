CLOSE Matt Charboneau takes a look at Michigan State's regular-season finale against Rutgers on Saturday in East Lansing. The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday's Michigan State vs. Rutgers game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing (4 p.m., Fox/760).

Matt Charboneau: There isn’t anything on the line in this one other than potentially improving bowl position for the Spartans. It might be tough for the Scarlet Knights to get past midfield, let alone score much against the MSU defense. The bigger question is what can the MSU offense do against a Rutgers defense that has shown some life this season. Don’t expect an offensive breakthrough, but the Spartans will kick a few field goals and add a defensive score to close out the regular season. Michigan State, 22-0

Angelique S. Chengelis: Didn’t see that one coming last week against Nebraska and pretty sure no one else did, either. MSU coach Mark Dantonio said this week he’s look for “a response” from the Spartans as they prepare for their regular-season finale against Rutgers. The Spartans want to stay above .500 in Big Ten play and that will happen against the Scarlet Knights. It will be Senior Day and sometimes teams begin a bit sluggish after all the pre-game emotion, but that won’t last. Michigan State, 17-3

John Niyo: As bad as Michigan State’s offense has looked the last couple weeks, Rutgers' is worse. Much worse. And there’ll be no excuse for a close game Saturday in the regular-season finale. Rutgers has thrown for under 100 yards in more than a third of its games the last three seasons. Michigan State, 31-7

Bob Wojnowski: The 6-5 Spartans are reeling, and it won’t exactly be a motivational cauldron in a half-empty stadium against lowly Rutgers. Mark Dantonio has plenty to fix with his offense, but for now, he just needs a decent effort out of Rocky Lombardi and another solid effort from his defense. That should be enough, although if the Spartans slop around too much, Rutgers could make it interesting. Michigan State, 20-6

