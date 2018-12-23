Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 24
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Dec. 24, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Dec. 24, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Carlos Osorio, AP
1. Michigan (12-0, 2-0) – Now one of only six unbeaten teams remaining in the country, the Wolverines dispatched Air Force over the weekend and how have just Binghamton left before Big Ten play resumes. Slow starts have been a bit of an issue over the past couple of games, as the Wolverines, along with most teams, navigate final exams and holiday breaks. Expect a faster start next time out. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan State (10-2, 2-0) – The Spartans still haven’t played the full 40 minutes coach Tom Izzo is looking for, but that doesn’t mean things haven’t been good. The pace was intense in a victory over Oakland as MSU scored 47 fast-break points behind 26 from Cassius Winston (5). It’s the pace the Spartans want to play at all times, with the focus now turning to the defense as only Northern Illinois is left before Big Ten play. Last week: 2.
3. Ohio State (11-1, 2-0) – UCLA has lost three straight, but that doesn’t mean the Bruins lack talent, making the Buckeyes’ double-digit victory over the Bruins even more impressive. It was a slow start, but the Buckeyes were the better team in the second half, and they’re now riding plenty of momentum with Big Ten play resuming after the first of the year. One easy tune-up is left before an early showdown at home vs. Michigan State. Last week: 4.
4. Indiana (11-2, 2-0) – After a run of close victories, the Hoosiers benefited from a couple of easy wins this week. Juwan Morgan continued to dominate, recording a triple-double in a win over Jacksonville State, while freshman phenom Romeo Langford (0) averaged 16.5 points in the two victories. The Hoosiers get a long break now with non-conference play complete. The next time on the Hoosiers will be on the court, they will be host Illinois to resume Big Ten play. Last week: 3.
5. Wisconsin (10-2, 2-0) – Another easy win for the Badgers this week over Grambling was highlighted by Ethan Happ, the program’s leading rebounder, grabbing the 1,000th of his career. It wasn’t a game that will raise many eyebrows, but after having nine days off, the Badgers shook off a slow start to roll to an easy victory and prepare for Western Kentucky, the last non-conference game on the schedule. Last week: 5.
6. Nebraska (10-2, 1-1) – James Palmer Jr. continues to be a consistent scorer for the Cornhuskers, who, like many other teams this time of year, shook off a sluggish start to knock off Cal State-Fullerton. But the Huskers are on a bit of a roll and will play once more – vs. Division II SW Minnesota State, where Tim Miles once coached – before seeing if the momentum will continue in conference action. Last week: 7.
7. Minnesota (10-2, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers now have won four straight and they’ve done so knowing they can count on forward Jordan Murphy, one of the most consistent players in the Big Ten. Murphy recorded another double-double in an easy win over North Carolina A&T. It’s the sort of performance the Gophers will need if they expect to challenge in the race for the conference championship. Last week: 6.
8. Iowa (10-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes have taken advantage of the schedule, winning four straight since dropping two Big Ten games earlier in the month. Freshman Joe Wieskamp has continued to play well, scoring a career-high 24 in a win over Savannah State. That sort of production, along with consistent play from the likes of Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon, will be vital win conference play resumes. Last week: 9.
9. Purdue (7-5, 1-1) – The Boilermakers had lost four of five games entering the week, leading to coach Matt Painter shuffling his rotation a bit. Getting 30 points from Carsen Edwards sure helped, too, as the Boilermakers rolled over Ohio for their second win in the last six games. A tough Belmont team is next before jumping back into Big Ten play. Last week: 11.
10. Northwestern (8-4, 0-2) – The Wildcats came up short in a tight game at home against Oklahoma, a trend that is something the ‘Cats are starting to become frustrated with. After dropping both of its Big Ten games by two points each, Northwestern had a chance to beat Oklahoma in regulation, but missed an open 3 before falling in overtime. There’s talent on the floor for the Wildcats, but if things don’t change late in games, it could be a frustrating next few months. Last week: 10.
11. Maryland (9-3, 1-1) – Seton Hall might end up making some noise in the Big East, but the Terrapins can’t be feeling great about letting a late lead slip away at home over the weekend. The Terps have some strength up front with Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith, but they’ll need some help from the perimeter if the Terps are going to be a factor in Big Ten play. Last week: 8.
12. Illinois (4-8, 0-2) – A short two-game winning streak has evaporated for the Fighting Illini after a humbling loss to Missouri. It would have been a big win for a young Illinois team, but it was further proof of how far the Illini have to go. There are some good young players on the roster that could lead to the Illini being a tough out in Big Ten play, but getting consistent production is still a long-term goal. Last week: 12.
13. Penn State (6-6, 0-2) – Trying to figure out the Nittany Lions will be difficult this season. They’re a team that has some talent and is coming off an NIT championship, but the loss to Alabama featured giving up a 24-0 run and making just one of their last 10 shots. That’s a recipe for misery in the Big Ten, and Penn State is looking more and more like a team that will have a hard time when conference play resumes. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (6-5, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights ended a four-game skid, and that was the No. 1 priority. The fact it came in overtime at home against Columbia shows there is still a long way to go for a young team. The Scarlet Knights will play teams tough, especially at home, but getting out of the bottom third of the Big Ten might be tough this season. Last week: 14.
    East Lansing — Oakland coach Greg Kampe stood at the podium Friday night at the Breslin Center shaking his head and chuckling to himself.

    The longtime coach of the Golden Grizzlies was trying to comprehend what he’d just seen on the court, something that was being reflected on the box score he held in his hand. Michigan State had just scored 47 fast-break points, led by junior guard Cassius Winston, who scored 26, and junior big man Nick Ward, who added 14 before he was saddled with foul trouble.

    Kampe struggled to compare it to something, anything.

    “They are the fastest team that I've coached against in 40-some years,” Kampe said, who took over at Oakland in 1984. “They're the fastest team I've seen as far as not just fast but getting something done. They get stuff done with their speed. Ward is unbelievable. You can't think he's going to get down the floor like that. We're trying to sprint back, we're screaming and yelling about running, and I've just never seen a team that's that fast but also get things done.

    “I give it all to Winston. He is so good with the basketball and gets it to where it belongs. He's just smart, he's innate and has an understanding of the game. I've never seen a Michigan State team like that. I've seen fast teams, but I don't think I've ever seen any team like that. I think they're not just really good, but really, really good.”

    The Spartans (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have never been a team that’s interested in slowing things down. At any point during a game, coach Tom Izzo can be seen imploring his team to push the pace, even if it comes after a made basket.

    But the pace they’ve been playing at this season is higher than at any point in the last 16 years, and it might be more than that. According to KenPom.com, Michigan State is averaging 71.8 possessions a game this season, the most since the site began in 2002. In fact, it’s the only time the Spartans have averaged more than 70 possessions a game.

    It’s something Izzo has been focusing on early this season, and while he agrees it was good against Oakland, he believes it can get significantly better.

    “I do think we're a good running team. I do think we can get up and down the court if Cassius is pushing,” Izzo said. “I like the way he ran the court, so I'll tell you more after I watch the film. I didn't think we were as good as we were against Iowa or some of those teams, but I do think we can run and you run better when you rebound.”

    Senior Matt McQuaid agreed the break was good, but he put the onus on himself and junior Joshua Langford to take it to another level.

    “Me and Josh have got to do a better job of running our lanes,” McQuaid said. “At the start of the game I don't think we did a good job for Cassius and for Nick, too. When we run, it opens up a lot more and everyone has to do their job on the break because it makes things a lot easier.”

    Even if the wings aren’t running the way the Spartans expect, it helps having the point guard to ignite the break. Winston is not the fastest point guard Izzo has had, but he does see the floor as well any of his predecessors while also being a scoring threat.

    If he becomes a solid defender, Izzo believes Winston will be among the best ever at Michigan State.

    “Offensively he was ready to shoot, and I think we did a good job of finding him,” Izzo said. “He pushed the ball pretty hard at the beginning and I thought he made a couple of those nice floaters. But the passing, I mean the way our guys move the ball around the perimeter and he had some wide-open 3s, and (Winston’s) as good a shooter as the guys they've got. If you leave him wide open, he's going to make them.

    “I thought Cassius did that, I know he can do that. He's got to bear down on the defensive end now and he does that he goes from a very, very good player to an elite player.”

    As Michigan State gets a few days off for Christmas before closing nonconference play Saturday against Northern Illinois, Winston will continue working to become that player, and he won’t do it slow and deliberately.

    “I set the tone,” Winston said. “(My teammates) keep up with the pace. Everyone wants to score and everyone wants the opportunity, so if I push it, everyone usually follows.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

