Michigan junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. was voted Big Ten’s defensive player of the year and also the league’s linebacker of the year in results announced Tuesday night
Meanwhile, Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes was named Big Ten defensive lineman of the year after the former walk-on finished the regular season leading the conference with 20.5 tackles for loss while recording 8.5 sacks.
Willekes is the first Spartan to win the award since Shilique Calhoun in 2013.
Five Wolverines were voted All-Big Ten first-team defense, announced Tuesday night on the Big Ten Network. Defensive ends Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary, cornerbacks Lavert Hill and David Long and Bush were all first-team selections from Michigan’s top ranked defense.
Winovich, Hill and Bush were selected first team by both coaches and media.
Michigan’s Will Hart was named the Big Ten’s punter of the year.
Michigan finished the regular season 10-2, 8-1 Big Ten but a 62-39 loss to Ohio State in the season finale kept the Wolverines’ from their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes.
The Wolverines will find out their bowl destination Sunday, as will the Spartans.
Bush was asked by BTN host Mike Hall if he will play in Michigan’s bowl.
“I still have some things I gotta talk to my coaches about, my family, but I’m definitely going to play in that bowl game,” Bush said.
Gary announced Monday he will forego his final season of eligibility to pursue the NFL. Bush was asked if his teammate’s decision will affect his timeline. Bush, considered a first-round NFL selection, said last week on BTN that he planned to have a decision about his future by the end of December or early January.
“Not at all,” Bush said. “Rashan has a life of his own and Rashan makes decisions for what Rashan wants to do. I’m so proud to call that guy my brother.”
Bush suffered a hip pointer and missed most of the second half of the Ohio State. He said his hip is swollen and he is going through rehab. He said he will be fine.
Also Tuesday, Willekes was named as unanimous picks to the All-Big Ten first-team defense, while junior linebacker Joe Bachie was first-team by the coaches. Both earned third-team honors last season.
Bachie led Michigan State (7-5) and ranked 10th in Big Ten with 94 tackles. The team captain has 8.5 tackles for loss, five pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Sophomore placekicker Matt Coghlin was a first-team honoree by the media. A Lou Groza Award semifinalist, Coghlin ranks among Big Ten leaders in field goals made (third with 16) and field-goal percentage (third at .842).
He has made 16 of his 19 field-goal attempts this season.
The Big Ten offensive teams will be announced Wednesday.
Individual Big Ten award winners
Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Bush, Michigan
Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Coach of the Year (media vote): Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
Linebacker of the Year: Devin Bush, Michigan
Defensive Back of the Year: Amani Hooker, Iowa
Kicker of the Year: Chase McLaughlin, Illinois
Punter of the Year: Will Hart, Michigan
Return Specialist of the Year: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
All-Big Ten defense
FIRST TEAM (MEDIA)
Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin
A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa
Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State
Montre Hartage, DB, Northwestern
LaVert Hill, DB, Michigan
Amani Hooker, DB, Iowa
Amani Oruwariye, DB, Penn State
Kenny Willekes, DL, Michigan State
Chase Winovich, DL, Michigan
Tre Watson, LB, Maryland
FIRST TEAM (COACHES)
Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern
Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
Amani Hooker, DB, Iowa
Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
LaVert Hill, DB, Michigan
David Long, DB, Michigan
Amani Oruwariye, DB, Penn State
Chase Winovich, DL, Michigan
Kenny WIlllekes, DL, Michigan State
SECOND TEAM (MEDIA)
Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
Carter Coughlin, DL, Minnesota
Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern
Jordan Fuller, DB, Ohio State
Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
Dre'mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
Justin Layne, DB, Michigan State
Joe Metellus, DB, Michigan
Anthony Nelson, DL, Iowa
Darnell Savage Jr., DB, Maryland
SECOND TEAM (COACHES)
Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
Antoine Brooks Jr., DB, Maryland
Carter Coughlin, DL, Minnesota
T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin
A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa
Joe Gaziano, DL, Northwestern
Justin Layne, DB, Michigan State
Josh Metellus, DB, Michigan
Darnell Savage Jr., DB, Maryland
Tre Watson, LB, Maryland
Chase Young, DL, Ohio State
THIRD TEAM (MEDIA)
Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
Mohamed Barry, LB, Nebraska
DiCaprio Bootle, DB, Nebraska
D'Cota Dixon, DB, Wisconsin
Blake Gallagher, LB, Northwestern
Joe Gaziano, DL, Northwestern
David Long, DB, Michigan
Shareef Miller, DL, Penn State
Khari Willis, DB, Michigan State
Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State
Chase Young, DL, Ohio State
THIRD TEAM (COACHES)
DiCaprio Bootle, DB, Nebraska
Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota
Ryan Connelly, LB, Wisconsin
D'Cota Dixon, DB, Wisconsin
David Dowell, DB, Michigan State
Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State
Montre Hartage, DB, Northwestern
Shareef Miller, DL, Penn State
Anthony Nelson, DL, Iowa
Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin
Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State
HONORABLE MENTION (MEDIA)
Illinois — Del'Shawn Phillips, Bobby Roundtree; Indiana — Marcelino Ball, Jonathan Crawford; Iowa — Jake Gervase, Parker Hesse, Matt Nelson, Geno Stone; Maryland — Antoine Brooks Jr., Byron Cowart, Tino Ellis; Michigan — Khaleke Hudson, Tyree Kinnel, Kwity Paye, Josh Uche; Michigan State — Andrew Dowell, David Dowell, Mike Panasiuk; Minnesota — Jacob Huff; NEBRASKA: Khalil Davis, Luke Gifford; Northwestern — Nate Hall, J.R. Pace; Ohio State — Damon Arnette, Tuf Borland, Nick Bosa, Jonathan Cooper, Malik Harrison, Kendall Sheffield, Pete Werner; Penn State — Micah Parsons, John Reid, Nick Scott, Garrett Taylor, Robert Windsor; Purdue — Antonio Blackmon, Kenneth Major, Lorenzo Neal, Jacob Thineneman; Rutgers — Saquan Hampton, Trevor Morris; Wisconsin — Ryan Connelly, Andrew Van Ginkel
HONORABLE MENTION (COACHES)
Indiana — Jonathan Crawford, Marcelino Ball; Iowa — Jake Gervase, Matt Nelson; Maryland — Byron Cowart, Tino Ellis; Michigan — Bryan Mone, Josh Ross, Josh Uche, Khaleke Hudson, Tyree Kinnel; Michigan State — Andrew Dowell, Khari Willis, Mike Panasiuk; Minnesota — Jacob Huff; Nebraska — Carlos Davis, Luke Gifford, Mohamed Barry; Northwestern — Blake Gallagher, J.R. Pace, Nate Hall; Ohio State — Damon Arnette, Jeffrey Okudah, Jonathon Cooper, Jordan Fuller, Kendall Sheffield, Malik Harrison, Robert Landers, Tuf Borland; Penn State — Garrett Taylor, John Reid, Robert Windsor; Purdue — Antonio Blackmon, Derrick Barnes, Jacob Thineneman, Lorenzo Neal; Rutgers — Saquan Hampton
All-Big Ten special teams
FIRST TEAM (MEDIA)
Matt Coghlin, K, Michigan State
Will Hart, P, Michigan
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, KR, Iowa
FIRST TEAM (COACHES)
Will Hart, P, Michigan
Chase McGlaughlin, K, Illinois
Rondale Moore, KR, Purdue
SECOND TEAM (MEDIA)
Drue Chrisman, P, Ohio State
Chase McLaughlin, K, Illniois
Rondale Moore, KR, Purdue
SECOND TEAM (COACHES)
Drue Chrisman, P, Ohio State
Logan Justus, K, Indiana
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, KR, Iowa
THIRD TEAM (MEDIA)
Blake Hayes, P, Illinois
Logan Justus, K, Indiana
Donovan Peoples-Jones, KR, Michigan
THIRD TEAM (COACHES)
Matt Coghlin, K, Michigan State
Donovan Peopls Jones, KR, Michigan
Joe Schopper, P, Purdue
HONORABLE MENTION (MEDIA)
Indiana — J-Shun Harris II; Iowa: Miguel Recinos; Maryland — Ty Johnson, Wade Lees, Joseph Petrino; Michigan State — Connor Heyward; Minnesota — Emmit Carpenter, Demetrius Douglas, Jacob Herbers; Nebraska — Isaac Armstrong; Penn State: KJ Hamler; Purdue — Spencer Evans, Joe Schopper; Rutgers — Adam Korsak.
HONORABLE MENTION (COACHES)
Illinois — Blake Hayes; Indiana: J-Shun Harris II; Iowa — Miguel Recinos; Maryland — Wade Lees, Ty Johnson, Joseph Petrino; Minnesota — Jacob Herbers, Emmit Carpenter; Nebraska — Isaac Armstrong; Penn State — KJ Hamler; Purdue — Spencer Evans; Rutgers — Adam Korsak, Justin Davidovicz; Wisconsin — Rafael Gaglianone.
Big Ten Sportsmanship Award nominees
Illinois — Nick Allegretti; Indiana — Jacob Robinson; Iowa — Parker Hesse; Maryland — Brett Kulka; Michigan — Zach Gentry; Michigan State — Khari Willis; Minnesota —Blake Cashman; Nebraska — Luke Gifford; Norhwestern — Chad Hanaoka; Ohio State — Johnnie Dixon; Penn State — Nick Scott; Purdue — David Blough; Rutgers — Isaiah Wharton; Wisconsin — Alec Ingold.
