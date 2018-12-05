Michigan State 90, Iowa 68
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Cassius Winston slashes to the basket in the first half as MSU beats Iowa 90-68, at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Monday night, December 03, 2018.
Cassius Winston slashes to the basket in the first half as Michigan State beats Iowa 90-68, at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Monday night, December 3, 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Ward controls a rebound in the first half.
Nick Ward controls a rebound in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Xavier Tillman gets fouled by Tyler Cook 25) in the first half under the Spartan basket.
Xavier Tillman gets fouled by Tyler Cook (25) in the first half under the Michigan State basket. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Ward puts in a basket in the second half and draws the foul from Luka Garza (55).
Nick Ward puts in a basket in the second half and draws the foul from Luka Garza (55). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Ward flushes the ball through the hoop in the second half.
Nick Ward flushes the ball through the hoop in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Spartan bench celebrates with Tom Izzo as the clock runs down.
Players and coach Tom Izzo on the Michigan State bench celebrate as the clock runs down.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Xavier Tillman takes the ball to the basket past Joe Wieskamp (10) in the first half.
Xavier Tillman takes the ball to the basket past Joe Wieskamp (10) in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Ward puts in a shot over the top of Isaiah Moss in the first half.
Nick Ward puts in a shot over the top of Isaiah Moss in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A solid twenty-point lead gave the cheer squad lots to twirl about as MSU beats Iowa 90-68, at Breslin center in East Lansing on Dec 03, 2018.
A solid 20-point lead gave the cheer squad lots to twirl about as MSU beats Iowa 90-68, at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Dec. 3, 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Xavier Tillman concentrates on getting an offensive rebound in the first half.
Xavier Tillman concentrates on getting an offensive rebound in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery goes a bit ballistic after a no-call on the other end of the floor in the first half gave the Spartans more momentum.
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery goes a bit ballistic after a no-call on the other end of the floor in the first half gave Michigan State s more momentum. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cassius Winston gets fouled by Isaiah Moss (4) under the Spartan basket in the first half.
Cassius Winston gets fouled by Isaiah Moss (4) under the Michigan State basket in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan Kyle Ahrens muscles his way past Tyler Cook on his way to the basket in the first half.
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens muscles his way past Tyler Cook on his way to the basket in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan Marcus Bingham battles for an offensive rebound with Hawkeye Luka Garza in the second half.
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham battles for an offensive rebound with Iowa's Luka Garza in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Ward slams the ball through the hoop int he first half.
Nick Ward slams the ball through the hoop int he first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cassius Winston slashes through the Hawkeye defense for a basket in the first half.
Cassius Winston slashes through the Iowa defense for a basket in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Ward dunks right over the head of Hawkeye Luka Garza (55) in the second half.
Nick Ward dunks right over the head of Iowa's Luka Garza (55) in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cassius Winston drives in and puts up a short shot in the first half.
Cassius Winston drives in and puts up a short shot in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Xavier Tillman (23) gets fouled under the Spartan basket while battling for a rebound in the second half.
Xavier Tillman (23) gets fouled under the Spartan basket while battling for a rebound in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Ward puts in a little jump shot in the second half.
Nick Ward puts in a little jump shot in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nick Ward puts back a rebound for two points in the first half.
Nick Ward puts back a rebound for two points in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cassisu Winston drives in, and scores off the glass in the first half.
Cassius Winston drives in, and scores off the glass in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Xavier Tillman puts in a shot off the glass in the first half .
Xavier Tillman puts in a shot off the glass in the first half . Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan starters leap to their feet as one of the reserves makes a shot near the end of the game.
Michigan State starters leap to their feet as one of the reserves makes a shot near the end of the game. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
It was all smiles and kind words when Joshua Langford came out of the game and joined Tom Izzo on the sidelines as MSU beats Iowa 90-68, at Breslin center in East Lansing on Dec 03, 2018.
It was all smiles and kind words when Joshua Langford came out of the game and joined Tom Izzo on the sideline as MSU beats Iowa 90-68, at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Dec. 3, 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — Kenny Goins always knew this was possible.

    Well, at least the part where he is a member of a top Division I basketball program. Goins certainly has that at Michigan State, a fifth-year senior who has started all nine games this season.

    But, being among the top rebounders in the nation and coming three assists shy of a triple-double in Monday’s victory over Iowa?

    Yeah, that was something Goins wasn’t so sure of.

    “I dreamed it,” Goins admitted after practice Wednesday. “I don’t think I ever saw it as a reality that I’d be playing such an important role.”

    More: Michigan State's Tom Izzo leery of playing Cassius Winston 'into the ground'

    Yet, there was Goins on Monday night as No. 10 Michigan State was busy trouncing the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes, opening a 33-point lead before settling for a 22-point blowout. While Nick Ward was dominant, and Cassius Winston was busy running the offense to perfection, it was Goins that was — again — the backbone of the Spartans’ victory.

    His 19 points were a career high and his seven assists matched a career best. The 14 rebounds were three off the most he’s ever had but grabbing that many boards has become commonplace for Goins. He’s pulled down 11 or more five times this season, including 17 at Louisville.

    There have always been signs Goins could be that type of player, one Tom Izzo has referred to many times this season as Michigan State’s “glue guy.” Goins grabbed 13 rebounds in a win over Louisville as a redshirt freshman, but he grabbed double-digit rebounds only once more over the next two-plus seasons.

    But, Goins never wavered. After all, here was a kid who turned down scholarship offers to nearly every school in the Mid-American Conference to come to Michigan State as a walk-on. So, a little inconsistency wasn’t going to stop the All-Stater from Warren Mott.

    “After my freshman year, really, I said, ‘I can play with these guys,’” Goins said. “I’m just about as good as anyone on the floor. It just took a while for the confidence to get there, obviously.”

    More: Niyo: Spartans' Nick Ward gives Hawkeyes his best shots

    Making the choice to come to Michigan State with no scholarship was not an easy one for the entire Goins family. Paying for tuition at a major school was not going to be easy, but Goins said it was his father, Ken, who reassured his son to follow his heart.

    “That is what really gave me the confidence to pass up the scholarship, my dad’s willingness and commitment to our family,” Goins explained, “and him telling me, ‘Don’t worry about the money. We’ll figure that out. Right now, just do what you want and do what you dream of.’”

    So, he did. And three games into his first season, Goins got the first idea of what Izzo thought about him when the coach told his first-year player he was going to be redshirted.

    “That conversation happened right around her,” Goins said as he sat on the Michigan State bench. “Third game of the season my freshman year. He called me down and thought I was going in the game and sat me down and said, ‘Yeah we’re gonna redshirt you.’ I wondered why I didn’t play the first two blowouts.”

    The reason why Goins was redshirted was simple — he saw something in Goins that, with time and work, would give the Spartans a valuable asset. Instead of wasting a season on nothing more than mop-up minutes, the extra time would allow Goins to potentially make a big step someday.

    That day is now, as the seasoned Goins is filling up the stat sheet and helping his young teammates deal with life as a Michigan State basketball player.

    “I’ve seen everything from the West Coast to the East Coast, North and South in terms of arenas,” Goins said. “Just crazy crowds everywhere. I’ve seen it all. I’ve been on some good teams where I’ve had guys go out there and have to calm me down. I feel like I can (do that now) and I feel like other guys sort of need it. So, I’ve been thrust into that position, but I don’t have a problem with it.”

    More: 'Locked in' Spartans suffocate Hawkeyes, go 2-0 in Big Ten

    And why should he? Goins is living his dream, one that really continues each day but really took off the moment early in his second year on campus when Izzo called Goins into his office and told Goins he was going on scholarship.

    Goins immediately called his dad.

    “I cried for a little bit then called my dad,” Goins said. “Happy tears. I couldn’t help it. It was such a feeling of accomplishment but then it set back in that I’ve got a long way to go.”

    It should come as no surprise that Goins quickly started thinking about what was next. What was he required to do to go from good story to good player, one that the Spartans now see as vital to their success?

    It’s that approach that has Goins in the position he’s in now, and that has Izzo hoping for more.

    “The big thing for Kenny that I’m working on is can we keep him consistent?” Izzo said. “If we do, boy, with the rebounding, the ability to guard greater numbers of people — point guard to center — then he becomes a valuable commodity.”

    Goins will continue to focus on defense and rebounding, the staples of the program that Goins said was always the way he was going to get on the floor. “I wasn’t going to score to get on the court,” he said.

    No, that wasn’t how he was going to get there early in his career, but it sure is helping now as the Spartans get set to head to Florida on Saturday to take on the Gators. Goins will be counted on to defend, and rebound, and pass, and maybe even score a couple points.

    It is, after all, what a glue guy does, and Goins is glad to be that guy.

    “You can call it whatever you want,” Goins said. “As long as we keep winning I’m cool with it.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE