East Lansing – For the first hour or so it was business as usual at Michigan State on Wednesday morning as it didn’t take long for the bulk of the 2019 recruiting class to start making things official.

Before 10 a.m., the Spartans had 17 of their 19 committed players signed to national letters of intent. Not long after, things started to heat up as Michigan State flipped defensive lineman Maverick Hansen of Farmington Hills Harrison, a three-star who was committed to Central Michigan.

Things then went the other direction as Michigan State suffered a recruiting setback when three-star running back Aaron Young signed with Rutgers. His brother, Avery, is a freshman defensive back at Rutgers.

Before the late shuffling, the Spartans got things started as the two highest-rated players in the class – five-star offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs and four-star cornerback Julian Barnett, both of Belleville – were the first two players to get their signed letters into the football offices.

From there the class, heavy on offensive linemen, added the likes of J.D. Duplain and Nick Samac, both from Ohio. Duplain, a three-star from Strongsville, Ohio, drew some attention from Ohio State late in the recruiting process but remained firm and signed with the Spartans on Wednesday.

Athlete Alante Brown of Chicago Simeon is the only commit who has yet to submit his signed letter, but the Spartans were expecting to receive it from the high school quarterback who will start out at Michigan State as a wide receiver.

The Spartans were in the mix for a couple of other players who were contemplating a flip. However, defensive tackle Cavon Butler of Toledo Whitmer stuck with Kentucky while three-star athlete Jordan Huff of Madison, Ga., signed with Georgia Tech.

