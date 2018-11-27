Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) attempts a layup over the defense of Louisville center Steven Enoch (23) during the first half Tuesday. Louisville won 82-78 in overtime. (Photo: Timothy D. Easley, AP)

Louisville, Ky. – Even with Cassius Winston on the bench with five fouls and Matt McQuaid back in East Lansing with a deep thigh bruise, Michigan State nearly pulled off another comeback on Tuesday night against Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Spartans trailed by a point when Winston fouled out with 4:01 to play but managed to regain the lead and had multiple chances to put the game away in the final minute. Instead, they missed the front end of a one-and-one twice and committed a crucial turnover, sending what looked like a huge road win to overtime.

In the extra session, Louisville took control late and came away with a 82-78 victory at a packed KFC Yum Center.

Michigan State (5-2) had five players score in double figures while Kenny Goins grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds. Kyle Ahrens and Joshua Langford each had 15 points — a career-high for Ahrens — while Nick Ward scored 14, Winston had 13 and Xavier Tillman added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Ryan McMahon scored 24 for Louisville (4-2) while Jordan Nowra scored 14 and Dwayne Sutton and Christen Cunningham added 13 points each.

Michigan State is now 8-11 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

After a back-and-forth start, the home teams started making things uncomfortable for the Spartans as Louisville put pressure on the ball, forcing Michigan State to turn the ball over. With Michigan State leading, 8-7, Louisville went on a 13-3 run, taking advantage of the Spartans’ miscues and missed shots.

Michigan State turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, leading to 13 Louisville points. The Spartans were unable to score off six Cardinals turnovers. Michigan State made just three of its first 13 shots and didn’t make a two-point basket until Aaron Henry grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a short jumper with 5:28 left in the half.

That bucket helped the Spartans start to chip away at a Cardinals lead that grew to 12 with just more than five minutes left in the half. Michigan State scored six straight to cut the deficit to six and eventually got it down to four after a pair of Ward layups. Louisville’s Cunningham closed the half with a running jumper to give the Cardinals a 38-32 lead at the break.

Michigan State made several pushes in the second half, but each time the Spartans got close, the Cardinals responded. After trimming the deficit to four early in the half, Louisville hit two straight 3-pointers to extend the lead to 10. And after Michigan State pulled within 53-52 with 8:47 to play, Louisville answered by pushing the lead back to 58-52.

The Spartans got back within one before the Cardinals got three free throws from McMahon. But a 3-pointer from Langford and a mid-range jumper from the junior guard gave Michigan State the 62-61 lead, its first since 8-7.

A McMahon three put Louisville back up two, but Langford hit another jumper to even the score at 64 with 2:27 to play. Freshman Foster Loyer, in for Winston, then hit a running jumper with 1:44 to play to give MSU a 66-64 lead. McMahon answered with a pair of free throws to tie the game with 1:19 left.

Ward split a pair of free throws with 1:07 left to give MSU a one-point lead and the Spartans then got a stop at the defensive end. But Loyer missed the front end of a one-and-one and Cunningham split a pair at the other end to tie the game at 67. Goins grabbed the rebound and was fouled, but he, too, missed the front end and Louisville couldn’t get a decent shot off, sending the game to overtime.

It was back and forth in the extra session until Louisville got the advantage late on a 3-pointer from Nwora with 2:05 left. The Cardinals added a free throw 30 seconds later to push the lead to three with 1:27 to play. Langford’s 3 then came up short and Louisville put the game away at the free-throw line despite a late 3-pointer from freshman Gabe Brown.

