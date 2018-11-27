Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive back Josh Metellus both earned Big Ten honors Tuesday night. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. was voted Big Ten’s defensive player of the year and also the league’s linebacker of the year in results announced Tuesday night

Meanwhile, Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes was named Big Ten defensive lineman of the year after the former walk-on finished the regular season leading the conference with 20.5 tackles for loss while recording 8.5 sacks.

Willekes is the first Spartan to win the award since Shilique Calhoun in 2013.

Five Wolverines were voted All-Big Ten first-team defense, announced Tuesday night on the Big Ten Network. Defensive ends Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary, cornerbacks Lavert Hill and David Long and Bush were all first-team selections from Michigan’s top ranked defense.

Winovich, Hill and Bush were selected first team by both coaches and media.

Michigan’s Will Hart was named the Big Ten’s punter of the year.

Michigan finished the regular season 10-2, 8-1 Big Ten but a 62-39 loss to Ohio State in the season finale kept the Wolverines’ from their Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes.

The Wolverines will find out their bowl destination Sunday, as will the Spartans.

Bush was asked by BTN host Mike Hall if he will play in Michigan’s bowl.

“I still have some things I gotta talk to my coaches about, my family, but I’m definitely going to play in that bowl game,” Bush said.

Gary announced Monday he will forego his final season of eligibility to pursue the NFL. Bush was asked if his teammate’s decision will affect his timeline. Bush, considered a first-round NFL selection, said last week on BTN that he planned to have a decision about his future by the end of December or early January.

“Not at all,” Bush said. “Rashan has a life of his own and Rashan makes decisions for what Rashan wants to do. I’m so proud to call that guy my brother.”

Bush suffered a hip pointer and missed most of the second half of the Ohio State. He said his hip is swollen and he is going through rehab. He said he will be fine.

Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes recovers a fumble for a turnover by Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. (Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press)

Also Tuesday, Willekes was named as unanimous picks to the All-Big Ten first-team defense, while junior linebacker Joe Bachie was first-team by the coaches. Both earned third-team honors last season.

Bachie led Michigan State (7-5) and ranked 10th in Big Ten with 94 tackles. The team captain has 8.5 tackles for loss, five pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Sophomore placekicker Matt Coghlin was a first-team honoree by the media. A Lou Groza Award semifinalist, Coghlin ranks among Big Ten leaders in field goals made (third with 16) and field-goal percentage (third at .842).

He has made 16 of his 19 field-goal attempts this season.

The Big Ten offensive teams will be announced Wednesday.

Individual Big Ten award winners

Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Bush, Michigan

Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

Coach of the Year (media vote): Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

Linebacker of the Year: Devin Bush, Michigan

Defensive Back of the Year: Amani Hooker, Iowa

Kicker of the Year: Chase McLaughlin, Illinois

Punter of the Year: Will Hart, Michigan

Return Specialist of the Year: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

All-Big Ten defense

FIRST TEAM (MEDIA)

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin

A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa

Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State

Montre Hartage, DB, Northwestern

LaVert Hill, DB, Michigan

Amani Hooker, DB, Iowa

Amani Oruwariye, DB, Penn State

Kenny Willekes, DL, Michigan State

Chase Winovich, DL, Michigan

Tre Watson, LB, Maryland

FIRST TEAM (COACHES)

Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

Amani Hooker, DB, Iowa

Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

LaVert Hill, DB, Michigan

David Long, DB, Michigan

Amani Oruwariye, DB, Penn State

Chase Winovich, DL, Michigan

Kenny WIlllekes, DL, Michigan State

SECOND TEAM (MEDIA)

Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota

Carter Coughlin, DL, Minnesota

Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

Jordan Fuller, DB, Ohio State

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

Dre'mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

Justin Layne, DB, Michigan State

Joe Metellus, DB, Michigan

Anthony Nelson, DL, Iowa

Darnell Savage Jr., DB, Maryland

SECOND TEAM (COACHES)

Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

Antoine Brooks Jr., DB, Maryland

Carter Coughlin, DL, Minnesota

T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin

A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa

Joe Gaziano, DL, Northwestern

Justin Layne, DB, Michigan State

Josh Metellus, DB, Michigan

Darnell Savage Jr., DB, Maryland

Tre Watson, LB, Maryland

Chase Young, DL, Ohio State

THIRD TEAM (MEDIA)

Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

Mohamed Barry, LB, Nebraska

DiCaprio Bootle, DB, Nebraska

D'Cota Dixon, DB, Wisconsin

Blake Gallagher, LB, Northwestern

Joe Gaziano, DL, Northwestern

David Long, DB, Michigan

Shareef Miller, DL, Penn State

Khari Willis, DB, Michigan State

Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

Chase Young, DL, Ohio State

THIRD TEAM (COACHES)

DiCaprio Bootle, DB, Nebraska

Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota

Ryan Connelly, LB, Wisconsin

D'Cota Dixon, DB, Wisconsin

David Dowell, DB, Michigan State

Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State

Montre Hartage, DB, Northwestern

Shareef Miller, DL, Penn State

Anthony Nelson, DL, Iowa

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin

Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

HONORABLE MENTION (MEDIA)

Illinois — Del'Shawn Phillips, Bobby Roundtree; Indiana — Marcelino Ball, Jonathan Crawford; Iowa — Jake Gervase, Parker Hesse, Matt Nelson, Geno Stone; Maryland — Antoine Brooks Jr., Byron Cowart, Tino Ellis; Michigan — Khaleke Hudson, Tyree Kinnel, Kwity Paye, Josh Uche; Michigan State — Andrew Dowell, David Dowell, Mike Panasiuk; Minnesota — Jacob Huff; NEBRASKA: Khalil Davis, Luke Gifford; Northwestern — Nate Hall, J.R. Pace; Ohio State — Damon Arnette, Tuf Borland, Nick Bosa, Jonathan Cooper, Malik Harrison, Kendall Sheffield, Pete Werner; Penn State — Micah Parsons, John Reid, Nick Scott, Garrett Taylor, Robert Windsor; Purdue — Antonio Blackmon, Kenneth Major, Lorenzo Neal, Jacob Thineneman; Rutgers — Saquan Hampton, Trevor Morris; Wisconsin — Ryan Connelly, Andrew Van Ginkel

HONORABLE MENTION (COACHES)

Indiana — Jonathan Crawford, Marcelino Ball; Iowa — Jake Gervase, Matt Nelson; Maryland — Byron Cowart, Tino Ellis; Michigan — Bryan Mone, Josh Ross, Josh Uche, Khaleke Hudson, Tyree Kinnel; Michigan State — Andrew Dowell, Khari Willis, Mike Panasiuk; Minnesota — Jacob Huff; Nebraska — Carlos Davis, Luke Gifford, Mohamed Barry; Northwestern — Blake Gallagher, J.R. Pace, Nate Hall; Ohio State — Damon Arnette, Jeffrey Okudah, Jonathon Cooper, Jordan Fuller, Kendall Sheffield, Malik Harrison, Robert Landers, Tuf Borland; Penn State — Garrett Taylor, John Reid, Robert Windsor; Purdue — Antonio Blackmon, Derrick Barnes, Jacob Thineneman, Lorenzo Neal; Rutgers — Saquan Hampton

All-Big Ten special teams

FIRST TEAM (MEDIA)

Matt Coghlin, K, Michigan State

Will Hart, P, Michigan

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, KR, Iowa

FIRST TEAM (COACHES)

Will Hart, P, Michigan

Chase McGlaughlin, K, Illinois

Rondale Moore, KR, Purdue

SECOND TEAM (MEDIA)

Drue Chrisman, P, Ohio State

Chase McLaughlin, K, Illniois

Rondale Moore, KR, Purdue

SECOND TEAM (COACHES)

Drue Chrisman, P, Ohio State

Logan Justus, K, Indiana

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, KR, Iowa

THIRD TEAM (MEDIA)

Blake Hayes, P, Illinois

Logan Justus, K, Indiana

Donovan Peoples-Jones, KR, Michigan

THIRD TEAM (COACHES)

Matt Coghlin, K, Michigan State

Donovan Peopls Jones, KR, Michigan

Joe Schopper, P, Purdue

HONORABLE MENTION (MEDIA)

Indiana — J-Shun Harris II; Iowa: Miguel Recinos; Maryland — Ty Johnson, Wade Lees, Joseph Petrino; Michigan State — Connor Heyward; Minnesota — Emmit Carpenter, Demetrius Douglas, Jacob Herbers; Nebraska — Isaac Armstrong; Penn State: KJ Hamler; Purdue — Spencer Evans, Joe Schopper; Rutgers — Adam Korsak.

HONORABLE MENTION (COACHES)

Illinois — Blake Hayes; Indiana: J-Shun Harris II; Iowa — Miguel Recinos; Maryland — Wade Lees, Ty Johnson, Joseph Petrino; Minnesota — Jacob Herbers, Emmit Carpenter; Nebraska — Isaac Armstrong; Penn State — KJ Hamler; Purdue — Spencer Evans; Rutgers — Adam Korsak, Justin Davidovicz; Wisconsin — Rafael Gaglianone.

Big Ten Sportsmanship Award nominees

Illinois — Nick Allegretti; Indiana — Jacob Robinson; Iowa — Parker Hesse; Maryland — Brett Kulka; Michigan — Zach Gentry; Michigan State — Khari Willis; Minnesota —Blake Cashman; Nebraska — Luke Gifford; Norhwestern — Chad Hanaoka; Ohio State — Johnnie Dixon; Penn State — Nick Scott; Purdue — David Blough; Rutgers — Isaiah Wharton; Wisconsin — Alec Ingold.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau