Louisville, Ky. — After giving up more than 80 points in each of its first two games, Michigan State hardly looked like the defensive-minded team it’s been for the bulk of head coach Tom Izzo’s tenure.

The season began with a 92-87 loss to then-No. 1 Kansas followed by a 106-82 win over Florida Gulf Coast. It had Izzo vowing to get the Spartans back to the team that led the nation in field-goal percentage a season ago and was top 20 in scoring defense.

Since then, the Spartans have allowed an average of 56.7 points over four games while limiting their opponents to just 32.6-percent shooting (76-for-233).

Entering Tuesday night’s game against Louisville in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Izzo was happy with the quick turnaround, crediting his staff as well as center Nick Ward along with guards Cassius Winston, Matt McQuaid and Joshua Langford.

“I think my assistants deserve some credit for that. I mean, we just sat down and said, ‘We’re not gonna do this,’” Izzo said. “Nick Ward has done an incredible job up on those ball screens. I thought that was the big difference in the Texas game, that we did not let them get in the lane, we kept them out of the paint for the most part.

"Very quick guards — Cassius was better, and McQuaid was unbelievable if you watch the film on what he did. Josh was pretty good, too. We got a lot out of Aaron Henry, we got a lot out of our team defensively.”

The No. 9 Spartans (5-1) will continue to be tested as Big Ten play begins late in the week with a trip to Rutgers followed by Iowa coming to Breslin Center on Monday.

It will test the Spartans’ ability to defend without having 6-foot-11 Jaren Jackson Jr. there to clean up the mess by blocking shots, something he did last season when he swatted a program-record 106 shots.

“It helps that Nick is very good at guarding the post defensively,” Izzo said. “Now, he’s gonna have his hands full this week, too, because they (Louisville) has a very good center who can score right- and left-handed. But Nick can guard that thing pretty good. Now, what he’s added to his repertoire, is he’s guarding the ball screen defense, and that was a disaster last year that he’s turned into being very, very good at, so that’s helped our defense.”

Frosh look

Michigan State entered Tuesday’s matchup with Louisville depending more and more on its freshmen. Forward Aaron Henry has seen the most consistent minutes and played a key role in the comeback vs. Texas last week while forward Marcus Bingham Jr. provided a spark against UCLA. Point guard Foster Loyer has seen sporadic playing time while wing Gabe Brown has yet to find a spot in the rotation.

As for forward Thomas Kithier, his ability to play spot minutes has been something Izzo wasn’t counting on.

“Kithier has been surprising because he, too, has not been afraid of the moment, which I thought Aaron Henry showed a lot of,” Izzo said. “Solid would be a good word for him (Kithier). And yeah, a little surprising because he had the whole (senior year in high school) off, really didn’t know what he could do, and he’s been solid.”

As the season heats up, expect the roles to increase for each of the first-year players.

“I would say that I’ve been pleased with all of our freshmen in a way,” Izzo said. “Foster’s had to adjust, and it’s taken a little time, and it will. But I thought we got more out of Kithier. I thought we got more out of Aaron Henry. We’ve had our moments, and it’s gonna be depending on who he goes against for Marcus. I think you’re gonna see Gabe. Practices, we’ve had him on that scout team. He’s growing like some of the great players we’ve had before in that. I think you’re gonna see him a little bit more, too.”

Get it under control

The one negative stat that has slowly crept back in for the Spartans is turnover.

Michigan State committed 18 turnovers against Kansas and 16 more against Florida Gulf Coast. It had started to clean that up bit, until giving the ball up 24 times in the victory over Texas.

“The turnover thing is, I don’t know,” Izzo said. “I can’t figure out what happened in that first half. We had been doing a great job with our turnovers for three, four games in a row. I didn’t think we came out ready and that’s my fault.”

