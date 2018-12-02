Mark Dantonio (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

East Lansing – It might not have been the bowl game Michigan State envisioned it would play in before the season began, but the Spartans accepted an invitation Sunday to play in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 31 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Michigan State (7-5) will face Oregon (8-4) of the Pac-12 Conference in the 3 p.m. game on Fox.

The Spartans and Ducks last met in 2015 when Michigan State beat Oregon, 31-28, at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State is 3-3 all-time vs. Oregon.

"Very excited about the opportunity to go to San Francisco, a place our players have not been and play against an outstanding Oregon team," coach Mark Dantonio said. "We've got a little bit of a history with Oregon having played them in '14 and '15. So, looking forward to the match-up and looking forward to the bowl experience and our players will be ready to go and we’ll start working on (Oregon) immediately."

It is the 11th time Dantonio has led the Spartans to a bowl game in his 12 seasons – the most bowl appearances of any coach in program history. Dantonio has compiled a 5-5 record in bowl games at Michigan State, winning five of the last six, including a victory over Washington State in last season’s Holiday Bowl.

This season has been a bit of a revival for Oregon after a couple years of upheaval. The Ducks became a national power under Chip Kelly and continued that under Mark Helfrich, reaching the College Football Playoff in 2014. But Helfrich was fired after a 4-8 season in 2016 and Willie Taggart stuck around just one season before bolting to Florida State.

Mario Cristobal coached the Ducks in last season’s Las Vegas Bowl and led Oregon to eight regular-season victories, including a win over then-No. 7 Washington. Former Michigan State coach Bobby Williams is special teams coordinator for the Ducks.

Michigan State is making its 28th all-time bowl appearance and has compiled a 12-15 record. The Spartans set a school record with nine consecutive bowl appearances from 2007-15, including a school-record four-game winning streak in the 2011 Outback Bowl over No. 18 Georgia, the 2012 Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl over TCU, the 2014 Rose Bowl over No. 5 Stanford and the 2015 Cotton Bowl over No. 4 Baylor.

Redbox Bowl

Michigan State vs. Oregon

Kickoff: 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 31, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

TV/radio: Fox/760 AM

Records: Michigan State 7-5, 5-4 Big Ten; Oregon 8-4, 5-4 Pac-12

Tickets: Information will be announced at msuspartans.com.