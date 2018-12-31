Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 31
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 31, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 31, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
1. Michigan (13-0, 2-0) – The Wolverines haven’t exactly been lighting it up the last couple of games, but considering the schedule, the optimistic view sees a team that just went unbeaten through the first two months of the season and heads back into Big Ten play as the best bet to finish on top in March. But it will take more consistent play in big games, beginning this week when a visit from Penn State is followed by a home game with Indiana. Last week: 1. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
2. Michigan State (11-2, 2-0) – The Spartans finished off non-conference play by cruising to a victory over Northern Illinois in just their third game in 21 days. Junior guard Cassius Winston has been playing his best over the past few weeks and will be vital to MSU’s success as it resumes Big Ten play this week with Northwestern at home and a trip to Ohio State. A minor ankle injury to junior guard Joshua Langford is worth watching. Last week: 2. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
3. Ohio State (12-1, 2-0) – The Buckeyes roll back into Big Ten play winners of six straight and have the added luxury of playing only once this week, giving them plenty of time to prepare for an early conference showdown at home against Michigan State. The Buckeyes will work to avoid slow starts that have been an issue while looking to make an early statement in the race for the conference title. Last week: 3. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
4. Indiana (11-2, 2-0) – The Hoosiers had an extended break, not playing at all this week but preparing to resume Big Ten play on a six-game winning streak. Senior Juwan Morgan has arguably been the Hoosiers’ most valuable player, scoring 35 in a win over Butler then recording a triple-double against Jacksonville. After hosting Illinois on Thursday, the Hoosiers face a huge early test with a trip to Michigan on Sunday. Last week: 4. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
5. Nebraska (11-2, 1-1) – The Cornhuskers finished off non-conference play by beating Division II SW Minnesota State, where Nebraska coach Tim Miles once was in charge. The first week back in Big Ten play is challenging for a team that feels like it already let a conference game get away as the Huskers play twice on the road against Maryland and Iowa. Last week: 6. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
6. Wisconsin (10-3, 2-0) – The Badgers went on the road to play a mid-major and got burned, losing to Western Kentucky, which has now beaten two ranked opponents this season, also beating West Virginia. The Badgers have now lost twice in the last four games and returns to Big Ten play this week by traveling to Penn State then hosting Purdue on the weekend. Last week: 5. Bac Totrong/Daily News, Associated Press
7. Minnesota (11-2, 1-1) – After getting blown out by Ohio State in late November, the Golden Gophers have done a solid job responding, winning five straight, including a conference game against Nebraska. Continuing that trend will be critical this week as the Gophers resume Big Ten play with a tough road trip as they head to Wisconsin before closing the week at home against Maryland. Last week: 7. Paul Battaglia, Associated Press
8. Iowa (11-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes have won five in a row heading back into Big Ten play but it’s a good bet they’re not exactly doing so with a lot of confidence. That’s probably because they closed out non-conference play by struggling at home to get past Bryant, a team that has won just three games this season. They finished perfect outside of the Big Ten for the first time since 1986-87 but things ramp up this week with games at Purdue and at home vs. Nebraska. Last week: 8. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
9. Purdue (8-5, 1-1) – The Boilermakers finished non-conference play by playing one of its better games in a victory over a solid Belmont team. continuing that momentum will be critical as the Boilermakers have a tough stretch coming, playing just once this week at home against Iowa before back-to-back road games with Michigan State and Wisconsin. Last week: 9. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
10. Maryland (10-3, 1-1) – Bruno Fernando had a double-double as the Terrapins overcame a slow start to beat Radford at home, a week after being upset by Seton Hall. The Terps get Nebraska at home this week before heading to Rutgers over the weekend in an effort to get off to a quick start and stay in the thick of the conference race. Last week: 11. Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
11. Northwestern (9-4, 0-2) – The Wildcats got a much-needed win to cap off non-conference play, taking advantage of having Columbia on the schedule over the weekend. The Cats hope it provides some momentum as they try and rebound from a tough 0-2 start in Big Ten play, two losses that each were by two points. Changing things up will be tough with a trip to Michigan State this week but a home game on the weekend with Illinois should do the trick. Last week: 10. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
12. Penn State (7-6, 0-2) – The Nittany Lions got back on the winning track by knocking off UMBC, the darlings of last season’s NCAA Tournament after becoming the first 16-seed to beat a No. 1 seed. A similar outcome was never close as the erratic Nittany Lions controlled the game from the outset. Finding consistency has been difficult, however, and Penn State will need it this week with games at Michigan and at home vs. Wisconsin. Last week: 13. Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
13. Rutgers (7-5, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights resume Big Ten play with at least a little momentum after two straight victories. Whether wins over the likes of Columbia and Maine carry over into conference action is a bit of a stretch, but it least has the Scarlet Knights feeling better as they’ll play just once this week, hosting Maryland. Last week: 14. Abbie Parr, Getty Images
14. Illinois (4-9, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini are young, but they’re heading in the wrong direction as Big Ten play resumes. Illinois opened the second half 4-for-17 at home against Florida Atlantic on Saturday which led to an overtime loss, the second straight. To make matters worse, the Illini hit the road twice this week against Indiana and Northwestern. Last week: 12. Jeff Roberson, AP
    Michigan State junior point guard Cassius Winston was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.

    Winston scored 24 points and handed out seven assists without a turnover in last week’s only game, an 88-60 victory over Northern Illinois. Winston was 8-for-10 shooting, including 6-for-7 from 3-point range, matching his career high for triples in a game.

    Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after scoring 21 in the Wolverines' 74-52 win over Binghamton. 

    It's the fifth 20-point game this season for Brazdeikis and also the sixth time in 13 games he has led the undefeated Wolverines in scoring.

    More: No. 2 Michigan, No. 8 MSU maintain spots in AP poll

    This is the second time this season Winston has earned the honor as the top player in the conference after he was named player of the week on Nov. 26 after Michigan State’s championship at the Las Vegas Invitational where Winston was named Most Valuable Player.

    Winston leads No. 8 Michigan State in scoring at 17.5 points per game and in assists with 7.5 per game. He is tied for sixth in the Big Ten in scoring and leads the conference and is No. 4 nationally in assists.

    Winston also ranks fifth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, connecting on 45 percent of his shots (36-of-80).

    The Spartans (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) return to action at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host Northwestern before traveling to Ohio State for a noon tip-off on Saturday.

    In more weekly honors:

    Big Ten women: Michigan State senior center Jenna Allen was player of the week after scoring 20 and grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds in Sunday's victory over Iowa. Michigan State guard Nia Clouden was freshman of the week after scoring 27 for the Spartans, who are ranked No. 15 in this week's Associated Press poll.

    MAC men: Western Michigan sophomore guard Michael Floweres was named West player of the week after scoring 24, including 12-for-13 on free throws, in a victory over UC-Riverside. Kent State senior guard Jaylin Walker (Inkster) was co-East Division player of the week, after scoring 26 in a victory over Albany.

    Horizon League men: Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis was freshman of the week for the fourth time this season, after averaging 22 points and 4.5 assists in a pair of Titans' victories to start conference play.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

