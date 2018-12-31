LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Michigan State women’s basketball team improved six spots to No. 15 in the Associated Press poll on Monday.

MSU also made a big jump in the USA Today coaches’ poll, moving to No. 17 from No. 22.

The Spartans improved to 11-1 with an 84-70 win over then-No. 16 Iowa on Sunday.

MSU is led by Jenna Allen, who is averaging 16.5 points and 8.6 rebounds.

UConn, Notre Dame and Louisville remain the top three teams in the AP poll.

With most teams taking a break for the holidays, there wasn’t much movement in the Top 25. The only change in the first 10 teams was Mississippi State and Baylor exchanging places at No. 7 and 8. Maryland and Oregon were fourth and fifth in the poll voted on by a 31-member national media panel.

Baylor has a huge chance to move up the poll this week when the Lady Bears host top-ranked UConn on Thursday night. The Huskies were off this past week and finish off a two-game trip to Texas with a game at Houston on Sunday. UConn hasn’t played at home since Dec. 8.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

First-place votes in parentheses.

 

REC

PTS

PVS

1. UConn (31)

11-0

775

1

2. Notre Dame

12-1

741

2

3. Louisville

12-0

714

3

4. Maryland

12-0

645

4

5. Oregon

11-1

641

5

6. Stanford

10-1

622

6

7. Mississippi State

12-1

586

8

8. Baylor

8-1

584

7

9. N.C. State

13-0

527

9

10. Tennessee

11-1

499

10

11. Oregon State

10-2

452

11

12. Minnesota

12-0

427

12

13. Texas

10-2

402

13

14. Syracuse

11-2

369

15

15. Michigan State

11-1

304

21

16. Kentucky

13-1

295

18

17. Gonzaga

12-1

234

20

18. California

9-2

201

14

19. Iowa

9-3

185

16

20. Marquette

10-3

183

22

21. Texas A&M

11-2

173

23

22. Arizona State

9-3

97

17

23. South Carolina

8-4

76

25

24. DePaul

9-4

72

19

25. Iowa State

10-2

66

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 59, Florida State 52, Utah 32, Miami 23, Arizona 15, Indiana 11, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, Central Michigan 1, South Dakota State 1.

COACHES' POLL

First-place votes in parentheses.

 

REC

PTS

PVS

1. UConn (31)

11-0

775

1

2. Notre Dame

12-1

736

2

3. Louisville

12-0

716

3

4. Maryland

12-0

668

4

5. Oregon

11-1

646

5

6. Mississippi State

12-1

595

7

7. Baylor

8-1

590

6

8. Stanford

10-1

583

8

9. N.C. State

13-0

532

9

10. Tennessee

11-1

502

10

11. Oregon State

10-2

442

11

12. Texas

10-2

419

12

13. Minnesota

12-0

370

15

14. Syracuse

11-2

367

14

15. Kentucky

13-1

310

17

16. Marquette

10-3

255

19

17. Michigan State

11-1

249

22

18. Gonzaga

12-1

246

21

19. California

9-2

210

13

20. Iowa

9-3

193

16

21. Texas A&M

11-2

126

24

22. Arizona State

9-3

116

18

23. Florida State

12-1

110

25

24. DePaul

9-4

81

20

25. Virginia Tech

13-0

67

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 32, Miami 30, South Carolina 26, UAB 18, South Alabama 13, UCF 9, Indiana 9, West Virginia 9, Missouri 8, Southern Cal 5, New Mexico 4, Arizona 2, Central Michigan 2, South Dakota 2, Tulane 2.

