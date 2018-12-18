2019 Michigan State football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2019 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Julian Barnett, Belleville, CB, 6-2, 189 pounds, four
Julian Barnett, Belleville, CB, 6-2, 189 pounds, four stars. One of Michigan State’s big recruiting victories in this class, Barnett has played all over the field at Belleville, and could do the same with the Spartans. He’s projected as a cornerback, and with Mark Dantonio, the best athletes tend to end up there. But Barnett also has played safety, linebacker and receiver as well as returned kicks. He turned down offers from nearly every top program in the country — Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State included — to stick with Michigan State. Greg Powers/247Sports
Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East, DE, 6-7, 245 pounds,
Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East, DE, 6-7, 245 pounds, three stars. Another top-level athlete in the class, Berghorst, like wide receiver Jase Bowen, intends to play both football and basketball for the Spartans. An effective two-way player at Zeeland, Berghorst played offensive tackle while recording 70 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss as a defensive end. He chose Michigan State over Michigan and Notre Dame. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Jack Bouwmeester, ProKick Australia, P, three stars.
Jack Bouwmeester, ProKick Australia, P, three stars. Having a reliable punter or two on the roster was highlighted this season as Michigan State used five different kickers thanks to a season-ending injury to Jake Hartbarger. He'll be back for a sixth season which should give Bouwmeester time to adjust to his new life in the United States. With most of his experience in Australian Rules Football, Bouwmeester got connected with MSU special-teams analyst Shayne Graham through a program in Australia. It’s a long way from home, but MSU believed Bouwmeester was worthy of investing a scholarship, the first punter to earn one since Hartbarger. Twitter: @jackxbouwie
Jase Bowen, Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic, WR, 6-1,
Jase Bowen, Toledo (Ohio) Central Catholic, WR, 6-1, 178, three stars. The talented wide receiver has no intention of limiting himself in college. Bowen chose Michigan State, in large part, because he’ll be able to play both football and baseball,l as he spent time with Dantonio and baseball coach Jake Boss on his official visit. The 25th-ranked player in the state of Ohio, Bowen had offers from Virginia, Northwestern and Kentucky. As a shortstop, he hit .430 with 26 stolen bases as a junior. Under Armour Football
Alante Brown, Chicago Simeon, ATH, 5-10, 181 pounds,
Alante Brown, Chicago Simeon, ATH, 5-10, 181 pounds, three stars. A dual-threat quarterback, Brown will come to Michigan State as a wide receiver. Not unlike Spartans sophomore Cody White, who played multiple positions in high school, Brown could be the type of player who becomes a difference-maker as a receiver. He doesn’t have White’s size, but he’s elusive with game-breaking speed, meaning he could be perfect on jet sweeps and as a return man. 247Sports
Spencer Brown (70), Walled Lake Western, OT, 6-6, 295
Spencer Brown (70), Walled Lake Western, OT, 6-6, 295 pounds, three stars. With offers from the likes of LSU, Florida, Tennessee and Michigan, getting a commitment from Brown was another recruiting victory for the Spartans. Brown has the size and strength to play tackle, as well as the athleticism as he was originally a tight end before adding significant strength throughout his school career. That allowed him to become one of the most sought-after tackles in the Midwest. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Devontae Dobbs, Belleville, OT, 6-4, 304 pounds, five
Devontae Dobbs, Belleville, OT, 6-4, 304 pounds, five stars. The highest-rated player in Michigan State’s class, the Spartans beat out the top programs in the country to gain Dobbs’ commitment, including Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and Auburn. The high school tackle could move to the inside in college because of his size, but his versatility will be welcomed by the Spartans who will, no doubt, be expecting Dobbs to make an immediate contribution. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
J.D. Duplain, Strongsville, Ohio, G, 6-4, 295 pounds,
J.D. Duplain, Strongsville, Ohio, G, 6-4, 295 pounds, three stars. A top-40 player in the state of Ohio, Duplain committed to Michigan State in early August, choosing the Spartans over the likes of Boston College and Indiana. But he continued to draw interest through the fall and in early October, Ohio State offered a scholarship to the Ohio native. He has remained committed to the Spartans and with his signature on signing day, it will provide a key recruiting victory and a player who could make an early impact. 247Sports
Michael Fletcher, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, DE, 6-5,
Michael Fletcher, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, DE, 6-5, 240 pounds, three stars. A potential speed rusher on the outside at the next level, Fletcher was another player who had interest from the top programs. He had offers from Alabama, Georgia and Michigan and included Nebraska and Wisconsin as finalists before settling in on the Spartans. With Michigan State putting together a solid track record in recent years of developing ends, Fletcher could come in ready to contribute right away. Allen Trieu / 247Sports
Luke Fulton, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney, ILB,
Luke Fulton, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney, ILB, 6-3, 215 pounds, three stars. Fulton is a versatile player who can play inside or outside and seems to fit the Michigan State mold perfectly as he plays with high energy and intensity. Fulton saw his status rise as the season progressed with 247Sports moving him from a three-star to a four-star prospect before his senior season ended, indicating he could be the latest prospect overlooked by the top-end teams who thrives with the Spartans. Bill Greene, 247Sports
Tate Hallock, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, ATH,
Tate Hallock, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, ATH, 6-3, 185, three stars. A legacy recruit for the Spartans, Hallock is the son of former linebacker and tight end Ty Hallock, who played seven seasons in the NFL. Like his father, Tate Hallock is versatile and has played on both sides of the ball. He'll probably start in the defensive backfield, likely as a safety, but could also flip over to wide receiver, where he’s produced plenty at the high school level. His older brother, Tanner, is a walk-on linebacker at Michigan State. Tom Loy, 247Sports
Damon Kaylor, Huntington (Ind.) North, OT, 6-6, 315,
Damon Kaylor, Huntington (Ind.) North, OT, 6-6, 315, three stars. A top-20 player in the state of Indiana and a top-100 tackle in the nation, Kaylor had several Power Five offers, including from Indiana, Boston College and Vanderbilt. He'll have the ability to play either at tackle for the Spartans or inside at guard and should have the size and athletic ability to move in and out, something the Spartans emphasize with their offensive linemen. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, ILB,
Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, ILB, 6-1, 205 pounds, three stars. One of Michigan State’s earliest commitments to the class, Lewis played a big role in Chippewa Valley winning the Division 1 state championship. He had 76 tackles while also grabbing 13 passes from his tight end position, scoring four touchdowns. He doesn't have the prototypical size of a Big Ten linebacker but is good in coverage and could remind some of former MSU linebacker Denicos Allen. Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News
Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield, WR, 6-2, 180 pounds, three
Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield, WR, 6-2, 180 pounds, three stars. The top-ranked receiving prospect in the state, Mosley also had offers from the likes of Michigan and Oregon. He had a solid senior season, catching 45 passes for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help West Bloomfield reach the Division 1 regional final. He'll join a receiving group with plenty of depth, but should get a chance to play early. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Nick Samac, Mentor, Ohio, OG, 6-4, 260 pounds, three
Nick Samac, Mentor, Ohio, OG, 6-4, 260 pounds, three stars. It didn't take the physical guard long to join the Spartans. Michigan State was the first Power Five offer Samac received and just as the recruiting was starting to heat up, he announced he was committing to play for the Spartans. More Big Ten offers followed, but Samac stuck with MSU. Growing up in Northern Ohio and a fan of Ohio State, he follows the same path as many former Spartans who headed north to be a difference-maker. Twitter: @nicksamac76
Payton Thorne, Naperville (Ill.) Central, QB, 6-2 187
Payton Thorne, Naperville (Ill.) Central, QB, 6-2 187 pounds, three stars. Ever since Oak Park's Dwan Mathis flipped from Michigan State to Ohio State in late June, the Spartans have been seeking a quarterback for the class. They found their man with Thorne, who had committed to Western Michigan but switched to the Spartans less than two weeks before signing day. Thorne threw for more than 7,000 yards in his career with 83 touchdowns. The son of a coach, Thorne has a high football IQ to go along with the ability to make all the throws necessary to compete in the Big Ten. Student Sports
Anthony Williams Jr., Bolingbrook, Ill., RB, 6-0, 191
Anthony Williams Jr., Bolingbrook, Ill., RB, 6-0, 191 pounds, three stars. One of three running backs in Michigan State’s class, Williams is an excellent receiver out of the backfield and could have the ability to play multiple positions, much the same way Connor Heyward did his freshman season with the Spartans. He doesn't have the top-end speed like Brandon Wright, but could still could become an impact player for the Spartans. 247Sports
Brandon Wright, Euclid, Ohio, RB, 6-2, 220 pounds,
Brandon Wright, Euclid, Ohio, RB, 6-2, 220 pounds, three stars. Taller and rangier than some of Michigan State's other backs, Wright scored 10 touchdowns as a senior and ran for more than 800 yards. He’s one of three backs in the class and will need to stand out to see early time. A top-50 player in the state of Ohio, Wright is ranked the No. 51 running back in the nation according to 247Sports. 247Sports
Aaron Young, Coatesville Area (Pa.), RB, 5-9, 190 pounds,
Aaron Young, Coatesville Area (Pa.), RB, 5-9, 190 pounds, three stars. Young opted not to stay close to home and play for Penn State, instead choosing to head for East Lansing and get a shot at joining a backfield that loses LJ Scott. Young is short but he's a powerful runner who has good vision and is quick to hit the hole at top speed. He ran for 1,641 yards with an average of 9.4 yards a carry as a senior and added 28 touchdowns. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
    East Lansing — When Michigan State signs the bulk of its 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday, it will have a familiar look.

    The Spartans and coach Mark Dantonio have built the program over the past 12 years by bringing tough, hard-nosed players from the Midwest, many who think they’ve been overlooked by some of the bigger powers in the region like Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame.

    What makes this group a bit different from at least the last couple of seasons is there happens to be a little more star power at the top.

    “When you look at maybe 90 percent of the class it’s a very classic Michigan State: Midwestern kids, tough football players from good high school programs, and some guys that maybe rose up as seniors,” said Allen Trieu, Midwest recruiting analyst for 247Sports. “I think where maybe this class gets pushed a little bit to where I think it’s a little bit better than the last couple of classes is you have a couple legitimate bell cows.

    “You have a five-star in Devontae Dobbs. You’ve got Julian Barnett, who is a four-star, All-American that a lot of schools came in after. So maybe a little more star power at the top of the class than you’ve had in some of the other recent classes.’

    Dobbs and Barnett were teammates at Belleville, which reached the Division 1 state semifinals. Barnett was the second player to commit to the class, giving his pledge nearly a year ago. One of the top cornerbacks in the nation, Barnett could play on both sides of the ball. He’ll play in the Under Armour All-American game in January.

    He’ll be joined by Dobbs, the five-star offensive tackle from Belleville and No. 1 Detroit News Blue Chip recruit who turned down offers from nearly every major program in the country to choose Michigan State.

    According to the 247Sports composite rankings, the last five-star to sign with Michigan State was defensive lineman Malik McDowell in 2014. The only other time Dantonio has landed a five-star was in 2010 when defensive end William Gholston came to East Lansing. Both Gholston and McDowell left after their junior seasons for the NFL.

    But Michigan State has made its name on turning the middle-of-the-pack recruits into household names. Trieu believes there’s several possibilities for the same result in this class.

    “Luke Fulton,” Trieu said quickly. “Michigan State has always done well with linebackers out of Ohio. I can go back and name a bunch of them — Joe Bachie, currently. And Luke comes from a great high school program. We bumped him up to a four-star after his senior year, and I think when you watch him play, the way he plays just screams Michigan State linebacker.

    “Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain along the offensive line are two more guys from Ohio, kind of tough, Midwestern offensive linemen. And then Brandon Wright. Michigan State has always had some success with some bigger running backs. Le’Veon (Bell) was a guy from Ohio who was kind of a big kid who didn’t maybe have a huge recruiting profile, and Brandon kind of fits along with that mold as well.”

    Wright, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound back from Euclid, Ohio, would certainly qualify as a player who is under the radar. Trieu added Alante Brown, a quarterback from Chicago Simeon who will come to Michigan State as a wide receiver, and quarterback Payton Thorne in that group.

    Brown was elevated to a four-star by 247Sports while Thorne was flipped last week from Western Michigan.

    “You flip a guy from Western Michigan, that maybe doesn’t sound like the most exciting thing in the world, but you read about the kid’s pedigree and see what he did the last couple of years,” Trieu said. “He could end up being a really nice late find. You know, Kirk Cousins was a similar kind of guy. Probably headed to the MAC until Michigan State came in a week or so before signing day. So, Payton kind of maybe sneaks in here under the radar a little bit, but he’s a really good football player.”

    John Niyo and Dave Goricki talk about college football's early signing period with analyst Allen Trieu and four local players, including Canton's Darius Robinson. The Detroit News

    There shouldn’t be much drama on Wednesday for the Spartans, at least in terms of losing any committed players. Dantonio said during the Redbox Bowl press conference that he expects all of Michigan State’s commitments to sign Wednesday.

    Ohio State has taken a run at some of Michigan State’s recruits, but it appears no flips are imminent.

    “I think any worry has been alleviated,” Trieu said. “They took care of that. J.D. Duplain was looking at Ohio State. Ohio State came in on Samac, but he never really, truly seemed like he was interested so I think they’ve kind of gotten J.D. closed down. He was the one true worry. You never rule anything out the last couple of days before signing day, but based on what we’re seeing and hearing in think everything seems to be pretty settled in as to who will sign on Wednesday.”

    The Spartans are still looking to add a few more players, either this week or in February during the traditional signing period.

    Defensive tackle Cavon Butler of Toledo Whitmer said he’ll sign Wednesday. He’s committed to Kentucky, but Michigan State has been making a push and Ohio State has shown some interest. MSU is also after defensive end Keith Randolph of Belleville, Ill., who said will be making his decision Wednesday as well.

    Three-star athlete Jordan Huff of Madison, Ga., who was once a Michigan State commit, made an official visit last weekend and is currently committed to Georgia Tech. There’s a chance he could flip back. Michigan State is also after tight end Brett Seither of Clearwater, Fla., and wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan of Massillon, Ohio, though both likely won’t sign until February.

    As for Michigan State’s offensive struggles this season, Trieu said he hasn’t seen it negatively affect recruiting.

    “I think when you look at this class and the offensive kids that they have, most were committed before the season started,” Trieu said. “Payton Thorne is one of the few that I think committed afterward so I have not noticed too much of an effect. I have not heard any recruits bring it up, to be honest. I’m sure some other schools would try and use that as maybe negative recruiting, but the bulk of the offensive class was sewn up before the season.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    Meet the 2019 Detroit News Blue Chip recruits
    Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News.
    Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college, The list includes Belleville's Julian Barnett, a Michigan State commitment. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    1. Devontae Dobbs, Belleville (Michigan State), OT/6-4/304: Dobbs, a member of The Detroit News Dream Team, was a dominant two-way player while helping Belleville earn its first regional championship in school history. He started the season slow, coming off shoulder surgery from a torn labrum and got in shape midseason. He was a force the rest of the season, opening holes for running backs while giving sophomore quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid time to throw for 2,759 yards and 39 touchdowns. He will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. "He got in shape and was aggressive and confident midseason once the shoulder was 100 percent healed and then began to dominate the way he had in the past, becoming a destructive force on offense and defense," coach Jermain Crowell said.
    1. Devontae Dobbs, Belleville (Michigan State), OT/6-4/304: Dobbs, a member of The Detroit News Dream Team, was a dominant two-way player while helping Belleville earn its first regional championship in school history. He started the season slow, coming off shoulder surgery from a torn labrum and got in shape midseason. He was a force the rest of the season, opening holes for running backs while giving sophomore quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid time to throw for 2,759 yards and 39 touchdowns. He will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “He got in shape and was aggressive and confident midseason once the shoulder was 100 percent healed and then began to dominate the way he had in the past, becoming a destructive force on offense and defense,” coach Jermain Crowell said. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    2. Logan Brown, East Kentwood (Wisconsin) — OT/6-6/285: Brown, a member of The News Dream Team, is an outstanding all-around athlete with tremendous strength and size. He won the shot put state championship his sophomore and junior seasons. He has continued to develop into one of the premier tackles in the nation, ranked No. 1 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He helped East Kentwood earn an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division championship and a state playoff victory. “He’s an amazing athlete, really no weakness, got better every year,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Brown will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
    2. Logan Brown, East Kentwood (Wisconsin) — OT/6-6/285: Brown, a member of The News Dream Team, is an outstanding all-around athlete with tremendous strength and size. He won the shot put state championship his sophomore and junior seasons. He has continued to develop into one of the premier tackles in the nation, ranked No. 1 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He helped East Kentwood earn an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division championship and a state playoff victory. “He’s an amazing athlete, really no weakness, got better every year,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Brown will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
    3. Julian Barnett, Belleville (Michigan State) — WR/CB/6-2/189: Barnett showed his ability to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball, grabbing 22 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns while making 37 tackles and intercepting three passes on the defensive side of the ball to help Belleville earn its first regional championship in program history. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team and will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. "Julian Barnett on any other team would be a serious candidate for Mr. Football and this speaks to Julian's maturity," coach Jermain Crowell said. "Instead of worrying about his numbers, he's grown to be strictly concerned with his team's success."
    3. Julian Barnett, Belleville (Michigan State) — WR/CB/6-2/189: Barnett showed his ability to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball, grabbing 22 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns while making 37 tackles and intercepting three passes on the defensive side of the ball to help Belleville earn its first regional championship in program history. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team and will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “Julian Barnett on any other team would be a serious candidate for Mr. Football and this speaks to Julian’s maturity,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “Instead of worrying about his numbers, he’s grown to be strictly concerned with his team's success.” Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    4. Anthony Bradford, Muskegon (LSU) — T/6-5/355: Bradford was a dominant run blocker for Muskegon during its run to three consecutive Division 3 state championship game appearances, winning the title in 2017, and a 27-game winning streak before a loss to Detroit King in this year's championship game. “He’s a young man who has for three years given every ounce of his effort and his heart to our program,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “It was always a comforting feeling going into a game that no matter what happened we had him to lean on. He was always an amazing run blocker, did things with his feet and his strength and athletic ability like I haven’t seen in a big guy, but he really took it upon himself to get better as a pass blocker.” Bradford earned a spot on The News Dream Team.
    4. Anthony Bradford, Muskegon (LSU) — T/6-5/355: Bradford was a dominant run blocker for Muskegon during its run to three consecutive Division 3 state championship game appearances, winning the title in 2017, and a 27-game winning streak before a loss to Detroit King in this year's championship game. “He’s a young man who has for three years given every ounce of his effort and his heart to our program,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “It was always a comforting feeling going into a game that no matter what happened we had him to lean on. He was always an amazing run blocker, did things with his feet and his strength and athletic ability like I haven’t seen in a big guy, but he really took it upon himself to get better as a pass blocker.” Bradford earned a spot on The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    5. Mazi Smith, East Kentwood (Michigan, early enrollee) — T/6-3/290: Smith used his size and strength to bull his way to 81 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss while forcing three fumbles to help his team to an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division title and state playoff win. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of player, just from his dominance on the field and leadership,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Smith, who is a member of The News Dream Team, will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando.
    5. Mazi Smith, East Kentwood (Michigan, early enrollee) — T/6-3/290: Smith used his size and strength to bull his way to 81 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss while forcing three fumbles to help his team to an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division title and state playoff win. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of player, just from his dominance on the field and leadership,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Smith, who is a member of The News Dream Team, will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    6. Lance Dixon, West Bloomfield (Penn State, early enrollee) — LB/6-2/201: Dixon was an impact player on both sides of the ball for West Bloomfield, needing to do some work at running back following a season-ending injury to sophomore sensation Donovan Edwards. He got in on 91 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss (five sacks). He also rushed for nearly 100 yards in a win at Oak Park. He will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in San Antonio. “Lance is a very explosive athlete and was able to become a dominant force on defense and offense,” coach Ron Bellamy said. Dixon is a member of The News Dream Team.
    6. Lance Dixon, West Bloomfield (Penn State, early enrollee) — LB/6-2/201: Dixon was an impact player on both sides of the ball for West Bloomfield, needing to do some work at running back following a season-ending injury to sophomore sensation Donovan Edwards. He got in on 91 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss (five sacks). He also rushed for nearly 100 yards in a win at Oak Park. He will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in San Antonio. “Lance is a very explosive athlete and was able to become a dominant force on defense and offense,” coach Ron Bellamy said. Dixon is a member of The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    7. Marvin Grant, Detroit King (Purdue) — S/6-2/200: Grant played linebacker and safety this season, doing whatever coach Tyrone Spencer asked of him to help King earn its second state championship in the last three years. He got in on 71 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss, while forcing four fumbles and recovering three fumbles. “He’s a very athletic defensive player, aggressive and physical,” Spencer said. “We needed him to play linebacker for us and he did a great job.” Grant is a member of The News Dream Team.
    7. Marvin Grant, Detroit King (Purdue) — S/6-2/200: Grant played linebacker and safety this season, doing whatever coach Tyrone Spencer asked of him to help King earn its second state championship in the last three years. He got in on 71 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss, while forcing four fumbles and recovering three fumbles. “He’s a very athletic defensive player, aggressive and physical,” Spencer said. “We needed him to play linebacker for us and he did a great job.” Grant is a member of The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    8. Jaren Mangham, Detroit Cass Tech (Colorado, early enroll) — RB/6-1/214: Mangham was a threat to break a long run every time he touched the ball, piling up 1,098 yards (89 carries) and 26 touchdowns to help Cass Tech to a PSL championship. “He has great hands, catches the ball very well and is a powerful runner that makes leaps over players from five yards out for touchdowns,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.
    8. Jaren Mangham, Detroit Cass Tech (Colorado, early enroll) — RB/6-1/214: Mangham was a threat to break a long run every time he touched the ball, piling up 1,098 yards (89 carries) and 26 touchdowns to help Cass Tech to a PSL championship. “He has great hands, catches the ball very well and is a powerful runner that makes leaps over players from five yards out for touchdowns,” coach Thomas Wilcher said. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    9. Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Clemson, early enrollee) — DE/6-4/271: Orhorhoro caused havoc for opposing ball carriers. He made 50 tackles and consistently got runners behind the line of scrimmage, making 20 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. He also scored two touchdowns, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles. “Exceptional effort and enthusiasm came from this big guy,” coach Corey Parker said of Orhorhoro, who is a member of The News Dream Team. “He plays the game smart and physical and doesn't care what the score is while he’s doing it.”
    9. Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Clemson, early enrollee) — DE/6-4/271: Orhorhoro caused havoc for opposing ball carriers. He made 50 tackles and consistently got runners behind the line of scrimmage, making 20 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. He also scored two touchdowns, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles. “Exceptional effort and enthusiasm came from this big guy,” coach Corey Parker said of Orhorhoro, who is a member of The News Dream Team. “He plays the game smart and physical and doesn't care what the score is while he’s doing it.” Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    10. Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield (Michigan State, early enroll) — WR/6-2/180: Mosley earned a spot on The News Dream Team. He was the big-play man for West Bloomfield, hauling in 45 passes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help his team reach the regional championship game. "Tre is one of the best receivers in the nation," coach Ron Bellamy said. "Tre has an unbelievable work ethic and competitiveness and is one of the best I've seen around."
    10. Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield (Michigan State, early enroll) — WR/6-2/180: Mosley earned a spot on The News Dream Team. He was the big-play man for West Bloomfield, hauling in 45 passes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help his team reach the regional championship game. “Tre is one of the best receivers in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “Tre has an unbelievable work ethic and competitiveness and is one of the best I’ve seen around.” Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    11. David Ellis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Indiana) — WR/CB/6-0/190: Ellis — a Dream Team member — was the premier three-way player in the state, showing his ability to play at a high level on offense, defense and special teams, scoring on a 99-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown pass in a regional final win over Dearborn Fordson, then scoring on a 94-yard kickoff return in a Division 1 state championship game win over Clarkston at Ford Field. He had 39 receptions for 636 yards and more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, five scores coming on special teams. He also got in on 45 tackles while breaking up five passes. “He's a phenomenal athlete and a tough kid,” coach Scott Merchant said.
    11. David Ellis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Indiana) — WR/CB/6-0/190: Ellis — a Dream Team member — was the premier three-way player in the state, showing his ability to play at a high level on offense, defense and special teams, scoring on a 99-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown pass in a regional final win over Dearborn Fordson, then scoring on a 94-yard kickoff return in a Division 1 state championship game win over Clarkston at Ford Field. He had 39 receptions for 636 yards and more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, five scores coming on special teams. He also got in on 45 tackles while breaking up five passes. “He's a phenomenal athlete and a tough kid,” coach Scott Merchant said. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
    12. Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East (Michigan State) — T/DE/6-7/245: Berghorst is an outstanding two-sport athlete and could play both baseball and football at MSU. He was a force as a two-way player his senior year at Zeeland East, getting in on 70 tackles from his defensive end spot, including 16 tackles for loss, to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. "Adam was a dominant player for us all year on both sides of the ball," coach Derek Pennington said. "He is clearly one of the top linemen in the state of Michigan with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and MSU."
    12. Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East (Michigan State) — T/DE/6-7/245: Berghorst is an outstanding two-sport athlete and could play both baseball and football at MSU. He was a force as a two-way player his senior year at Zeeland East, getting in on 70 tackles from his defensive end spot, including 16 tackles for loss, to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Adam was a dominant player for us all year on both sides of the ball,” coach Derek Pennington said. “He is clearly one of the top linemen in the state of Michigan with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and MSU.” Allen Trieu, 247Sports
    13. Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Michigan State) — LB/6-0/218: Lewis was the anchor of a strong defense, helping Chippewa Valley earn a Division 1 state championship. He got in on 76 tackles and also showed his athleticism on the offensive side, grabbing 13 passes for four touchdowns as a tight end. "He's a striker. He doesn't just tackle people, he runs through them," coach Scott Merchant said. "Besides his physical style of play, he is an excellent athlete who runs very well and can make plays sideline to sideline. Marcel is a student of the game and has a very high IQ." Lewis is a member of The News Dream Team.
    13. Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Michigan State) — LB/6-0/218: Lewis was the anchor of a strong defense, helping Chippewa Valley earn a Division 1 state championship. He got in on 76 tackles and also showed his athleticism on the offensive side, grabbing 13 passes for four touchdowns as a tight end. “He’s a striker. He doesn’t just tackle people, he runs through them,” coach Scott Merchant said. “Besides his physical style of play, he is an excellent athlete who runs very well and can make plays sideline to sideline. Marcel is a student of the game and has a very high IQ.” Lewis is a member of The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    14. Rod Heard, Farmington Hills Harrison (Northwestern) — CB/5-10/170: Heard showed his versatility to lead Harrison to the Division 3 regional final, playing running back, defensive back and, at times quarterback. He even threw a game-winning touchdown off a broken play while holding for a PAT. He rushed for 1,492 yards and 22 touchdowns while also grabbing 16 passes for two touchdowns and returning two kickoffs for scores. He got in on 47 tackles while breaking up six passes and intercepting a pass to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Rod was our offensive catalyst, whether it was running back, quarterback or wide receiver,” coach John Herrington said. “He was our team leader and is going to college at Northwestern as a defensive back.”
    14. Rod Heard, Farmington Hills Harrison (Northwestern) — CB/5-10/170: Heard showed his versatility to lead Harrison to the Division 3 regional final, playing running back, defensive back and, at times quarterback. He even threw a game-winning touchdown off a broken play while holding for a PAT. He rushed for 1,492 yards and 22 touchdowns while also grabbing 16 passes for two touchdowns and returning two kickoffs for scores. He got in on 47 tackles while breaking up six passes and intercepting a pass to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Rod was our offensive catalyst, whether it was running back, quarterback or wide receiver,” coach John Herrington said. “He was our team leader and is going to college at Northwestern as a defensive back.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
    15. Josh DeBerry, Warren De La Salle (undecided) — CB/6-0/165: DeBerry was an outstanding cornerback, helping De La Salle repeat as Catholic League and Division 2 state champions. He had 37 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver, along with intercepting five passes while being a lock-down cornerback on defense, earning a spot on The News Dream Team. “Josh is one of the most dynamic players I have ever coached,” coach Mike Giannone said. “Every time he touches the ball he is capable of making a big play.”
    15. Josh DeBerry, Warren De La Salle (undecided) — CB/6-0/165: DeBerry was an outstanding cornerback, helping De La Salle repeat as Catholic League and Division 2 state champions. He had 37 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver, along with intercepting five passes while being a lock-down cornerback on defense, earning a spot on The News Dream Team. “Josh is one of the most dynamic players I have ever coached,” coach Mike Giannone said. “Every time he touches the ball he is capable of making a big play.” Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
