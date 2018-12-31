Oregon Ducks safety Ugochukwu Amadi breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. (Photo: Tony Avelar, AP)

Santa Clara, Calif. – Nearly a month off didn’t change much for Michigan State.

Like nearly every week throughout the 2018 season, the Spartans followed the same script Monday against Oregon on the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium.

Another impressive defensive effort was lost as the offense, once again, failed to find any sort of rhythm and couldn’t get in the end zone, leaving the door open for Oregon to score a fourth-quarter touchdown on its way to a 7-6 victory.

Michigan State held Oregon to a season-low 203 total yards and just 37 on the ground.

The win ended a three-game bowl losing streak for the Ducks while it simply extended the frustrating for the Spartans, who reached the red zone three times but managed just six points and failed to score a touchdown for the third time in four games.

BOX SCORE: Oregon 7, Michigan State 6

Michigan State (7-6) had a chance to take the lead twice late in the game, but a 50-yard field goal attempt from Matt Coghlin went wide left with just less than nine minutes to play and as he lined up for another 50-yarder with 1:43 left, the snap was mishandled by Brian Lewerke, who was tackled out of bounds to secure the win for the Ducks.

The Spartans got one more shot after forcing an Oregon punt, but failed to pick up a first down.

Lewerke was 21-for-39 passing for 174 yards while LJ Scott ran for 84 yards with Darrell Stewart Jr. catching nine passes but for just 45 yards.

Justin Herbert threw for 166 yards and a touchdown for the Ducks (8-5), the lone score going to Dillon Mitchell with just more than 11 minutes to play.

Offensive firepower was nowhere to be found in the first half as neither team could find a rhythm. Michigan State did a better job of moving the ball, gaining 169 total yards, but an interception thrown by Lewerke under pressure deep in Oregon territory early in the second quarter ended the Spartans’ only true scoring threat while the Ducks couldn’t convert a deep pass from Herbert to Mitchell, who was unable to hang on in the end zone in the second quarter.

The Ducks managed just 90 yards of total offense, including just 18 on the ground as the Spartans’ defense controlled the game.

However, the offense failed to take advantage. The first miscue came on the first play of the second quarter with the Spartans facing a third-and-5 on the Oregon 20. Lewerke dropped the shotgun snap and had trouble picking up the ball. When he finally corralled it, he heaved the ball downfield and it was intercepted by Oregon’s Jevon Holland at the 16.

On the following drive, the Ducks moved into Michigan State territory when Mitchell broke away from the Spartans defense but failed to haul in a well-thrown ball by Herbert as he dove into the end zone.

While Oregon didn’t threaten again, Michigan State twice moved into Oregon territory. The first drive ended at the Ducks 23 when the Spartans failed to convert on a fourth-and-1. And late in the first half, Michigan State got as far as the Oregon 38 before being forced to punt.

Michigan State opened the second half with its best drive of the game, going 64 yards on 12 plays, capping things with a 34-yard field goal from Coghlin with 9:57 left in the third quarter to give the Spartans a 3-0 lead. Lewerke’s 17-yard scramble on third-and-2 early in the drive kept things going, but the drive stalled at the Oregon 16, leading to the field goal from Coghlin.

The Spartans got the ball right back at the 50 following a three-and-out, but they couldn’t move the ball and had to punt. That kick, though, was downed at the Oregon 1 and Michigan State forced another Ducks punt, taking over at the Oregon 47.

This time, Michigan State was able to pick up two first downs before things dried up, leading to another 34-yard field goal from Coghlin to give the Spartans a 6-0 lead with 1:17 left in the third quarter. The Spartans forced another punt from the end zone on the next drive, but followed with its own three-and-out, unable to push the lead beyond one score.

That’s when Oregon’s offense finally came to life, taking just 1:40 off the clock to gain its first lead of the game after a 28-yard pass from Herbert to Dillon Mitchell put the Ducks ahead, 7-6, with 11:19 left in the game. the drive took just six plays, with three going for more than 15 yards.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau