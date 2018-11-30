Xavier Tillman of the Michigan State Spartans attempts a shot as Shaquille Doorson of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defends. (Photo: Rich Schultz, Getty Images)

Piscataway, N.J. – Michigan State has spent the week playing on the road in hostile environments, and on Friday night in the Big Ten opener at Rutgers, the Spartans started to find a groove in enemy territory.

After allowing Rutgers to jump to an early first-half lead, No. 9 Michigan State eventually took the lead by halftime, used an early burst in the second half to extend its advantage and held back a late push from the Scarlet Knights to earn a 78-67 victory at a sold-out Rutgers Athletic Center in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Cassius Winston scored 22 and Nick Ward had 20 for the Spartans (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) while Joshua Langford scored 14 and Xavier Tillman 11 as Michigan State played without senior guard Matt McQuaid for the second straight game. Winston added six assists while Tillman had eight rebounds.

Eugene Omoruyi scored 16 for Rutgers (5-2, 0-1). Peter Kiss added 11 points and Geo Baker scored 10 for the Scarlet Knights.

It didn’t take Michigan State long to realize it was in a fight. Rutgers opened an 18-10 lead just more than five minutes into the game as Baker hit a pair of deep 3-pointers along with two from Kiss. But the Spartans answered with a 9-0 run to grab their first lead at 19-18 before pulling back ahead, 25-23, on a drive and layup from Tillman.

It was back-and-forth the rest of the half from there as Rutgers kept possessions alive by grabbing nine offensive rebounds in the first half and the Spartans turned to Winston, who scored seven of Michigan State’s final nine points in the half, the last three on a deep 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock to give the Spartans a 39-37 lead at the break.

Michigan State had all the momentum early in the second half as a 12-1 run came in response to a 3-pointer from Kiss to open the half. Ward scored the first six points for the Spartans, but some missed layups allowed Rutgers to hang around and the Scarlet Knights started to chip away. They cut the lead to 51-44 with 11:53 to play, but a big play by freshman Aaron Henry turned the momentum back in Michigan State’s favor.

With the shot clock winding down, Henry blocked a 3-point attempt by Rutgers’ Caleb McDonnell, grabbed the ball and raced the length of the court for a layup. He was fouled and made the free throw to put the Spartans back up by 10 with 10:35 left.

The Spartans extended the lead to 59-46, but a six-point trip for Rutgers got the Scarlet Knights back in the game. Baker hit a jumper, and on the shot, MSU’s Kyle Ahrens was called for a flagrant foul. Rutgers hit two free throws, then got a putback dunk to trim the deficit to 59-52.

A 3-pointer from Issa Thiam narrowed the margin to 63-57, but the Spartans scored the next five, including a three-point play from Winston to push the lead to 68-57 with 4:22 to play. A 3-pointer from Winston put MSU up 71-57 with 3:40 to play and the Spartans salted it away from there.

