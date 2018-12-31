Michigan State hopes to ring in the New Year with a victory over Oregon in the Redbox Bowl on Monday. Kickoff is 3 p.m. and Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News will provide live updates throughout the game.
REDBOX BOWL
Michigan State vs. Oregon
Kickoff: 3 Monday, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Records: Michigan State 7-5; Oregon 8-4
TV/radio: Fox/760
Line: Oregon by 2.5
