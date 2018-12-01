Tom Izzo chats with top recruit Vernon Carey Jr, on the team bench before a game last month. (Photo: Dale G Young, Detroit News)

Michigan State basketball could get some big news Thursday.

Vernon Carey Jr., one of the top prospects in the nation for the 2019 recruiting class, will announce his college choice Thursday, he said on a Twitter on Saturday.

Carey announced earlier that he is down to three schools: Michigan State, Duke and North Carolina, though most experts predict that it's between Michigan State and Duke.

Carey, 6-foot-10 and 275 pounds, is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and is ranked a five-star prospect. Per the 247Sports composite, he's the No. 4 prospect in the nation, the No. 2 center and the top Florida prospect.

Carey took two official visits to Michigan State, including one Nov. 9-10.

Michigan State's 2019 class already includes 6-7 Malik Hill, the No. 53 player in the nation, and likely 6-2 guard Rocket Watts, the No. 32-ranked player who hasn't yet signed his letter of intent.

Another target is 6-5 guard Anthony Edwards, who is reclassifying from 2020 to 2019 and is believed to strongly considering Michigan State.