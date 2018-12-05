Michigan State running back LJ Scott is heading to the NFL. (Photo: Christian Petersen, Getty Images)

East Lansing — LJ Scott won’t be coming back to Michigan State next season, the senior running back announced Wednesday night.

In a post on Twitter, Scott said, after consideration, he decided he will enter the NFL Draft next spring instead of returning for a fifth season.

“Especially considering the position that I play, I truly feel in my heart that after four seasons at MSU, the time is right for me to turn pro,” Scott said in his post. “I will continue to get healthy, finish the season playing in the Redbox Bowl with my teammates (Dec. 31) and then pursue my dream of playing in the NFL.”

Scott had been plagued with injuries this season, first hurting his ankle in the second game of the season at Arizona State. He missed the next four games but returned to play against Michigan and Purdue. But he sat out the last three games and, after the loss to Ohio State on Nov. 10, coach Mark Dantonio said Scott had decided to not play another game and take advantage of a redshirt.

“It's one of those things — you have an opportunity for him to come back, get his degree,” Dantonio said. “He wants to do that and get himself right to play his final season at Michigan State. So, that's the decision we made with three games left.”

Playing in the Redbox Bowl would mean Scott has played in five games, ending any chance of a redshirt.

Scott led Michigan State in rushing each of his first three seasons but carried just 55 times this season for 180 yards and no touchdowns. He enters the bowl game with 2,771 career rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Scott is 10th all-time at Michigan State in rushing yards.

“I want to personally thank Coach Dantonio for everything he has done for me as a coach and a mentor in my life,” Scott wrote. “He has always stood by me and supported me. A big thank you goes out to my family for always being there and supporting me throughout this journey as I pursue my dream of one day playing in the NFL. I also want to thank the entire coaching staff at MSU, the support staff, and the entire medical training staff for everything that they have done for me. To my teammates, you guys are the best, and I appreciate all of you!”

