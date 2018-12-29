CLOSE

East Lansing — Through the first couple months of the season, Michigan State has remained relatively healthy.

The only significant injury the Spartans have suffered was the deep thigh bruise Matt McQuaid endured against Texas the day after Thanksgiving that forced him to miss the next three games.

That’s been it until Saturday when junior guard Joshua Langford sat out the second half of an 88-60 victory over Northern Illinois at the Breslin Center that closed out nonconference play for No. 8 Michigan State.

The good news for the Spartans is the injury doesn’t appear to be significant, or at least, one that will keep Langford out of the lineup when Northwestern comes to town on Wednesday.

“I guess he tweaked his ankle just a little bit a day ago, or two days ago, we don’t even know when,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “It was a little sore before the game and he just thought he was gonna play and didn’t think nothing of it. It just wasn’t feeling good, so he didn’t want to push it. So, we got him out of there.”

Whether the injury was a factor in the first half is unknown, but Langford struggled in the opening 20 minutes, shooting 1-for-8 in 12 minutes without grabbing a rebound for the first time in a game this season.

“I’m sure they’ll do an X-ray, but they do an X-ray now if you’ve got a toothache,” Izzo said. “But there’s no worry about him, from what I’ve been told. We decided not to push it. He made the decision, but (him being out) probably hurt us a bit.”

Northern Illinois coach Mark Montgomery on return to Michigan State The Detroit News

 

Monty's homecoming

While Izzo doesn’t like facing his former assistants, the homecoming was a good one for Northern Illinois coach Mark Montgomery, who played for Jud Heathcote from 1989-92 and coached on Izzo’s staff for 10 seasons before becoming the Huskies’ head coach in 2011.

Montgomery drew a loud ovation from the Michigan State crowd before the game.

“It felt great,” Montgomery said. “I love the love. We’ve always taken care of our own. I got my start because Izzo gave me the opportunity. He gave me two opportunities. Obviously, I played for Jud but everyone knew he was toward the end of his career and Izzo recruited me. He stuck behind me for a lot of years and it feels great.”

Montgomery is in his eighth season with the Huskies and won 21 games back in 2015-16.

But as long as he’s been away, he always knows where he calls home.

“I’m a Spartan no matter where I’m at,” Montgomery said. “Sometimes it’s hard when you leave. Of course, I follow my team, but I follow Michigan State in every sport. So, if you guys lose in football on Saturday it’s not a happy home for me in Dekalb.”

 

Michigan State 88, Northern Illinois 60
Cassius Winston takes the ball to the paint in the first half with Zaire Mateen (5) trailing as MSU beats Northern Illinois, 88-66, at Breslin Center on Friday, Dec 21, 2018. Winston lead the Spartans with 24 points and seven assists for the day.
Cassius Winston takes the ball to the paint in the first half with Zaire Mateen (5) trailing as Michigan State University beats Northern Illinois, 88-60, at Breslin Center on Friday, December 21, 2018. Winston lead the Spartans with 24 points and seven assists. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Nick Ward battles for a shot against Noah McCarty (11) in the first half. Ward had 11 points and seven rebounds for the day.
Nick Ward battles for a shot against Noah McCarty (11) in the first half. Ward had 11 points and seven rebounds. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Nick Ward gets fouled on a fast break and lands in the crowd in the second half, giving some fans a chance for "a touch."
Michigan State's Nick Ward gets fouled on a fast break and lands in the crowd in the second half, giving some fans a chance for "a touch." Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kyle Ahrens drives and dishes to teammate Kenny Goins in the second half as the bench comes to their feet.
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens drives and dishes to teammate Kenny Goins in the second half as MSU players on the bench come to their feet. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan Xavier Tillman dunks the ball in the second half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman dunks in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Matt McQuaid drills a three-point shot in the second half between two defenders.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid drills a 3-pointer in the second half between two Northern Illinois' defenders. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
"We've got no rythm," said Cassius Winston to coach Tom Izzo during a break in the action.
"We've got no rhythm," says Cassius Winston to coach Tom Izzo during a break in the action. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kenny Goins grabs an offensive rebound and looks for a teammate in the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins grabs an offensive rebound and looks for a teammate in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Joshua Langford drives past Austin Richie (32) in the first half in front of the Huskies bench.
Michigan State's Joshua Langford drives past Northern Illinois' Austin Richie (32) in the first half in front of the Huskies bench. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Xavier Tillman controls an offensive rebound in the first half.
MSU's Xavier Tillman controls an offensive rebound in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan Aaron Henry gets past Jaylen Key (15) in the first half and scores off the glass.
Spartan Aaron Henry gets past Jaylen Key (15) in the first half and scores off the glass. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Xavier Tillman puts back a shot for two points in the first half .
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman puts back a shot for two points in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Cassius Winston scores the first of his four-in-a-row three-pointers in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston hits the first of four straight 3-pointers in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Xavier Tillman cuts around Jaylen Key (15) in the first half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman cuts around Northern Illinois' Jaylen Key (15) in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Aaron Henry skies-in for a big dunk in the first half before Huskie Gairges Daow (2) can reach him.
Michigan State's Aaron Henry skies in for a big dunk in the first half before Northern Illinois' Gairges Daow (2) can reach him. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Nick Ward fights through a double-team to score in the first half. Ward was double-teamed every time he touched the ball.
Michigan State's Nick Ward fights through a double-team to score in the first half. Ward was double-teamed every time he touched the ball. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Montgomery returned to Breslin Center Saturday, for the first time as a visiting coach, but MSU beat his Northern Illinois Huskies, 88-60.
Northern Illinois coach Mark Montgomery returned to Breslin Center Saturday, for the first time as a visiting coach, but MSU beat his Northern Illinois Huskies, 88-60. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Cassius Winston pushes the ball past Zaire Mateen in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston pushes the ball past Zaire Mateen in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Kenny Goins puts in a three point shot in front of the Huskie bench and coach Mark Montgomery in the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins hits a 3-pointer in front of the Northern Illinois bench and coach Mark Montgomery in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Nick Ward even got a turn for a three point shot -- this one in front of the Spartan bench in the second half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward even got a turn for a 3-pointer — this one in front of the Spartan bench in the second half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Matt McQuaid puts up a shot in the paint in the first half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid puts up a shot in the paint in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Cassius Winston splits the Huskie defense in the first half for a basket.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits the Northern Illinois' defense in the first half for a basket. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Nick Ward gets fouled on his way to a basket in the first half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward gets fouled on his way to a basket in the first half. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Tom Izzo huddles with Cassius Winston and Matt McQuaid (right) in the second half as MSU beats Northern Illinois, 88-60 at Breslin Center on Friday, Dec 21, 2018.
Tom Izzo huddles with Cassius Winston and Matt McQuaid (right) in the second half as Michigan State University beats Northern Illinois, 88-60, at Breslin Center on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Sophomore forward Xavier Tillman matched a career high with 13 rebounds.

     

