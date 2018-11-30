Kenny Goins, left, and Kyle Ahrens defend against Louisville on Tuesday night. (Photo: Timothy D. Easley, AP)

Piscataway, N.J. – At 22 years old, Kenny Goins already wears progressive lenses. So, it’s not like he’s been blessed with the best eyesight.

But the fifth-year senior, who wears contacts when he plays basketball, was at an even greater disadvantage late in No. 9 Michigan State’s overtime loss to Louisville on Tuesday night.

He could only see clearly out of his right eye.

With the game tied at 67 with 13.3 seconds to play in regulation, Goins grabbed the rebound of a missed Louisville free throw and was hit in the eye by the Cardinals’ Malik Williams. A foul was called, meaning Goins was to head to the free-throw line for a one-and-one attempt.

But with blood in his eye from the cut he’d just received, he couldn’t see.

“I couldn't really see stepping up to the line,” Goins explained. “I don't want to sound like I was trying to get out of it, but I knew that I couldn't see to shoot it and I was telling them, ‘I’m bleeding, I still can’t see,’ and they came up to me and said I had to shoot.”

Goins, not surprisingly, missed the first free throw and the game headed to overtime after Louisville failed to score on its final possession.

Of course, the real question afterward was why Goins was forced to shoot even though he was injured. NCAA rules state that when an injured player is unable to attempt a free throw, the opposing team’s coach can select who will shoot from the four remaining players on the court. If he is injured from a flagrant foul, that player’s coach can select any player on the team to shoot the free throws.

Of course, no flagrant foul was called, meaning if Goins didn’t shoot, Louisville coach Chris Mack would have chosen from the players on the floor, most likely Nick Ward, who is shooting 62 percent from the line.

It appears, however, there was no opportunity for Goins to come out of the game.

“I talked to Teddy Valentine for a little bit at the free-throw line then he went over and talked to the other ref,” Goins said. “I don’t know what was said. Before that they came over and said I have to shoot and then right after they said, ‘All right, step up to the line now.’ There’s nothing you can really say at that point.

“I went up to the line and tried to keep it straight and tried my best.”

Valentine, a long time official of Big Ten games until this season, and Jamie Luckie were the two officials looking at Goins’ eye. Luckie had already drawn coach Tom Izzo’s ire earlier in the half when he called a Louisville foul on a breakaway but didn’t award Michigan State free throws.

He didn’t bother to tell Izzo why, and he had no interest in explaining the decision to force Goins to shoot, either.

“I mean, the guy had blood in his eye,” Izzo said. “I did not understand that. And as I was trying to ask the question, I wasn't responded to in a very polite manner, so I decided at that time of the game I wouldn't push my luck.”

As for Friday night’s Big Ten opener at Rutgers, Goins expected he’d be ready to go after grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds against Louisville.

“It looks pretty bad,” said Goins, who was wearing protective goggles during warm-ups on Friday, “but I feel all right.”

'More out of Cassius'

While Michigan State would rather have point guard Cassius Winston in the game at crunch time, the fact he fouled out with 4:01 to play on Tuesday at least gave freshman Foster Loyer a chance to play important minutes.

And while Loyer was up and down – namely the missed free throw in the final minute – Winston was in his ear the entire time, trying to instill some confidence in the first-year player.

“Cassius was unbelievable, I thought, in the huddles,” Izzo said. “Every day, I’m seeing more and more out of Cassius. And that was good. I mean, he was (Loyer’s) biggest fan and stuck with him before and after the game.”

Notable

Senior guard Matt McQuaid missed his second straight game because of a deep thigh bruise suffered last week in a victory over Texas..

McQuaid did not travel with the team to avoid the risk of swelling the team flight. Junior Kyle Ahrens was expected to get his second straight start in place of McQuaid.

... Entering Friday’s game, Michigan State was 14-9 in Big Ten Conference openers under Izzo. The Spartans won last season’s conference opener at home, beating Nebraska, 86-57.

... The Spartans are 6-8 in Big Ten road openers under Izzo. The last time MSU opened Big Ten play on the road was on Dec. 27, 2016 at Minnesota, a 75-74 overtime victory.

