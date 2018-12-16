Michigan State center Nick Ward scored a career-high 28 on Sunday against Green Bay. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State hadn’t played in more than a week, and it took a few minutes from the ninth-ranked Spartans to find their rhythm on Sunday night.

When they did, there was nothing stopping them from cruising to a victory in their first game since it went on the road last weekend and knocked off Florida, as Michigan State used a 27-4 run in the first half to blow the game open and earn a 104-83 victory over Green Bay at the Breslin Center.

Nick Ward scored a career-high 28 points on 12-for-13 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds and blocking four shots for the Spartans. Ward was one of six players in double figures as Cassius Winston scored 16, Joshua Langford added 13 and Matt McQuaid chipped in 12. Winston added 12 assists for Michigan State (9-2).

Freshmen Gabe Brown and Foster Loyer also had career nights with Brown getting 11 points and Loyer 10, both career bests for the first-year players.

Sandy Cohen III scored 22 to lead Green Bay (6-6) while JayQuan McCloud added 17 points. Kameron Hankerson chipped in 11 points for the Phoenix and Manny Patterson scored 10.

The Spartans weren’t exactly sluggish to start, but the Phoenix were on fire, making 10 of their first 15 shots, opening a 22-17 lead on Michigan State with 14 minutes to play in the first half.

That’s when things cooled off for Green Bay and Michigan State took off by outscoring Green Bay, 42-18, the rest of the way to take a 64-35 lead at the break. It was the most first-half points for Michigan State since it scored 63 last season against Cleveland State. The Spartans made their last seven shots of the half, including a flurry in the final seconds.

Winston drove the length of the court and scored on a layup with just less than five seconds left in the half. Xavier Tillman then stole the inbound pass and hit a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to cap a 10-0 surge to close the half.

Ward was 9-for-9 from the field, scoring 22 points and blocking four shots. Winston and McQuaid each scored 10 for the Spartans, while Winston also had eight assists.

It was more of the same in the second half as Michigan State pushed its lead to 34 points before the backups started getting more minutes and the Phoenix started hitting deep threes.

