2019 Michigan State football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2019 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Julian Barnett, Belleville, CB, 6-2, 189 pounds, four
Julian Barnett, Belleville, CB, 6-2, 189 pounds, four stars. One of Michigan State’s big recruiting victories in this class, Barnett has played all over the field at Belleville, and could do the same with the Spartans. He’s projected as a cornerback, and with Mark Dantonio, the best athletes tend to end up there. But Barnett also has played safety, linebacker and receiver as well as returned kicks. He turned down offers from nearly every top program in the country — Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State included — to stick with Michigan State. Greg Powers/247Sports
Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East, DE, 6-7, 245 pounds,
Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East, DE, 6-7, 245 pounds, three stars. Another top-level athlete in the class, Berghorst, like wide receiver Jase Bowen, intends to play both football and basketball for the Spartans. An effective two-way player at Zeeland, Berghorst played offensive tackle while recording 70 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss as a defensive end. He chose Michigan State over Michigan and Notre Dame. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Jack Bouwmeester, ProKick Australia, P, three stars.
Jack Bouwmeester, ProKick Australia, P, three stars. Having a reliable punter or two on the roster was highlighted this season as Michigan State used five different kickers thanks to a season-ending injury to Jake Hartbarger. He'll be back for a sixth season which should give Bouwmeester time to adjust to his new life in the United States. With most of his experience in Australian Rules Football, Bouwmeester got connected with MSU special-teams analyst Shayne Graham through a program in Australia. It’s a long way from home, but MSU believed Bouwmeester was worthy of investing a scholarship, the first punter to earn one since Hartbarger. Twitter: @jackxbouwie
Jase Bowen, Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic, WR, 6-1,
Jase Bowen, Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic, WR, 6-1, 178, three stars. The talented wide receiver has no intention of limiting himself in college. Bowen chose Michigan State, in large part, because he’ll be able to play both football and baseball,l as he spent time with Dantonio and baseball coach Jake Boss on his official visit. The 25th-ranked player in the state of Ohio, Bowen had offers from Virginia, Northwestern and Kentucky. As a shortstop, he hit .430 with 26 stolen bases as a junior. Under Armour Football
Alante Brown, Chicago Simeon, ATH, 5-10, 181 pounds,
Alante Brown, Chicago Simeon, ATH, 5-10, 181 pounds, three stars. A dual-threat quarterback, Brown will come to Michigan State as a wide receiver. Not unlike Spartans sophomore Cody White, who played multiple positions in high school, Brown could be the type of player who becomes a difference-maker as a receiver. He doesn’t have White’s size, but he’s elusive with game-breaking speed, meaning he could be perfect on jet sweeps and as a return man. 247Sports
Spencer Brown (70), Walled Lake Western, OT, 6-6, 295
Spencer Brown (70), Walled Lake Western, OT, 6-6, 295 pounds, three stars. With offers from the likes of LSU, Florida, Tennessee and Michigan, getting a commitment from Brown was another recruiting victory for the Spartans. Brown has the size and strength to play tackle, as well as the athleticism as he was originally a tight end before adding significant strength throughout his school career. That allowed him to become one of the most sought-after tackles in the Midwest. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Devontae Dobbs, Belleville, OT, 6-4, 304 pounds, five
Devontae Dobbs, Belleville, OT, 6-4, 304 pounds, five stars. The highest-rated player in Michigan State’s class, the Spartans beat out the top programs in the country to gain Dobbs’ commitment, including Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and Auburn. The high school tackle could move to the inside in college because of his size, but his versatility will be welcomed by the Spartans who will, no doubt, be expecting Dobbs to make an immediate contribution. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
J.D. Duplain, Strongsville, Ohio, G, 6-4, 295 pounds,
J.D. Duplain, Strongsville, Ohio, G, 6-4, 295 pounds, three stars. A top-40 player in the state of Ohio, Duplain committed to Michigan State in early August, choosing the Spartans over the likes of Boston College and Indiana. But he continued to draw interest through the fall and in early October, Ohio State offered a scholarship to the Ohio native. He has remained committed to the Spartans and with his signature on signing day, it will provide a key recruiting victory and a player who could make an early impact. 247Sports
Michael Fletcher, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, DE, 6-5,
Michael Fletcher, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, DE, 6-5, 240 pounds, three stars. A potential speed rusher on the outside at the next level, Fletcher was another player who had interest from the top programs. He had offers from Alabama, Georgia and Michigan and included Nebraska and Wisconsin as finalists before settling in on the Spartans. With Michigan State putting together a solid track record in recent years of developing ends, Fletcher could come in ready to contribute right away. Allen Trieu / 247Sports
Luke Fulton, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney, ILB,
Luke Fulton, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney, ILB, 6-3, 215 pounds, three stars. Fulton is a versatile player who can play inside or outside and seems to fit the Michigan State mold perfectly as he plays with high energy and intensity. Fulton saw his status rise as the season progressed with 247Sports moving him from a three-star to a four-star prospect before his senior season ended, indicating he could be the latest prospect overlooked by the top-end teams who thrives with the Spartans. Bill Greene, 247Sports
Tate Hallock, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, ATH,
Tate Hallock, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, ATH, 6-3, 185, three stars. A legacy recruit for the Spartans, Hallock is the son of former linebacker and tight end Ty Hallock, who played seven seasons in the NFL. Like his father, Tate Hallock is versatile and has played on both sides of the ball. He'll probably start in the defensive backfield, likely as a safety, but could also flip over to wide receiver, where he’s produced plenty at the high school level. His older brother, Tanner, is a walk-on linebacker at Michigan State. Tom Loy, 247Sports
Damon Kaylor, Huntington (Ind.) North, OT, 6-6, 315,
Damon Kaylor, Huntington (Ind.) North, OT, 6-6, 315, three stars. A top-20 player in the state of Indiana and a top-100 tackle in the nation, Kaylor had several Power Five offers, including from Indiana, Boston College and Vanderbilt. He'll have the ability to play either at tackle for the Spartans or inside at guard and should have the size and athletic ability to move in and out, something the Spartans emphasize with their offensive linemen. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, ILB,
Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, ILB, 6-1, 205 pounds, three stars. One of Michigan State’s earliest commitments to the class, Lewis played a big role in Chippewa Valley winning the Division 1 state championship. He had 76 tackles while also grabbing 13 passes from his tight end position, scoring four touchdowns. He doesn't have the prototypical size of a Big Ten linebacker but is good in coverage and could remind some of former MSU linebacker Denicos Allen. Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield, WR, 6-2, 180 pounds, three
Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield, WR, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The top-ranked receiving prospect in the state, Mosley also had offers from the likes of Michigan and Oregon. He had a solid senior season, catching 45 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help West Bloomfield reach the Division 1 regional final. He'll join a receiving group with plenty of depth, but should get a chance to play early. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Nick Samac, Mentor, Ohio, OG, 6-4, 260 pounds, three
Nick Samac, Mentor, Ohio, OG, 6-4, 260 pounds, three stars. It didn't take the physical guard long to join the Spartans. Michigan State was the first Power Five offer Samac received and just as the recruiting was starting to heat up, he announced he was committing to play for the Spartans. More Big Ten offers followed, but Samac stuck with MSU. Growing up in Northern Ohio and a fan of Ohio State, he follows the same path as many former Spartans who headed north to be a difference-maker. Twitter: @nicksamac76
Payton Thorne, Naperville (Ill.) Central, QB, 6-2 187
Payton Thorne, Naperville (Ill.) Central, QB, 6-2 187 pounds, three stars. Ever since Oak Park's Dwan Mathis flipped from Michigan State to Ohio State in late June, the Spartans have been seeking a quarterback for the class. They found their man with Thorne, who had committed to Western Michigan but switched to the Spartans less than two weeks before signing day. Thorne threw for more than 7,000 yards in his career with 83 touchdowns. The son of a coach, Thorne has a high football IQ to go along with the ability to make all the throws necessary to compete in the Big Ten. Student Sports
Anthony Williams Jr., Bolingbrook, Ill., RB, 6-0, 191
Anthony Williams Jr., Bolingbrook, Ill., RB, 6-0, 191 pounds, three stars. One of three running backs in Michigan State’s class, Williams is an excellent receiver out of the backfield and could have the ability to play multiple positions, much the same way Connor Heyward did his freshman season with the Spartans. He doesn't have the top-end speed like Brandon Wright, but could still could become an impact player for the Spartans. 247Sports
Brandon Wright, Euclid, Ohio, RB, 6-2, 220 pounds,
Brandon Wright, Euclid, Ohio, RB, 6-2, 220 pounds, three stars. Taller and rangier than some of Michigan State's other backs, Wright scored 10 touchdowns as a senior and ran for more than 800 yards. He’s one of three backs in the class and will need to stand out to see early time. A top-50 player in the state of Ohio, Wright is ranked the No. 51 running back in the nation according to 247Sports. 247Sports
Aaron Young, Coatesville Area (Pa.), RB, 5-9, 190 pounds,
Aaron Young, Coatesville Area (Pa.), RB, 5-9, 190 pounds, three stars. Young opted not to stay close to home and play for Penn State, instead choosing to head for East Lansing and get a shot at joining a backfield that loses LJ Scott. Young is short but he's a powerful runner who has good vision and is quick to hit the hole at top speed. He ran for 1,641 yards with an average of 9.4 yards a carry as a senior and added 28 touchdowns. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
    Allen Trieu of 247Sports breaks down Michigan State's 2019 recruiting class so far for The Detroit News:

    Michigan State is set to sign much of their 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday’s early signing period. Here are some of the names to know who are set to wear the Spartans' green and white.

    Top-ranked recruits

    Devontae Dobbs, OL, Belleville

    Dobbs is not only the highest-ranked recruit in this class, he will instantly become one of the most touted recruits the Spartans have signed in the Internet era. An Under Armour All-American, the 6-foot-4, 304-pound Dobbs has been on the major college radar since his freshman year and chose the Spartans over Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Auburn, Alabama and others. He spent his high school career at tackle, but the 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 1 guard in the country and he is expected to compete early at that spot for the Spartans.

    More: Michigan State a 'second home' for No. 1 Blue Chip player Devontae Dobbs

    Julian Barnett, DB, Belleville

    Like his teammate Dobbs, colleges also have been courting Barnett since early in his high school career. He is also going to play in January’s Under Armour All-America Game. A physical 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect with excellent ball skills, Barnett was a big-play high school wide receiver, but his size and athleticism give him tremendous upside as a defensive back. That makes him similar to Justin Layne, who was also a touted high school wide receiver. With Layne off to the draft, Barnett should figure into the mix to fill that spot. He is capable of playing cornerback or safety, but indications are he will start off at corner.

    Luke Fulton, LB, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney

    Under Mark Dantonio, Michigan State has had some great linebackers come through the program. Many of them have hailed from Ohio, from Greg Jones to Denicos Allen to Joe Bachie. Fulton is next. He has been very productive for an outstanding high school program. A four-star recruit per 247Sports, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Fulton recorded 135 tackles as a junior. That nose for the football and his aggressive style of play fits the Spartans' way of playing defense.

    Alante Brown, WR, Chicago Simeon

    Brown had an incredible senior season. A high school quarterback, his speed and playmaking skills gave opponents fits. He always came up with his best against the best competition — as a junior against Detroit Cass Tech or as a senior during a deep playoff run. The question was, could he play wide receiver? And he proved that during a summer camp run where he earned several major offers, including Michigan State. Think Keshawn Martin here in terms of open-field ability and versatility.

    Michael Fletcher, DE, Flint Carman Ainsworth

    In Fletcher and Adam Berghorst, the Spartans bring in two twin towers at defensive end. Both go 6-foot-6 to 6-7, and both have multi-sport backgrounds. Fletcher had mid-major basketball offers as well. He may not be as ready-made as some of the other guys on his list, but he has as much physical talent as anybody in the class.

    John Niyo and Dave Goricki talk about college football's early signing period with analyst Allen Trieu and four local players, including Canton's Darius Robinson. The Detroit News

    Strength of the class

    The offensive line. In addition to Dobbs, the Spartans are bringing in Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain, two Ohioans who Ohio State tried to flip during their senior seasons, along with athletic 6-foot-6 in-state prospect Spencer Brown and 6-foot-6, 315-pound Damon Kaylor from Indiana. Other than Dobbs, the other four are expected to enroll next semester at Michigan State and go through spring ball.

    Sleeper

    There are a few to choose from here. Running back Brandon Wright had little fanfare throughout his recruitment and has not been mentioned much as one of the top recruits in the class, but has the makings of the next MSU surprise from Ohio. He is a physical 6-foot-2, 225-pound running back with surprising speed and breakaway ability for a kid of that size. Also watch out for quarterback Payton Thorne, a smart, accurate Western Michigan flip with a boatload of intangibles.

    Early impact

    With the Spartans losing Layne and Khari Willis in the secondary, that position may be the one where a true freshman has the best chance to make a splash. Barnett, because of experience and physical size, has a great chance to help right away.

    LJ Scott’s departure opens the door for a true freshman to provide depth behind Connor Hayward and La’Darius Jefferson, and Wright along with Anthony Williams Jr. and Aaron Young all have traits that could help them see the field.

    Finally, do not sleep on West Bloomfield wide receiver Tre Mosley as someone who could sneak onto the field early. He is skilled, polished, and will enroll early.

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

