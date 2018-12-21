Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes in for the layup in the first half. Winston finished with 26 points as MSU defeated Oakland 99-69 Friday at the Breslin Center. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State and Oakland have had their share of close games in the past, but more often, those tight matchups have happened on a neutral court.

At the Breslin Center, where the teams squared off on Friday night, it has been more of a one-sided series. That trend continued as No. 10 Michigan State remained perfect in 17 games against the Golden Grizzlies, running away with a 99-69 victory.

Junior guard Cassius Winston led the Spartans (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten) with 26 points on 10-for-13 shooting, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range. Nick Ward added 14 points and seven rebounds while Joshua Langford scored 12 for the Spartans.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 99, Oakland 69

Oakland (4-9) entered the game shooting nearly 42 percent from 3-point range and used that to do its best to stay in the game. The Golden Grizzlies were 13-for-23 from long range, but could not string many together, at least staying close until midway through the second half.

That’s when Michigan State exploded for a 23-3 run that expanded a 12-point lead to 32 with 4:30 left..

Braden Norris scored 18 for Oakland, going 6-for-7 from 3-point range, while Xavier Hill-Mais scored 17 but fouled out with more than five minutes left in the game. Jaevin Cumberland scored 13 and Karmari Newman chipped in 11 points.

Michigan State was running and sharing the ball early, opening a 16-point lead in the first half, getting 15 assists on 17 baskets and scoring 16 points in transition. Ward and Winston each scored 10 for the Spartans while Winston had three assists.

Oakland did its best to stay in the game with the 3-pointer. Entering the game, the Golden Grizzlies were seventh in the nation, hitting 41.9 percent of their 3s. They made 5-of-11 in the first half, including one at the buzzer from Norris to cut Michigan State’s lead to 45-32 at the break. Hill-Mais also did a solid job ion the block, scoring 13 points in the first half for Oakland.

Early in the second half, a 3-pointer from Langford gave Michigan State its biggest lead at 61-42 with 14:18 to play in the game. But Oakland answered, scoring the next seven to cut the margin to 11. However, the run was short-lived as Matt McQuaid hit a 3 and Winston scored five straight to help Michigan State push the lead back to 18 with just more than eight minutes to play.

From there, the lead continued to grow as Michigan State took over. The Spartans finished with 13 3-pointers and scored 22 points off 13 Oakland turnovers.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau