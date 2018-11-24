CLOSE

Matt Charboneau breaks down MSU's win over Rutgers The Detroit News

East Lansing — Michigan State has struggled offensively all season, and on Saturday against Rutgers, that struggle nearly led to a huge upset.

Instead, the Spartans did just enough to knock off the Scarlet Knights, 14-10, on Senior Day at Spartan Stadium.

With Rutgers leading, 10-7, late in the fourth quarter, junior wide receiver Cody White took a reverse pitch 22 yards for the touchdown, giving Michigan State its first lead of the game.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 14, Rutgers 10

The Michigan State defense then came up with a stop as cornerback Josiah Scott intercepted his second pass of the game inside the 5-yard line to put the game away for the Spartans (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten).

White and tight end Matt Sokol had touchdowns for Michigan State while tight end Travis Vokolek had a 27-yard touchdown pass for Rutgers in the first quarter. The Scarlet Knights (1-11, 0-9) also got a 34-yard field goal from Justin Davidovicz.

Rutgers struck first by taking advantage of Michigan State’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from its 34. The Scarlet Knights stuffed Spartans running back Connor Heyward for a loss, and five plays later, Rutgers cashed in as Giovanni Rescigno hit Vokolek with a 27-yard touchdown pass to put the Scarlet Knights up, 7-0, with 6:15 left in the first quarter.

It was the first touchdown Michigan State had allowed in the first quarter since Michigan found the end zone in the seventh game of the season.

Michigan State pulled even with 7:04 to play in the second quarter when Rocky Lombardi connected with Sokol on an 18-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 7. The Spartans took advantage of two Rutgers penalties — a pass interference call and a personal foul — to keep the drive rolling.

The Spartans wasted a chance late in the first half to take the lead after a punt hit Rutgers defensive back Saquan Hampton and was recovered at the Rutgers 13 by Xavier Henderson.

But a personal foul on Michigan State’s Darrell Stewart on the next play pushed the Spartans back and forced a 30-yard field goal attempt. That went bad when the snap was mishandled by holder Brian Lewerke, who threw an interception while scrambling to make something out of the play.

Rutgers took a knee from there and headed to the locker room with the score tied at 7.

With neither team moving the ball at all in the second half, Rutgers at least was able to gain an advantage in field position and parlayed that into three points midway through the fourth quarter. After forcing Michigan State to punt from its end zone, the Scarlet Knights began a drive at the MSU 25. They couldn’t get a first down but Davidovicz hit a 34-yard field goal to put Rutgers ahead, 10-7, with 7:52 to play.

Michigan State was able to flip the field after its defense got a big stop late in the fourth quarter and took advantage after an 18-yard punt return set the Spartans up at the Rutgers 35. Four plays later, White got the decisive touchdown with 3:57 to play.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Michigan State 14, Rutgers 10
Cody White sprints for the goal line and teammate Matt Sokol is already celebrating the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter as Michigan State beats Rutgers, 14-10, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Nov. 24, 2018. White ran 22 yards on the play.
Cody White sprints for the goal line and teammate Matt Sokol is already celebrating the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter as Michigan State beats Rutgers, 14-10, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Nov. 24, 2018. White ran 22 yards on the play. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Connor Heyward carried the ball 19 times during the game including this play that netted a first down in the fourth quarter.
Connor Heyward carried the ball 19 times during the game including this play that netted a first down in the fourth quarter. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan Josiah Scott had a big day, intercepting Rutgers passes twice, including this play late in the fourth quarter that stopped Rutgers on the Spartan three yard line.
Spartan Josiah Scott had a big day, intercepting Rutgers passes twice, including this play late in the fourth quarter that stopped Rutgers on the Spartan three yard line. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle flies through the air like Superman as he and teammates Joe Bachie and Naquan Jones stop Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno in the third quarter.
Spartan linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle flies through the air like Superman as he and teammates Joe Bachie and Naquan Jones stop Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno in the third quarter. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Rutgers' running back Raheem Blackshear (2) gets rolled into a ball by Spartans Mike Panasiuk, Andrew Dowell(5) and Jon Reschke (28) in the first quarter.
Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (2) gets rolled into a ball by Michigan State players Mike Panasiuk, Andrew Dowell (5) and Jon Reschke (28) in the first quarter as MSU hosts Rutgers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on November 24, 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan Tre Person sprints through a hole in the line in the second quarter.
Michigan State's Tre Person sprints through a hole in the line in the second quarter. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan tight end Matt Sokol (81) grabs a second quarter pass from Rocky Lombardi (12) for a touchdown in spite of Rutgers' Damon Hayes (22).
Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol (81) grabs a second-quarter pass from Rocky Lombardi (12) for a touchdown in spite of Rutgers' Damon Hayes (22). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan tight end Matt Sokol (81) celebrates after he grabed a second quarter pass from Rocky Lombardi for a touchdown.
Michigan State tight end tight end Matt Sokol (81) celebrates after he grabbed a second-quarter pass from Rocky Lombardi for a touchdown. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sparse crowds braved the cold and rain to watch as MSU hosts Rutgers at Spartan Stadium.
Sparse crowds braved the cold and rain to watch as MSU hosts Rutgers at Spartan Stadium. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan Cody White grabs a Rocky Lombardi pass and turns upfield for MSU's first first down of the day before he gets forced out of bounds by Rutgers's Isaiah Wharton (11).
Michigan State's Cody White grabs a Rocky Lombardi pass and turns upfield for the Spartans' first first down of the game before he gets forced out of bounds by Rutgers's Isaiah Wharton (11). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Rocky Lombardi uncorks a pass in the second quarter. Lombardi was 12-24 for 125 yards in the first half.
Rocky Lombardi uncorks a pass in the second quarter. Lombardi was 12-of-24 for 125 yards in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan receiver Cody White can't get a handle on this Rocky Lombardi pass in the second quarter.
Michigan State's Cody White can't get a handle on this Rocky Lombardi pass in the second quarter. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno (17) gets caught for no gain by Spartans Tre Person (24) and Khari Wilis (27) in the first quarter.
Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno (17) is stopped for no gain by Michigan State players Tre Person (24) and Khari Wilis (27) in the first quarter. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Senior Felton Davis shakes hands with Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio as part of Senior Day activities before MSU hosts Rutgers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Nov 24, 2018.
Senior Felton Davis shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio as part of Senior Day activities before MSU hosts Rutgers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Nov 24, 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash disagrees with a call by the officiating crew in the fourth quarter.
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash disagrees with a call by the officiating crew in the fourth quarter. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Rutgers' Raheem Blackshear flies through the air before being brought back to the ground with a thud by Spartans Raequan Williams (left) and Mike Panasiuk in the fourth quarter.
Rutgers' Raheem Blackshear flies through the air before being brought back to the ground with a thud by Spartans Raequan Williams (left) and Mike Panasiuk in the fourth quarter. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Connor Heyward (11) bursts through a hole in the line in the third quarter.
Connor Heyward (11) bursts through a hole in the line in the third quarter. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Rutgers Saquan Hampton is draped all over Spartan receiver Cam Chambers, but gets away without a call in the fourth quarter.
Rutgers Saquan Hampton is draped all over Michigan State receiver Cam Chambers, but gets away without a call in the fourth quarter. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Rocky Lombardi evades Rutgers tacklers in the fourth quarter while setting-up the play for the Spartans' game-winning touchdown.
Rocky Lombardi evades Rutgers tacklers in the fourth quarter while setting up the play for the Spartans' winning touchdown. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan Darrell Stewart (25) and Rutgers defender Avery Young battle for the ball in the third quarter.
Spartan Darrell Stewart (25) and Rutgers defender Avery Young battle for the ball in the third quarter. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Cody White drags tacklers along with him as he stretches a pass play into a first down in the third quarter.
Cody White drags tacklers along with him as he stretches a pass play into a first down in the third quarter. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sparty runs out onto the field before MSU beats Rutgers, 14-10, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Nov 24, 2018.
Sparty runs out onto the field before MSU beats Rutgers, 14-10, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Nov 24, 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
After the game, Darryl Stewart (25) and Cam Chambers (21) celebrate with their teammates and sing the fight song.
After the game, Darryl Stewart (25) and Cam Chambers (21) celebrate with their teammates and sing the fight song. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Cody White leads his teammates in some dance moves after as MSU beat Rutgers, 14-10, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Nov 24, 2018.
Cody White leads his teammates in some dance moves after Michigan State beats Rutgers, 14-10, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Nov 24, 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan quarterback Rocky Lombardi sings the fight song with his teammates after MSU beat Rutgers, 14-10, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Nov 24, 2018.
Spartan quarterback Rocky Lombardi sings the fight song with his teammates after MSU beat Rutgers, 14-10, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Nov 24, 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Brothers Matt Sokol and Mitchell Sokol hug in front of their family as MSU beats Rutgers, 14-10. Matt is a fifth-year senior, and this was his last game at Spartan Stadium.
Brothers Matt Sokol and Mitchell Sokol hug in front of their family as MSU beats Rutgers, 14-10. Matt is a fifth-year senior, and this was his last game at Spartan Stadium. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Senior Matt Sokol throws one of his gloves to a young fan after MSU beat Rutgers, 14-10, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Nov 24, 2018.
Senior Matt Sokol throws one of his gloves to a young fan after MSU beat Rutgers, 14-10, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Nov 24, 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
