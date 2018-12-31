Cassius Winston (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Michigan State junior point guard Cassius Winston was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.

Winston scored 24 points and handed out seven assists without a turnover in last week’s only game, an 88-60 victory over Northern Illinois. Winston was 8-for-10 shooting, including 6-for-7 from 3-point range, matching his career high for triples in a game.

Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after scoring 21 in the Wolverines' 74-52 win over Binghamton.

It's the fifth 20-point game this season for Brazdeikis and also the sixth time in 13 games he has led the undefeated Wolverines in scoring.

More: No. 2 Michigan, No. 8 MSU maintain spots in AP poll

This is the second time this season Winston has earned the honor as the top player in the conference after he was named player of the week on Nov. 26 after Michigan State’s championship at the Las Vegas Invitational where Winston was named Most Valuable Player.

Winston leads No. 8 Michigan State in scoring at 17.5 points per game and in assists with 7.5 per game. He is tied for sixth in the Big Ten in scoring and leads the conference and is No. 4 nationally in assists.

Winston also ranks fifth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, connecting on 45 percent of his shots (36-of-80).

The Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) return to action at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host Northwestern before traveling to Ohio State for a noon tip-off on Saturday.

In more weekly honors:

►Big Ten women: Michigan State senior center Jenna Allen was player of the week after scoring 20 and grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds in Sunday's victory over Iowa. Michigan State guard Nia Clouden was freshman of the week after scoring 27 for the Spartans, who are ranked No. 15 in this week's Associated Press poll.

►MAC men: Western Michigan sophomore guard Michael Floweres was named West player of the week after scoring 24, including 12-for-13 on free throws, in a victory over UC-Riverside. Kent State senior guard Jaylin Walker (Inkster) was co-East Division player of the week, after scoring 26 in a victory over Albany.

►Horizon League men: Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis was freshman of the week for the fourth time this season, after averaging 22 points and 4.5 assists in a pair of Titans' victories to start conference play.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau