The Michigan State women’s basketball team improved six spots to No. 15 in the Associated Press poll on Monday.
MSU also made a big jump in the USA Today coaches’ poll, moving to No. 17 from No. 22.
The Spartans improved to 11-1 with an 84-70 win over then-No. 16 Iowa on Sunday.
MSU is led by Jenna Allen, who is averaging 16.5 points and 8.6 rebounds.
UConn, Notre Dame and Louisville remain the top three teams in the AP poll.
With most teams taking a break for the holidays, there wasn’t much movement in the Top 25. The only change in the first 10 teams was Mississippi State and Baylor exchanging places at No. 7 and 8. Maryland and Oregon were fourth and fifth in the poll voted on by a 31-member national media panel.
Baylor has a huge chance to move up the poll this week when the Lady Bears host top-ranked UConn on Thursday night. The Huskies were off this past week and finish off a two-game trip to Texas with a game at Houston on Sunday. UConn hasn’t played at home since Dec. 8.
ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
First-place votes in parentheses.
REC
PTS
PVS
1. UConn (31)
11-0
775
1
2. Notre Dame
12-1
741
2
3. Louisville
12-0
714
3
4. Maryland
12-0
645
4
5. Oregon
11-1
641
5
6. Stanford
10-1
622
6
7. Mississippi State
12-1
586
8
8. Baylor
8-1
584
7
9. N.C. State
13-0
527
9
10. Tennessee
11-1
499
10
11. Oregon State
10-2
452
11
12. Minnesota
12-0
427
12
13. Texas
10-2
402
13
14. Syracuse
11-2
369
15
15. Michigan State
11-1
304
21
16. Kentucky
13-1
295
18
17. Gonzaga
12-1
234
20
18. California
9-2
201
14
19. Iowa
9-3
185
16
20. Marquette
10-3
183
22
21. Texas A&M
11-2
173
23
22. Arizona State
9-3
97
17
23. South Carolina
8-4
76
25
24. DePaul
9-4
72
19
25. Iowa State
10-2
66
—
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 59, Florida State 52, Utah 32, Miami 23, Arizona 15, Indiana 11, South Dakota 7, Auburn 4, Central Michigan 1, South Dakota State 1.
COACHES' POLL
First-place votes in parentheses.
REC
PTS
PVS
1. UConn (31)
11-0
775
1
2. Notre Dame
12-1
736
2
3. Louisville
12-0
716
3
4. Maryland
12-0
668
4
5. Oregon
11-1
646
5
6. Mississippi State
12-1
595
7
7. Baylor
8-1
590
6
8. Stanford
10-1
583
8
9. N.C. State
13-0
532
9
10. Tennessee
11-1
502
10
11. Oregon State
10-2
442
11
12. Texas
10-2
419
12
13. Minnesota
12-0
370
15
14. Syracuse
11-2
367
14
15. Kentucky
13-1
310
17
16. Marquette
10-3
255
19
17. Michigan State
11-1
249
22
18. Gonzaga
12-1
246
21
19. California
9-2
210
13
20. Iowa
9-3
193
16
21. Texas A&M
11-2
126
24
22. Arizona State
9-3
116
18
23. Florida State
12-1
110
25
24. DePaul
9-4
81
20
25. Virginia Tech
13-0
67
—
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 32, Miami 30, South Carolina 26, UAB 18, South Alabama 13, UCF 9, Indiana 9, West Virginia 9, Missouri 8, Southern Cal 5, New Mexico 4, Arizona 2, Central Michigan 2, South Dakota 2, Tulane 2.
