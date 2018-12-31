Jenna Allen (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

The Michigan State women’s basketball team improved six spots to No. 15 in the Associated Press poll on Monday.

MSU also made a big jump in the USA Today coaches’ poll, moving to No. 17 from No. 22.

The Spartans improved to 11-1 with an 84-70 win over then-No. 16 Iowa on Sunday.

MSU is led by Jenna Allen, who is averaging 16.5 points and 8.6 rebounds.

UConn, Notre Dame and Louisville remain the top three teams in the AP poll.

With most teams taking a break for the holidays, there wasn’t much movement in the Top 25. The only change in the first 10 teams was Mississippi State and Baylor exchanging places at No. 7 and 8. Maryland and Oregon were fourth and fifth in the poll voted on by a 31-member national media panel.

Baylor has a huge chance to move up the poll this week when the Lady Bears host top-ranked UConn on Thursday night. The Huskies were off this past week and finish off a two-game trip to Texas with a game at Houston on Sunday. UConn hasn’t played at home since Dec. 8.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

First-place votes in parentheses.

REC PTS PVS 1. UConn (31) 11-0 775 1 2. Notre Dame 12-1 741 2 3. Louisville 12-0 714 3 4. Maryland 12-0 645 4 5. Oregon 11-1 641 5 6. Stanford 10-1 622 6 7. Mississippi State 12-1 586 8 8. Baylor 8-1 584 7 9. N.C. State 13-0 527 9 10. Tennessee 11-1 499 10 11. Oregon State 10-2 452 11 12. Minnesota 12-0 427 12 13. Texas 10-2 402 13 14. Syracuse 11-2 369 15 15. Michigan State 11-1 304 21 16. Kentucky 13-1 295 18 17. Gonzaga 12-1 234 20 18. California 9-2 201 14 19. Iowa 9-3 185 16 20. Marquette 10-3 183 22 21. Texas A&M 11-2 173 23 22. Arizona State 9-3 97 17 23. South Carolina 8-4 76 25 24. DePaul 9-4 72 19 25. Iowa State 10-2 66 —

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 59, Florida State 52, Utah 32, Miami 23, Arizona 15, Indiana 11, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, Central Michigan 1, South Dakota State 1.

COACHES' POLL

First-place votes in parentheses.

REC PTS PVS 1. UConn (31) 11-0 775 1 2. Notre Dame 12-1 736 2 3. Louisville 12-0 716 3 4. Maryland 12-0 668 4 5. Oregon 11-1 646 5 6. Mississippi State 12-1 595 7 7. Baylor 8-1 590 6 8. Stanford 10-1 583 8 9. N.C. State 13-0 532 9 10. Tennessee 11-1 502 10 11. Oregon State 10-2 442 11 12. Texas 10-2 419 12 13. Minnesota 12-0 370 15 14. Syracuse 11-2 367 14 15. Kentucky 13-1 310 17 16. Marquette 10-3 255 19 17. Michigan State 11-1 249 22 18. Gonzaga 12-1 246 21 19. California 9-2 210 13 20. Iowa 9-3 193 16 21. Texas A&M 11-2 126 24 22. Arizona State 9-3 116 18 23. Florida State 12-1 110 25 24. DePaul 9-4 81 20 25. Virginia Tech 13-0 67 —

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 32, Miami 30, South Carolina 26, UAB 18, South Alabama 13, UCF 9, Indiana 9, West Virginia 9, Missouri 8, Southern Cal 5, New Mexico 4, Arizona 2, Central Michigan 2, South Dakota 2, Tulane 2.