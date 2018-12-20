Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio's mother, Maryan, died on Monday at age 90 in Ohio. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio was back on campus Wednesday to announce the players signed to the 2019 recruiting class, but he did so with a heavy heart.

Dantonio’s mother, Maryan, died on Monday at the age of 90 in Ohio.

According to WHIZ-TV in Ohio, Dantonio was at his mother’s side Monday, along with his three brothers. The station also reported there will be no funeral service, as was her wish, and Maryan Dantonio will be buried next to her husband of 57 years, Justin, who died in 2011.

Dantonio didn’t talk about his mother’s death on Wednesday, but the day before, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said he had spoke with Dantonio throughout the week.

“He’s doing OK,” Izzo said. “I had talked to him the night before and I knew things were going bad, but I thought there’d be a little time.

“But like I went through with my dad, and him and I talked about the night before, I think he was at peace with the fact that his whole family was there and she didn’t have to suffer.”

Izzo’s father, Carl, died in December 2015 as Michigan State’s season was well underway. He talked with Dantonio about how he handled it.

“For any of us who have lost family members, the finality of something is hard,” Izzo said. “But he’s a very faith-based guy. He was sad, but good and appreciative of the years he got and that’s what I was, too.”

According to WHIZ-TV, in lieu of cards and flowers, the family is asking to consider making a financial donation to “The Justin and Maryan Dantonio Family Scholarship Fund,” that benefits students at Zanesville High. Checks can be mailed to the Zanesville Alumni Association, 956 Moxahala Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701. For information about the student scholarship fund, go to zanesvillealumni.org.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau